This was the ‘swell’ Garden State Parkway … in 1952

This was made when the Parkway was only partially completed. The YouTube caption says it's from 1952, and the narrator sounds like every narrator of every film we ever had to watch in grade.

It’s nine minutes long but has the added bonus of using the world “swell.” The fact that is going to be a toll road is never mentioned, but Governor Driscoll does mention a couple of times that it will be “self-liquidating” which is a fancy way of saying it will cost to money to use it. It is worth watching just to see all the old cars. Enjoy!

