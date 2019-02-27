Man left for dead in his East Windsor patio — Where’s his killer?

EAST WINDSOR — A 30-year-old man was found dead on his back patio on Wednesday morning and police are looking for his killer.

Luis Sanchez was discovered behind his Bennington Drive home by a friend. Police arrived at the Twin Rivers development about 8:30 a.m.

Prosecutors said there were visible wounds and trauma to his body. They did not release further details.

This is the first recorded homicide in East Windsor since 2016, according to State Police records.

Anyone with information is asked to call Mercer County Prosecutor's Office detectives at 609-989-6406 or East Windsor police at 609-448-5678.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com .