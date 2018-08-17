Cheesecake is totally appropriate for breakfast….really!

I love dinner for breakfast. To me for the most important meal of the day, you shouldn't be limited to traditional breakfast foods. If dinner is good, then dessert must be better, right?

Enter our new friends at Maddalena's Cheesecake and Catering . Owner Janet and one of her sons, Gene, were on hand Friday morning serving up some of the best cheesecake we've ever had. And before you go judging me, keep in mind that there are eggs in cheesecake, just sayin'.

To complete my balanced breakfast I tried a slice of their Jersey Pot Pie, a combination of pork, beef and veggies that went pretty well with the buttery pie crust. And no, we didn't just have a full compliment of food on hand because today's guest was from the FCC...it really happens on a regular basis, the food that is.

More on my conversation with the FCC on Monday...till then, enjoy your weekend, subscribe to my podcast , follow me on Twitter , like a few pics on my Instagram and get some rest before Monday's wild commute.

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea . The opinions expressed here are solely those of Bill Spadea.

More from New Jersey 101.5: