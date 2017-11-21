Charging for Thanksgiving dinner — It’s a thing!

The latest thing to hit social media is a call for Thanksgiving Day hosts to save receipts and split the bill...or even charge people to attend.

Oh boy. Talk about killing the spirit of the holiday. The idea of Thanksgiving is to share and give..it's in the name of the holiday!

Part of the challenge is that many people overdo things in order to impress friends and family. Thanksgiving is not about the fancy dinner, it's about the assembled friends and family.

Can't afford an expensive meal? Be more selective in your shopping. Set a lower expectation if you're struggling. Looking at our own studies, you could pull off a Thanksgiving dinner for less than $50. Remember, it's about the people and the relationships, not about the number of courses.

