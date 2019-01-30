Behind the scenes in a storage room…. #SpeakingPodcast

It's true that the life of stand up comics is less than glamorous. It's also true the you have to make due and regardless of the pre-show circumstances, the audience deserves a great show and if you're a pro, they'll get one and will never know what happens behind-the-scenes.

That's why we've been doing podcast episodes before our recent comedy shows. As much as you don't want to know when the comic gets on stage, after a great show, it's kinda fun to look behind the curtain and get a laugh from what was going on minutes before we take the stage.

This latest episode of #SpeakingComedy does just that. Me, Jessica Gibson, Jay Black and Scott Friedman prepping for the show after we had the wrong time and arrived two hours early.

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea . The opinions expressed here are solely those of Bill Spadea.

More from New Jersey 101.5: