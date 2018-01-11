Are you ready for ‘smart underwear?’

ThinkStock

New for those who keep their brains in their drawers comes “smart underwear“. These high tech skivvies have six sensors woven into bras and panties that can track heart rate, body temperature, pressure, motion, body fat and hydration levels.

Yes, but can they remove skid marks? As for body fat, my stupid underwear already does that when I look in the mirror.

So what would you pay for such intelligence? How about $349 for 4 pair of thongs? Personally, if I did that, my brains would be in what goes in the underwear! So what do you think?

