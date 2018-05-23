Church is no place for pets (opinion)

In the words of Groucho Marx, "This is the most ridiculous thing I've ever heard." Marx also said, "outside of a dog, a book is man's best friend. Inside of a dog, it's too hard to read." Groucho wasn't a profit, he was a comedian and that's exactly what he would say if he heard about this Monmouth County church allowing you to bring your pets to service.

Why on earth would anyone want to do that? Why on earth would anyone want to attend such a service? The only time you should have animals in a church is on an arc.

Ever see what happens when dogs see each other on the street? Imagine that, times the amount of dogs in the room, not to mention the leg lifting on the side of the pews. Speaking of pews... ever heard the expression, "goes over about as well as a fart in church?" Wait until you experience a dog fart in church. There's not enough incense in the rectory to cover that up with.

Church should be where you focus on God, not the well being of your pet. In fact, if you feel the need to bring your pet to church, I question your well being.

I understand the need for these churches to attract a crowd, but it shouldn't be anything that would distract you from what you're supposed to be doing there in the first place. That is to praise and worship God. I believe His word says to put God first. I take that to mean leave your pets at home. You can't possibly give God your full attention if you're tending to your pet. Isn't that what you're supposed to be there for in the first place?

