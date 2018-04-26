Behind the scenes of Dennis and Judi’s meetings
I always love to give a glimpse of what goes on here at New Jersey 101.5. You’ve seen many scenes of the inside of the studios but there’s a lot more to it! So much goes on behind the scenes at a radio station. There is copywriting, sales, scheduling commercials (which we call traffic), planning shows, and marketing and promotions. But the thing that most people don’t realize is that we have meetings.
Real meetings. In conference rooms and everything.
Thank goodness that, as air personalities, we do not have to attend many of them but when we do, frivolity ensues. Oh what joy. Here is a glimpse inside one of our very critical New Jersey 101.5 meetings. Be prepared to be empowered and enlightened just watching this!
