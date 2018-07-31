5th annual Mike Nichols Team Reeves golf outing (info here)

Hard to believe it's been 4 and a half years since Mike Nichols broke his neck playing hockey for Monroe Township High School. We felt for Mikey and his pain and watched his unrelenting determination to not let his injury define him and to walk again. He's come so far yet has such a long way to go. Nichols has joined forces with Team Reeve to realize his dream. You can help by participating in the 5th annual Golf Outing for Mike Nichols Team Reeve this Thursday Aug 2 at the Royce Brook Golf Club (201 Hamilton Road Hillsborough, NJ 08844.)

Proceeds will benefit the Nichols Family Trust in an effort to offset the family’s massive costs incurred during Mike’s road to recovery. They will also benefit The Reeve Foundation to support groundbreaking research and quality of life initiatives. If anyone can make Mike's dreams of walking come true, the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation can.

As Mike says, “My dream was to play in the NHL. That is still one of my dreams, but my biggest dream, like Christopher Reeve, is to live to see a world of empty

wheelchairs. The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation shares that very same dream with me. We're asking for your help to make as big or as little of a donation as you can possibly make. Every nickel counts. Now let's change the world.”

The golf outing will be held at Royce Brook Golf Club on Thursday, August 2nd at 9am followed by a lunch reception. There will be a prize table featuring many

great items with the proceeds going to Mike and his family.

For more information or to donate, click here.

Individual or corporations who wish to sponsor or participate in the event, please contact: golfformikey@gmail.com

