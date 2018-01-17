Contact Us
New Jersey's hidden gems — Forever 39 Podcast

By Forever 39 January 17, 2018

People always say New Jersey is in a great location. Not only is the Garden State sandwiched between the Big Apple and the City of Brotherly Love, but a visit to the nation’s capital and Baltimore’s world-renowned aquarium is only a few hours away. And while all those places are easily accessible from the New Jersey Turnpike or Route 95, New Jersey offers so many of its own great adventures that there’s really no reason to leave home.

On this week’s episode of Forever 39, we talk with Ken Schlager, the editor of New Jersey Monthly, as he reveals more than 50 surprising places to eat, explore, play, relax, shop and learn. Called Hidden Jersey, the January issue of New Jersey Monthly uncovers family-friendly museums, overnight adventures, winter wonders, shopping destinations, foodie finds, and more. And the best part is you don’t have to travel to New York or Philadelphia to enjoy any of the finds mentioned on our podcast.

For more information about Hidden Jersey, check out the issue here, or find it on newsstands now. From North to Central to South Jersey … we have you covered.

Also from this week’s Forever 39 podcast — Bailing in the modern age. PLUS: Your immediate turnoffs? Click on the podcast player above to hear the entire episode.

Share your thoughts on all of them below, on Twitter, on Facebook or at forever39@nj1015.com.

— Annette and Megan, Forever 39

