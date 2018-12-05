A night with comedy legend Bob Nelson — #SpeakingPodcast

It's that time of the week! The latest episode of my #SpeakingPodcast with Jessica Gibson and Jay Black hit the website at midnight.

It's a fantastic behind-the-scenes conversation with comedy legend Bob Nelson. Jessica and I had the honor of performing with Bob in October for a charity benefit in Princeton . Bob shared stories about his movie and his time with Rodney Dangerfield. You're gonna love the story of his struggle to bring in new material when crowds clamor for the old stuff.

Remember, don't just download...SUBSCRIBE to the #SpeakingPodcast so you never miss an episode!

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea . The opinions expressed here are solely those of Bill Spadea.

More from New Jersey 101.5: