32 of the best things to do this weekend in NJ — Oct. 19-21

Looking for something to do this weekend? We've got you covered. Check out our complete list of great events and fun things do right here in the great Garden State!

ATLANTIC COUNTY

Annual Italian Festival

For one weekend a year, we celebrate our Italian heritage with an annual Italian Festival. With the sounds of traditional music, plus a spread of local Italian food, we’re ready to celebrate in true form! Top it all off by sampling some of our wines from the tasting tent, or checking out the numerous vendors that will be showcasing their wares. Whether you’re Italian or not, come be Italian for the day at Bellview Winery. As always, kids and leashed pets are welcome.

Date: Oct 20, 2018 — Oct 21, 2018

Location: Bellview Winery

150 Atlantic St., Landisville, NJ 08326

Costume Pet Parade

Paw Dazzle will host the Annual Costume Pet Parade starting at 1 pm. This is by far Historic Smithville's cutest event. Spectators can watch 100+ pets show off their unique Halloween costumes! To enter your pet you must be pre-registered by calling Paw Dazzle at 609-748-7110. Historic Smithville offers 60 shoppes, 7 eateries, carousel and train rides, paddleboats and arcade, on site lodging at the Colonial Inn and over 26 free weekend events!

Date: Oct 20, 2018

Location: Historic Smithville

615 E. Moss Mill Rd., Galloway, NJ 08205

Country Living Fair

The largest and longest running show of its kind in South Jersey featuring more than 130 vendors. Crafts, food, antique cars, old farm equipment, musicians....spend the day strolling the grounds of Historic Batsto Village, take a tour of the Batsto mansion or visit the famous Batsto Post Office.

Date: Oct 21, 2018

Location: Historic Batsto Village

31 Batsto Rd., Hammonton, NJ 08037

BERGEN COUNTY

Tenafly Street Fair and Craft Show

Artists, crafters, vendors, food, rides, live music and more. Free admission for spectators. The absolute Best way to sell your goods and services. Average Attendance: 30,000. 11 am - 5 pm.

Date: Oct 20, 2018

Location: Downtown Tenafly, Tenafly, NJ 07670

Fair Lawn Street Fair and Craft Show

Artists, crafters, vendors, food, rides, live music and more. Free admission for spectators. The absolute Best way to sell your goods and services. Average Attendance: 30,000. 11 am - 5 pm.

Date: Oct 21, 2018

Location: Downtown Fair Lawn, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410

BURLINGTON COUNTY

Annual Cranberry Festival

Presented by The Festival Committee of Chatsworth for the benefit of the restoration & preservation of the White Horse Inn. The Cranberry Festival is a celebration of New Jersey's cranberry harvest, and offers a tribute to the Pine Barrens & local culture. The main attraction is the diverse showing of many artists & craftsmen, some of which will also be demonstrating their crafts as well as displaying them for sale. Hours: 9 am - 4 pm. Admission to the festival is FREE. A donation of $5 will be accepted if you use our parking area at the school located off of Second Street.

Date: Oct 20, 2018 — Oct 21, 2018

Location: 3980 Main St., Rt. 563, Chatsworth, NJ 08019

Bordentown RiverFest

RiverFest is a family friendly event... It’s a four acre beer garden with 9 beers on tap, wine and sangria too, 15 restaurants, live bands all day, our new teen and adult attractions, and a free kids area with bounce attractions, magicians and face painters. With over 13,000 guests attending last year, this year promises to be bigger and better as we like to make the party bigger and better each year! We can’t wait to party with you! We have everything there that you may need from onsite restrooms, free parking and shuttle services from three offsite locations, ATM machines, and over 3,600 square feet of tents to relax under.

Date: Oct 20, 2018

Location: 100 West Park Street, Bordentown, NJ 08505

CAMDEN COUNTY

Camden County History Week

Historic exhibits, guided tours, reenactments, and children’s activities will be held at over 20 historic sites in Camden County during this two-day weekend celebrating the county’s history, with multiple other special events throughout the week.

Date: Oct 20, 2018 — Oct 21, 2018

Location: Camden County Historical Society

1900 Park Blvd., Camden, NJ 08103

CAPE MAY COUNTY

Halloween Parade & Family Dance Party

Sea Isle City's Halloween Parade is one of the resort's many long-standing traditions. The parade features a wide variety of eye-catching costumes, floats, musical entertainment and mascots. Those wishing to enter the Halloween Parade can do so by downloading an application on the website. A free Halloween Family Dance Party will take place immediately following this year's parade, at the Excursion Park Band Shell, JFK Blvd. & the Beach. Winning parade entrants will receive their awards at the start of the Dance Party. 7 pm.

Date: Oct 19, 2018

Location: Landis Ave., 45th - JFK Blvd., Sea Isle City, NJ 08243

Pumpkin Festival

It's the spookiest time of the year at the Village! Celebrate all things Halloween and autumn at the 27th Annual Pumpkin Festival. This fun event will take place from 10 am - 4 pm and is presented by the Lower Township Rotary Club. Guests are encouraged to donate non-perishable goods to the 'Share the Harvest' Food Drive. Admission is FREE!

