Bizarre excuses for being late for work

New Jerseyans are among the worst in the nation for being late to work. According to The Asbury Park Press , a company called Mattress Clarity says a typical New Jersey worker loses 7.9 minutes per week by being tardy.

Culled from the internet, here are some (supposedly) real excuses for being late people have given:

My cat got stuck in the toilet

I was watching a TV program and wanted to see how it ended

I cut my hair myself and had to go to a salon to have it fixed

There was a power failure and I couldn’t get my garage door open

I was wearing the wrong shoes and had to go back home to change

I’m sure you’ve heard some hard to believe excuses (or made one up).

More from New Jersey 101.5