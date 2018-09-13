Another house For sale that’s older than the US

This is a really cool old farmhouse that dates back to the 1720’s in Columbus, NJ. Not only is there the farmhouse, it is a “farmstead” with a barn; there is also an inground pool, a pool house, a pond, and has 2800 square feet of living space.

Imagine living in an amazing house that old, but with (some) modern amenities. The floors are pine, it has exposed beams, multiple fireplaces, and a country kitchen. I love these old houses, not that I could afford one, but imagining the history they’ve witnessed is pretty amazing.

If you’re interested, it is going up for auction on September 27th, 2018.

