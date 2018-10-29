A native NJ LGBT legend has passed

If you spent anytime in New Hope and Lambertville over the last 30 years or so, you probably ran across "Ricky" Crosby. Ricky passed away last Sunday at Doylestown Hospital in Pa. He was an activist, a pioneer in the LGBT community and loved by everyone who knew him. I was not lucky enough to have met him, but those people who did couldn't say enough about him and how much he will be missed. There is a service tonight in Lambertville and a Celebration of Life Gathering in New Hope on Wednesday.

Check out this video for a slice of what Ricky was all about.

