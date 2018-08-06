Call me to vent…might be all the “therapy” you need

Best part about my show is that I get to interact with callers all morning. I love hearing new ideas, stories and even enjoy the push back on some of my own ideas. It's all about the conversation.

On Monday, one caller took it to the next level as he unloaded about his frustration with politicians and Trenton's lack of understanding and willingness to solve basic problems, like the trains and buses. I let him vent, and vent he did.

At the end I asked him if he felt better. He said he did. So happy I could provide the opportunity. More to come.

If you have something that you're mad about, call me and let it out. Beginning tomorrow in the 7am hour, I'm gonna take your calls and let you vent. Whatever is really getting you mad. Yell about. I'll listen, and you just might feel better. Could become a regular segment...

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea . The opinions expressed here are solely those of Bill Spadea.

More from New Jersey 101.5: