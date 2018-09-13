37 of the best things to do this weekend in NJ — Sept 14-16

Looking for some fall fun this weekend? We've got you covered. Check out our complete list of great events and fun things do right here in the great Garden State!

Big Joe Henry LIVE from the Carrier Clinic Walk of Hope

Join New Jersey 101.5's Big Joe Henry as he broadcasts live from the Carrier Clinic Walk of Hope on Saturday, September 15th at 9:00 AM! The Jersey Prize Team will be there as well to play fun games and give away great prizes. Registration for the walk begins at 9:00 AM.

Date: Sept 15, 2018

Location: Carrier Clinic

252 County Rd 601, Belle Mead, NJ 08502

BURLINGTON COUNTY

Bluegrass Barbeque

Enjoy your choice of a smoked barbeque dinner along with bluegrass music featuring The Cheddar Boys, Route 80 Crabgrass and The Seaside Ramblers. Ticket includes dinner, beverage, dessert and all music. Rain or Shine!!

Date: Sept 15, 2018

Location: Mt. Holly Friends Meetinghouse

81 High St., Mount Holly, NJ 08060

Medford Oktoberfest and Music Festival

Join us for one of Medford's most anticipated events! Three stages of live music, food trucks, beer tents, free admission, free parking, rain or shine. Fun for all ages!

Date: Sept 15, 2018

Location: Freedom Park Medford

80 Old Marlton Pk., Medford, NJ 08055

Autumn with the Animals

Autumn with the Animals is a much-anticipated fall family tradition in Southern New Jersey. Children and adults of all ages enjoy our wildlife programs, live music, nature hikes, child friendly games, crafts, food and fun! We look upon this day as a way for our members and friends to reconnect with each other and the environment.

Date: Sept 16, 2018

Location: Woodford Cedar Run Wildlife Refuge

4 Sawmill Rd., Medford, NJ 08055

CAMDEN COUNTY

Delaware River Festival

Come celebrate the mighty Delaware River with the Partnership for the Delaware Estuary (PDE) and the Alliance for Watershed Education (AWE)! For the first time ever, PDE's Pennsylvania Coast Day and AWE's River Days are coming together for a "coast to coast" experience that you don't want to miss! There will be educational fun for families, on-the-water activities, games and crafts for kids, live music, food and beer, fishing opportunities, and much more! There's lots to do at Penn's Landing in Philadelphia and the Camden Waterfront. Cross the Delaware River over the Ben Franklin Bridge on foot or bike, OR take advantage of the day's free ferry rides from one event to the other. Join us on September 15th to kick off the month-long River Days events at the Camden Waterfront AND the 16th year of Pennsylvania's Coast Day!

Date: Sept 15, 2018

Location: Camden Waterfront

2 Riverside Dr., Camden, NJ 08103

CAPE MAY COUNTY

Harvest Brew Fest

Enjoy craft beers and celebrate South Jersey during this all-day festival that celebrates all things local! Enjoy local food vendors, local artisans, local craft beers and local musical talent. Taps flow beginning at 10am. Admission to the grounds is free and free parking is available..

​ Date: Sept 15, 2018

Location: Emlen Physick Estate

1048 Washington St., Cape May, NJ 08204

Boots at the Beach Country Music Fest

Festival features country music, vendors, crafts and food on Friday from 3 - 9 pm and Saturday from 10 am - 10 pm. Admission to the festival is FREE! Friday night's "Bar Hoodang" will feature country bands and DJ's in all bars within the North Wildwood Entertainment District. On Saturday, Olde New Jersey Avenue comes alive with the sights and sounds of a country fair with vendors lining the street selling clothing, wares and all things country! Refreshments, food and live country music on an outdoor stage will take place all day long and into the night.

Date: Sept 14, 2018 - Sept 15, 2018

Location: Olde New Jersey Ave., North Wildwood, NJ 08260

Airport Festival

Annual festival at the Municipal Airport from 10 am - 3 pm. Features include a ground display of unusual airplanes ranging from World War II Planes to Classics and Warbirds. The event will feature a parachute jump from Team Fastrax.

Date: Sept 15, 2018

Location: Ocean City Municipal Airport

2600 Bay Ave., Ocean City, NJ 08226

22nd Annual Cape May Food & Wine Celebration

Indulge your taste buds in Cape May, N.J., named one of “America’s Best Food Cities” Presented by the Mid-Atlantic Center for the Arts & Humanities (MAC).

