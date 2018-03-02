Barstool Sports host to perform at the Stress Factory

Francis Ellis, stand up comic and host on Barstool Sports is gonna perform at the Stress Factory this weekend. Two shows on Saturday and a show Sunday. There are still a few tickets left - get 'em now ! Francis joined me on my podcast and on the air this week. He's a great interview and a hilarious comedian. We talked about his hard work, seven days a week to perfect his craft and his struggle as a single guy. The conversation was a little bit more edgy on the podcast as you can imagine. That episode won't drop till after he performs this weekend so what are you waiting for? Don't miss this rising star. You will be laughing for sure.

In the meantime, check out this tweet from our friends at the Stress Factory and the video...remember George Brett...and Pine Tar?

