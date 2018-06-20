The other day on the program we first heard about the unfortunately named thing and 10 rumble ponies. I had to look it up to find out what a rumble dog actually is and it turns out it is the outside horse on a carousel. The one that is so wild and aggressive and cannot be tamed by a merry-go-round pole. You get it? This name arose from the winner of a the fan contest to find the best team name. And yes, it was the winner, not the loser. I don’t even think I want to hear what some of the rejected names from that contest.