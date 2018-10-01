A house in Lebanon built in 1810 is for sale

I love the fact that New Jersey has so many really old homes because of all the history they must have witnessed. This house in Lebanon Township isn’t quite as old as the United States, but it dates to 1810, so its been around awhile.

Its a three story home (the third story is not original) and has been updated throughout including an eat-in kitchen, three bedrooms, and two baths, and two bedrooms and another bath on the newer third floor. It has about 1900 square feet with pine floors and hand cut wooden beams and sits on more than five acres. Take a look at all of the photos and see if you want to buy it . it is listed at $344,900.

