Boy Scouts should stay Boy Scouts! (Opinion)

Exactly when did men become the bad guys? Suddenly we live in a society where women are encouraged to be women and men are encouraged to include women in everything they do. Some even follow their man into the bathroom which I could never wrap my head around. Another thing I can't wrap my head around is why the Boy Scouts need to change their name. The new name will be Scouts BSA. Guess what I think the BS stands for?

“As we enter a new era for our organization, it is important that all youth can see themselves in Scouting in every way possible,” Boy Scouts of America chief executive Michael Surbaugh said in a statement. “That is why it is important that the name for our Scouting program for older youth remain consistent with the single name approach used for the Cub Scouts" That would be the BS part. The truth is enrollment is down 30 per cent since 2000 and they're trying to get that number up.

I get that some girls want to join the Boy Scouts, so let them, but it doesn't mean you have to change the name. The Girl Scouts stayed the same. By the way, that laughter you hear is probably coming from the Girl Scouts. The ex-Boy Scouts I'm figuring are tossing their cookies at this very idea.

I hate to break it to the politically correct among us but there is a difference between boys and girls. They have different tastes and like different things. That's OK. They also have different strengths which the scouts play into. I think it's totally OK for members of each sex belong to an exclusive club. What's next? Unisex bathrooms?

If the Boy Scouts want to get their numbers up, then they should celebrate who they are and not run from it. I think this move will be a disaster and I expect the next regime in an attempt to clean up the mess will change it back with a massive ad campaign that may be too late.

