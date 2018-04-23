Check out the historic village of Smithville, NJ

If you're looking for a relaxing way to spend a Saturday or Sunday this spring, I want to suggest historic Smithville Village . It was originally a stagecoach stop as far back as 1787 at the original Smithville Inn. There are about 60 shops and restaurants in the village along with a few rides for kids and adults.

It's a quaint little spot off Rt. 9 in Galloway Township and easily accessible from exit 44 of the Garden State Parkway. I've only discovered it a couple of years ago and went with some family again this past weekend.

