Spend the night w/ Jeff Norris by the "Jersey Shore" at The Algonquin Arts Theater !

It's going to be a big night of comedy starring Jeff Norris and Renee DeLorenzo. A night filled with laughter, veterans, K9s, new friends, and new material. Doors open at 7pm, show starts at 8pm. VIP Tickets will include the first section of the theater as well as a photo opp with Jeff after the show. Tickets are non refundable.

Jeff is one of my favorite comedians and an absolutely incredible person. He has been working with K9s for Warriors for several years now, donating his time and talent to help raise money for their great program. They are dedicated to providing service canines to Warriors suffering from Post-traumatic Stress Disability, traumatic brain injury, and/or military sexual trauma as a result of military service post-9/11. Helping to empower warriors to return to civilian life with dignity and independence.

If you can't make it the show, you can support this great charity by donating here .