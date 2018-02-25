Big Joe interviews the people behind the Polar Bear Plunge

A huge congratulations and a big thank you to everyone who made the 25th annual Polar Bear Plunge in Seaside Heights a record breaking success. Every year on my show I have the pleasure of interviewing some of the people who make the plunge possible. Their selfless dedication to Special Olympics NJ doesn't end with the Polar Bear Plunge but continues year round.

As I'm sure you know we broke another record raising $2.2 Million Saturday as 7,163 individuals took the plunge in the 40 degree waters. Thank you to those who came out as teams or as individuals. Thank you to those who work throughout the year behind the scenes planning and organizing. Thank you to Seaside Heights for allowing this massive event and growing along with it. And of course thank you to the law enforcement officers that make sure it's a safe and fun event every year.

I can't wait to get back down to Seaside Heights this summer to enjoy everything it has to offer and I of course look forward to beating these numbers next year at the 2019 Polar Bear Plunge!