Date: Sept 14, 2018 - Sept 23, 2018

Location: Mid-Atlantic Center for the Arts & Humanities (MAC)

1048 Washington St., Cape May, NJ 08204

Fall Family Festival Weekend

Fall Family Festival is Sea Isle's most popular autumn festival, featuring two-days of family-friendly activities and entertainment. On Saturday from 9 am - 4 pm, seaside vendor craft market and food vendors, live music, childrens activities, and amusement Rides. On Sunday History-buffs and auto enthusiasts will flock to display and admire scores of vintage vehicles while enjoying live music at the Auto Antique Car show on the promenade. Also on Sunday, Historical Trolley Tours will be led by members of the Sea Isle City Historical Society, who will point-out notable landmarks and explain how Sea Isle has grown over the years. Tours depart from Excursion Park every half-hour from 10 am - 12:30 pm.

Date: Sept 15, 2018 - Sept 16, 2018

Location: JFK Blvd. & Promenade, Sea Isle City, NJ 08243

CUMBERLAND COUNTY

6th Anniversary Gala featuring The Summer Club

The Levoy Theatre 6th Anniversary Gala: Please join us to celebrate 6 years since we've reopened! Gala Ticket required, includes: The Summer Club show • Private Reception Hors D'oeuvres • Silent Auction • Dancing 50/50 Raffle • Cash Bar • Cake And Champagne Toast The Summer Club: Back to an era when life was cooler, music was snappier, and everyone drank their martinis straight up and their bourbon neat. This swinging evening of singing, dancing and fantastic fun features Jeff Coon and some of his most talented and entertaining friends from Philadelphia and New York along with an incredible 17-piece, live Big Band. Join us at this hip, exclusive "joint" and you'll experience an evening of live entertainment that you'll never forget and you simply can't get anywhere else!

Date: Sept 15, 2018

Location: The Levoy Theatre

126-130 N. High St., Millville, NJ 08332

ESSEX

Fine Art and Crafts

Celebrating its 35th anniversary, the Fine Art and Crafts at Anderson Park will present juried fine artists, fine craftspeople, photographers and specialty food vendors in beautiful Essex County Anderson Park. Rain or shine, free.

Date: Sept 15, 2018 - Sept 16, 2018

Location: Anderson Park

274 Bellevue Ave., Upper Montclair, NJ 07043

NJ WebFest: New Jersey's First- Ever Web Festival!

New Jersey will host its first-ever international web series festival (the NJ WebFest) on September 15-16, 2018, joining the ranks of Los Angeles; New York City; Seoul, Korea; Marseille, France; Melbo

Date: Sept 15, 2018 - Sept 16, 2018

Location: 111 Prospect Ave., West Orange, NJ 07052

HUNTERDON COUNTY

Paranormal Cirque

Are you ready Lawrenceville? Do you love thrilling, wicked, sexy, or even dangerous things? Be ready to escape to a new world! Paranormal Cirque will expose you to a unique creation of combined theatre, circus, and cabaret with a new European style flare. Cirque Italia is now presenting a brand-new show for a mature audience! This innovative horror story features different shades of sexy and an incomparable storyline - the only thing you can be sure of during this unique experience is that you will not know what to expect! It might be hard to divide reality and illusion! Are you intrigued yet? Dare to let yourself get wicked for one night under our Big TOP and live on the edge with Paranormal Cirque show! You will fall into a parallel world and end up surrounded by monstrous creatures with hidden talents that will amaze you with the circus arts.

Date: Sept 13, 2018 - Sept 16, 2018

Location: 112 Eisenhower Pkwy., Lawrenceville, NJ 08648

Crafts and Drafts Lone Eagle Fall 2018

Nothing says hidden gem quite like Lone Eagle Brewing. This award-winning craft brewery in artsy Flemington, New Jersey offers an upstairs loft space perfect for showcasing our 16 local, handmade artisans. Sample one of 12 beers on tap and food truck delicacies then shop the neighboring Stangl Factor Farmer’s Market or Liberty Village Outlets. A resounding success in November 2017, Marketspace Vendor Events’ Crafts and Drafts was invited back in spring and fall 2018. Vendors are welcome to sample the brew. This event is free to attend, family-friendly, and dogs are permitted in the tasting room only.

