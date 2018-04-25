Subscribe to Forever 39 on the NJ 101.5 app to get alerts of new episodes.

When it comes to friends, there are those you see and talk with on a casual basis, and then there are those that you share your hopes and dreams with. Sometimes casual friendships will stay that way, while in other cases, they'll grow into deeper bonds.

In this Forever 39 episode, we explore the steps you can take to try to become better friends with someone already in your circle. Perhaps it's the woman at the gym you converse with during your daily workouts, or someone in the office that you clicked with from the start. Whoever the person is, there are ways to develop a better friendship with someone.

For this segment, we turn to an article, "How Can I Become Better Friends With Someone?" in Live About by Cherie Burbach. According to her bio, Burbach specializes in writing about relationships, and published a book, "100 Simple Ways to Have More Friends." Clearly, she's got the 411 on friendships.

In her article, Burbach details four steps people can take to become better friends with someone:

Time spent: Spend time with your friend outside of where you first met each other

Ask away: Make sure to ask questions about your friend's life

Share: Open up to your friend about yourself

Get in Touch: Reach out to your friend with a text, call or email. Don't wait for your friend to do it.

So it you're looking for a more meaningful friendship, apply these tips and hopefully you'll be on your way to becoming closer to your friend.

If you have any tips for developing a deeper friendship with someone, email us at forever39@nj1015.com.

— Annette and Megan, Forever 39

