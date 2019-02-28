Are you sick and tired of potholes? Where's the money from the gas tax? Where's the common sense and effective government management? Who is looking out for NJ drivers?

We've launched a new program at NJ 101.5 partnering with Plymouth Rock Assurance on "Pothole Patrol".

That's right, in order to highlight the growing problem of roads in disrepair, you can now come to our website site and fill out the quick form to have your local pothole put on a map , which hopefully will alert drivers and draw enough attention from local government to actually fix them!

Check out the map and give it a try HERE .

