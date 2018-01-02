5 tips when traveling abroad alone

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on

My daughter Elizabeth stopped by the studio this morning as she gets ready to head back to London. She came at the perfect time as Bob Williams was collecting money for our morning show lottery tickets and I came to work with zero cash. Since I agreed to cover my former producer Chris Swendeman’s ticket buy as well, my total commitment was $8. Thankfully E had $8 on her when she got in and was more than happy to cover her Dad’s betting commitment.

She was also more than happy to give some European travel advice for Millennial caller Kelly who was looking to take a trip solo across the pond. Timing is everything!

Always great to have my daughter back in NJ even though the visits seem to get shorter each year. Don’t worry, she’ll be back this summer with #CharlieTheButcher for the second annual #MeatDay.

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea.

More from New Jersey 101.5:

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on