Big Joe Henry and Holiday Express at Red Bank’s Town Lighting

Join me Friday Nov. 23 on Broad St. in Red Bank for the 26th Annual Town Lighting with my good friends from Holiday Express. The festivities begin at 7:00 p.m. as Tim McLoone and Holiday Express kick off the season with everyone's favorite holiday songs.

Around 8:00 p.m. they will light the town of Red Bank for the first time this holiday season. Plus, the Red Bank Fire Department will be on hand with free hot chocolate to warm you up. Donations of deodorant and bars of soap needed for Holiday Express.

Donation bins will be located in Downtown locations. Free parking throughout town. A special thanks to the Long Branch Trolley Company for helping Holiday Express at this event. Looking forward to seeing you there!