A ‘Propper’ podcast with a former Philadelphia Flyers star

Brian Propp played nine seasons with the Philadelphia Flyers.

I grew up in the 1980's when Propp was a part of a great Flyers hockey team who pushed through playoffs and made it into three Stanley Cup finals. Although they didn't close the deal, it was an exciting time for hockey fans in the Philly area.

Propp went on to play for Boston and Minnesota and made it two more times to the finals without a win. But even though he has the distinction of five Stanley Cup finals without a ring, he's a champion for sure. For the Flyers, he's 2nd in all time goals and 3rd in all time points.

We talked about his career, working with some legendary players and the impact of the tragic death of Flyer goaltender, Pelle Lindbergh, during the season following their 1985 Stanley Cup appearance. He's a great guy and has an interesting story to tell. Don't miss it.