Date: Sept 16, 2018

Location: Lone Eagle Brewing

44 Stangl Rd., Flemington, NJ 08822

#CaringForRare Bicycling Event Weekend

In it's 3rd year, this bicycling event raises money and awareness for children living with rare gi diseases and their families. 100, 62, 31 or 15 miles through beautiful Hunterdon County, NJ and Bucks County, PA.

Date: Sept 15, 2018 - Sept 16, 2018

Location: V5 Cycles

140 Hwy 31, Flemington, NJ 08822

MERCER COUNTY

Old Barracks Museum's Tavern Night

The Old Barracks Museum will transform into a colonial tavern filled with music, drinks, and candlelight. Musicians will perform popular songs from the 18th century, and Dance Master Sue Dupre will provide dance instruction for those who wish to dance but do not yet know the steps. Hors d'oeuvres and an open bar of beer and wine will be provided throughout the evening. Bid on a wide range of items in the Silent Auction. Tavern Night will be from 7 - 10 pm.

Date: Sept 14, 2018

Location: Old Barracks

101 Barrack St., Trenton, NJ 08608

City of Angels Presents Rockfest 2018

Rockfest is a FREE event to attend and there is absolutely no admission fee. We have a $5.00 suggested donation for those interested in assisting City of Angels with continuing it’s mission of assisting those seeking recovery and educating and offering support to their families. Thank you in advance for your continued support.

Date: Sept 14, 2018 - Sept 14, 2018

Location: Mercer County Park Festival Grounds

1638 Old Trenton Rd., West Windsor Township, NJ 08550

Sourcing Health Locally

Sourcing Health Locally gathers doctors, farmers and eaters in a forum to examine key questions that relate to both health care and agricultural practices. The catastrophic rise in potentially avoidable illness — from autism to Alzheimer’s, diabetes to heart disease, depression to mental illness — relates to changes in our environment and what and how we eat. The solutions lie in close collaborations among the people who grow our food (and our immune systems), prevention-oriented health care practitioners, and us eaters who have the power to choose delicious, whole, real food. Participants will come away with a practical understanding of how to avoid inflammatory diseases and prevent and reverse endocrine disruption, cognitive losses and dementia. The Northeast Organic Farming Association of NJ and The Suppers Programs partner to provide these workshops. The science will be presented in terms manageable for lay people. The solutions will manifest in the form of absolutely delicious, mostly locally sourced food – the food that heals.

Date: Sept 16, 2018

Location: 45 Stockton St., Princeton, NJ 08540

MIDDLESEX COUNTY

Arts in the Park! Highland Park's 13th Annual Arts Streetfair

Join Main Street Highland Park for the 13th annual Arts in the Park street festival, juried art show, and arts and crafts sale in downtown Highland Park, New Jersey. The festival draws thousands of art enthusiasts and visitors from around the region to stroll through downtown Highland Park and enjoy artistic offerings, live music and other entertainment, food from local restaurants, children's activities, promotional booths, and much more. Artists, crafters, performers, and vendors are invited to participate. Participants in the juried art show display and sell their work under tents along Raritan Avenue. The art show features cash awards for first, second, and third places in the following categories: Painting Sculpture Photography Fine Crafts Jewelry Graphics/Drawing/Printmaking Mixed Media Textiles/Quilts/Needlework

Date: Sept 16, 2018

Location: 212 Raritan Ave., between 3rd & 5th St., Highland Park, NJ 08904

Inman Sports Complex Grand Opening!

On September 15 at Inman Sports Complex starting at 12 PM, Mayor Thomas Lankey will be present for the Grand Opening and will cut the ribbon to formally open Inman Sports Complex. Jim Dowd, retired New Jersey Devil and Stanley Cup Champion, will be available from 12 to 1:30 for pictures and autographs. There will be information on all programs available that day, as well as a free bouncy house, popcorn and cotton candy, and free swim session from 3:00-4:30pm.

Date: Sept 15, 2018

Location: 2 Villa Dr., Edison, NJ 08820

Family Fun Day & Childhood Cancer Research Benefit

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness month. Family Fun Day & Fall Festival to benefit Childhood Cancer Awareness Foundations! Please come out and support a great cause! All proceeds will go directly to multiple non profit organizations, such as St.Jude, Team Campbell, Hugs for Brady, and more. Free of charge to enter, donations are welcome.

