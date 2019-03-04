Cheap cars that can power through the Jersey snow

No matter what you're driving, you always wish you had a tank when it snows. With the average car payment in New Jersey at $551 per month for 69 months, you'd want to make sure that what you're paying for could handle anything. But just in case you don't want it to, I asked my social media followers, what's the best car you've ever driven in the snow?

Here's what we came up with:

John Kensil: "A 1989 Pontiac grand Am with Front Wheel drive- Never Ever got stuck."

Ken Lee: "2004 Jeep Wrangler"

Steve Bier: "A 1985 Cadillac Fleetwood. First year for the front-wheel drive version. That car was damn near unstoppable. Second best, was my 98’ Explorer."

Chele Michele: "Grand Am. Hands down best snow vehicle."

Robert Condrillo: "I have an AWD Tuscon now and it’s done well with what we had this winter but my first car a 97 mercury sable with a super heavy engine got through a major blizzard with ease. Front wheel drive."

Richard Rutenberg: "Audi TT Quatro"

Nick Sferra: "Hate to say it but my wife’s Outback. Thing is on unstoppable in the snow!"

Will Collins: "A 1985 Chevy Cavalier. I drove my wife from Norristown to Doylestown Hospital during the 1993 blizzard to deliver our Son. That car was a tank!"

Christy Springfield: "Any Subaru I have ever owned (and I have owned a Subaru since 1986)!"

Garth H. Raymond: "Believe it or not, a tiny little Ford Festiva. Had FWD...laughed as it passed Jeeps stuck in the snow...."

Robert E Fausak: "A POLICE cruiser." Lol.....I'll second that!