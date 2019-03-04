Captured: Neighbor stabbed East Windsor man to death, cops say

EAST WINDSOR — A township man has been accused of stabbing his neighbor to death, leaving the body outside the victim's home last week.

Jeffrey Vasquez-Calderon, 37, of Bennington Drive, was charged with murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri said. Complaints were signed late Friday, March 1.

The body of Luis Sanchez was found on the back patio area of his home on Wednesday morning, Feb. 27. Responding police officers said there were visible wounds and trauma to Sanchez's body. At the time, they were searching for a killer.

According to Onofri, Sanchez and Vasquez-Calderon had been together at a nearby liquor store and lounge and returned home very early that same morning, sometime after midnight.

The two men were acquaintances and neighbors, who both lived in the first block of Bennington Drive, police said.

Vasquez-Calderon stabbed Sanchez numerous times with a knife, Onofri said.

It wasn't clear from information released by Onofri's office how it connected Vasquez-Calderon to the killing, or what it believes prompted the attack.

Vazquez-Calderon is being held in Essex County on an ICE detainer, the prosecutor's office said.

Onofri said his office would file a motion to have him detained, pending trial, and brought to Mercer County this week.

As of Monday afternoon, no other information was available on the detainer or Vasquez-Calderon's immigration status, the prosecutor's office said.

