WASHINGTON — 145,254 half-gallon cartons of Vanilla Almond Breeze almondmilk sold around the country was voluntarily recalled on Thursday over the presence of an ingredient not listed on the carton.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products, according to the FDA's recall notice. There has been one report of an allergic reaction although medical treatment was not required.

The recall only applies to refrigerated Vanilla Almond Breeze almondmilk with a use-by date of September 2, 2018. To identify the affected product, look for the stamped information printed as:

USE BY: SEP 02 18 (07:36 – 20:48) H5 L1 51-4109

USE BY: SEP 02 18 (07:36 – 20:48) H5 L2 51-4109

USE BY: SEP 02 18 (07:36 – 20:48) H6 L1 51-4109

USE BY: SEP 02 18 (07:36 – 20:48) H6 L2 51-4109

The cartons also have a UPC barcode of 41570 05621 on the side panel of the carton next to the nutrition facts.

The cartons may be brought back to the retail point of purchase for a refund or exchange.

Customers with questions can call 800-400-1522 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