Date: Sept 16, 2018

Location: 21 Oakmont Ave., East Brunswick, NJ 08816

MONMOUTH COUNTY

Lakewood Lions Renaissance Fair

NJ oldest & authentic Renaissance Fair. See the Knights of Valour in full combat armour joust on their "War Horses", magicians, dancers, archers, and others. Feast on Roasted Turkey legs, funnel cakes, kettle corn, dragon dogs, spanish foods and much more. Sunday witness the crowing of the Faire's King and Queen chosen from children age 10 and under, dressed in period garb. Your patronage will help The Lakewood Lions Club support their charitable programs.

Date: Sept 15, 2018 - Sept 16, 2018

Location: Pine Park

145 Country Club Dr., Lakewood, NJ 08701

Sandy Paws Walk Fur Clean Water

Calling all dog lovers! Join Clean Ocean Action for our 4th annual Sandy Paws Walk Fur Clean Water! The event will help bring attention to some eco-friendly practices to implement when caring for your pup! The event will include bringing the dogs onto the beach, vendors, and a costume contest! See our social media platforms for more information.

Date: Sept 15, 2018

Location: Asbury Park Boardwalk

1300 Ocean Ave., Asbury Park, NJ 07712

Indian Summer Music Fest & Asbury Park Fall Bazaar

Don't miss Indian Summer Music Fest & Asbury Park Fall Bazaar 2018! This music, camping, & shopping festival takes place at Convention Hall on the famous Asbury Park Boardwalk. The event, now in its fifth year, is a local summer celebration of makers, music and art in Asbury Park, home to a thriving, music, art, and bar/dining scene. SATURDAY features camping on the beach!, shopping from local and regional craft & vintage vendors at the Asbury Park Fall Bazaar, and music by Purling Hiss, Ecstatic Vision, gods, latewaves, Heaven, Birthwater, and Brother Andrew. SUNDAY features Yoga on the Beach, shopping from local and regional craft & vintage vendors at the Asbury Park Fall Bazaar, and a (massive) traditional reggae sound system on the beach stage with the Steady Sound System featuring The Holdfast Sound. On both dates, the Asbury Park Fall Bazaar also features Beauty & Wellness Experiences, Craft Workshops, Kids Pop Up Art Classes, Photo Booth, Lounge, and DJs.

Date: Sept 15, 2018 - Sept 16, 2018

Location: Asbury Park Convention Hall

1300 Ocean Ave., Asbury Park, NJ 07712

Taste of the Harvest

17th Annual event to benefit the Linda E. Cardinale Multiple Sclerosis Center. The CentraState Healthcare Foundation, The Cardinale Family and the entire MS Benefit Committee invite you to join us in celebration of the harvest! General Admission reservations include an abundance of fine food, over 70 fine wine, spirit and craft beer samplings, gift raffle and tons of harvest fun! The Gordon Stillwell Tasting Room reservation includes all the previously mentioned plus an educational tasting experience for four exquisite and rare Napa Valley wines, hand picked by Carol Stillwell in honor of her late husband Gordon. No seating times this year – just check in with the volunteers at the Gordon Stillwell Tasting Room to receive your tasting ticket and enjoy anytime during the evening.

Date: Sept 14, 2018

Location: 901 West Main St., Freehold, NJ 07728

Belmar Feast of San Gennaro

Get swept away in this culturally enriched festival, bringing authentic Italy to Belmar, New Jersey. Experience live music, parades, a mass and local Italian favorites throughout Main Street in Belmar. Main Street from 10th Avenue to 13th Avenue.

Date: Sept 15, 2018 - Sept 16, 2018

Location: Main St., Belmar, NJ 07719

Red Bank Food & Wine Walk

Red Bank’s walkable downtown district is home to an array of upscale restaurants and casual eateries that will appeal to your palate. Explore picturesque Red Bank on the third Sunday of the month while enjoying food and/or beverage samples from over 20 participating restaurants, bars & eateries. Three hours of top tastings!

