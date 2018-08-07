Bed bugs close South Jersey library and cultural center, report says

VENTNOR CITY — The cultural center and local branch of the Atlantic County library system have been closed because of bed bugs, according to reports.

NJ.com reported that the Ventor Cultural Arts Center and the Ventnor branch of the county library were closed on Tuesday because of the blood-sucking bugs. The library website said the branch was closed due to "necessary maintenance," while the arts center website said it was closed for a "building issue."

The NJ.com story reported that furniture from the building was removed and destroyed before an exterminator was brought in to treat the infestation. People who visited either location in the past two weeks are encouraged to check themselves and their belongings.

Both buildings are expected to open Wednesday.