Date: Sept 16, 2018

Location: Main Street

Red Bank, New Jersey 07701

14th Annual Latino Festival of Monmouth County

Featuring performances, music, and food from many Latin American countries, as well as writing and art contests and entertainment for all ages. 10 am - 7pm

Date: Sept 15, 2018

Location: Freehold Hall of Records Parking Lot

1 E. Main St., Freehold, NJ 07728

New Jersey's Apple Festival

Come out on September 15th - 16th and September 22nd - 23rd from 11 am - 5 pm. Join Us For Live Entertainment, Music, Tattoos, Fresh Apple Cider & Donuts, Fresh Apple Slushies, Fresh Baked Apple Pies, A Variety Of Apples To Purchase, Pure Raw Honey For Sale. Our 13-Acre Pumpkin Patch will be open for picking with 15 different varieties of pumpkins! Over 30 Games, Activities, And Attractions For The Entire Family! Sunflower Picking, Jumping Pillow, Hi-Hitters, Tractor Rides, Pig Races, Timmy Town Zoo, Pony Rides, Pedal Carts, Tether Ball, Pirate Ship, OK Corral, Checkers, & Much More!

Date: Sept 15, 2018 - Sept 23, 2018

Location: Happy Day Farm

77 Iron Ore Rd., Manalapan, NJ 07726

Classic Radio Detectives

Live performances of radio detective stories from the 1940's and 50's, with Foley Sound Effects and music. Phillip Marlowe, The Thin Man, Sam Spade, and an Abbott & Costello bit. Join us for a memorable and unique show, and "See With Your Ears". Part of the proceeds will benefit NJ Blind Citizen's Association.

Date: Sept 15, 2018

Location: 36 Church St., Middletown, NJ 07748

MORRIS COUNTY

Food Truck Festival on the Farm

This is no ordinary food truck festival! 15 Food trucks, beer & sangria garden, face painting, DJ and plenty of farm activities … cow train ride, pony rides, apple cannon, animals to pet & feed, corn maze, hayrides, and pick your own pumpkins. Rain Date: September 16.

Date: Sept 15, 2018

Location: Ort Farms

25 Bartley Rd., Long Valley, NJ 07853

Fall Family Day

Celebrate fall harvest and Craftsman Farms' agricultural past at our 12th Annual Fall Family Day! Bring the whole family for a day of seasonal fun with hayrides, pumpkin painting, scavenger hunts, hand craft demonstrations and an open house at the Stickley Museum!

Date: Sept 15, 2018

Location: Stickley Museum at Craftsman Farms

2352 Rt. 10 W., Morris Plains, NJ 07950

OCEAN COUNTY

41st Annual Festival of the Sea

Visitors can sample dishes by the area's finest restaurants, from Clam Chowder to Lobster to Steak, even Desserts! Arts and Crafts, pony rides, hundreds of vendors attend this festival. Kiddie games, live entertainment and more. Voted Best Seafood Festival in Ocean County by the Asbury Park Press Readers Year after Year! Rain Date: 9/16.

Date: Sept 15, 2018

Location: Downtown

Arnold & Bay Aves., Pt. Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742

UNION COUNTY

Berkeley Heights Restaurant Week

Berkeley Heights Restaurant Week has choices for all tastes and budgets with over 20 participating establishments. For more information about, specials, passport promotion, a frequent diner contest and childcare go to experienceBH.com or visit the Experience Berkeley Heights Facebook page.

Date: Sept 10, 2018 - Sept 16, 2018

Location: Downtown District

29 Park Ave., Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922

Stuff-a-Truck Diaper Drive

Moms Helping Moms Foundation is hosting a free kid-friendly event on September 15th at the New Providence Community Pool! Come out and help us 'Stuff-a-Truck' full of diapers for our local families who struggle to afford this critical necessity! A diaper or dollar donation enters you into a raffle for some amazing prizes from Pure Barre and College Nannies, Sitters + Tutors of New Jersey! We'll have food, entertainment for kids, and more!

Date: Sept 15, 2018

Location: 1378 Springfield Ave., New Providence, NJ 07974

WARREN COUNTY

Millbrook Days

Celebrate late 19th Century America. Enjoy Hands-on activities and demonstrations of agricultural and domestic skills and crafts. Additional information available online.

Date: Sept 15, 2018 - Sept 16, 2018

Location: Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area

Millbrook Village, Hardwick, NJ 07825