Date: Oct 20, 2018

Location: Historic Cold Spring Village

720 Rte. 9 S., Cape May, NJ 08204

Octoberfest

There will be hay rides on the beach, pie baking contest, moon bounces for the children, pumpkin painting, German music and lots of games and more. Fun for the whole family! 11 am - 3 pm.

Date: Oct 20, 2018

Location: Excursion Park

40th St. & Pleasure Ave., Sea Isle City, NJ 08243

GLOUCESTER COUNTY

The 2nd Annual PPF

The 2nd Annual PPF will be held on Saturday, October 20! The festivities will include a variety of themed activities for all ages! New events are being planned to enhance the festival. Also, our Pitman businesses will join in the fun and offer themed menus, activities, and more!

Date: Oct 20, 2018

Location: Uptown Pitman

Broadway, Pitman, NJ 08071

HUDSON COUNTY

Hoboken Harvest Festival

Lots of free family fun activities. Live music & dancing, pumpkin painting, a hay maze, horse & carriage rides, a trackless train, inflatable rides, pony rides, petting zoo, face painting, craft activities, local vendors, food for purchase and much more. Located just 1 block from all public transportation including: PATH, Hudson Bergen Lightrail, NJ Tranist trains & buses. 11 am - 3 pm.

Date: Oct 20, 2018

Location: Pier A Park

100 Sinatra Dr., Hoboken, NJ 07030

Festival of Lights: Diwali

With the success of last year's Festival of Lights-Diwali event, this year expect more excitement, more fun, more Indian culture in Jersey City. Free Event! Live music, performances, vendors, raffles, Indian food, Henna, face painting, and kids activities. Lots of FUN, FUN, FUN!

Date: Oct 21, 2018

Location: Jersey City City Hall

280 Grove St., Jersey City, NJ 07302

The Aquatic Experience

The Aquatic Experience will be in New Jersey on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday October 19th, 20th and 21st. From saltwater to freshwater with pond and aquatic animals, we have it all! Join us for educational seminars and a robust show floor filled with hobbyists, livestock and equipment experts. Also a bevy of high powered speakers. This event is a must see for any aquarist.

Date: Oct 19, 2018

Location: 355 Plaza Drive, Secaucus, NJ 07094

HUNTERDON COUNTY

Harvest Food Truck and Wine Festival

Enjoy the beautiful fall foliage in our estate vineyard and experience great cuisine from local food trucks, sample our award-winning wines, and enjoy the sounds of The VooDUDES. Admission includes entrance to the event, parking, and music. $10 for adults 21and older, $5 ages 13-20, and children 12 and under are complimentary. No Reservations – pay at the entrance gate. Food prices vary by truck. Wine tastings are available for an additional $10 per person, 21 and older, which includes eight samplings of our estate wines and an Alba Vineyard tasting glass. You are welcome to bring a lawn chair, blanket, or beach umbrella. No pets, canopies, or EZ-Up shelters. ABSOLUTELY NO COOLERS OR OUTSIDE FOOD OR DRINKS PERMITTED. This is a food event! By law, only Alba Vineyard's wines may be consumed on the property. No beer or other alcohol is allowed on the premises.

Date: Oct 20, 2018 — Oct 21, 2018

Location: Alba Vineyard

269 Riegelsville Warren Glen Rd., Milford, NJ 08848

The Empty Bowl

The annual Empty Bowl fundraiser has a new home. This move will give the Pantry the opportunity to serve the same tasty lunch consisting of a choice of a bowl of soup prepared by a local restaurant, a fresh salad, bread, and a homemade dessert, but with hopefully shorter lines and definitely easier parking. And of course, the handmade soup bowl is the patrons to take home. Tickets are $25 each and are available online at http://flemingtonfoodpantry.org/empty-bowl/ or at the door. Hours are 11:30 AM to 2:30 PM. The Empty Bowl is the Pantry’s major fundraising event each year. The Pantry provides groceries and personal care items to approximately 1,300 needy families of Hunterdon County. This year the soups will be provided by Basil Bandwagon Natural Market, Theresa's Cafe, Chive and Thyme Cafe and Catering, Matt's Red Rooster Grill, ShopRite of Flemington Kitchen, Old Croton Bar & Grill, Lovin Oven and the Metropolitan Seafood Company.

Date: Oct 19, 2018

Location: 105 Mine St., Flemington, NJ 08822

8th Annual FSHS Car Show - 2018

The eighth annual Flemington Speedway Historical Society Car Show presented by the Flemington Department Store is Saturday, October 20th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m, and will be held rain or shine at the Roger K. Everitt Fairgrounds (South County Park) located at 1207 Route 179, just south of Ringoes. From bikes to buses, boats to biplanes, first responders to race cars — entries are sought from all types of vehicles! Gates open for vendors and exhibitors at 7:00 a.m.

Date: Oct 20, 2018

Location: 1207 Route 179, Lambertville, NJ 08530

MERCER COUNTY

Trails4Tails Fest

2 Day Fest of Trail Races from 1 mile fun run up to 50k ultra marathon and include 5k with dogs, Beer & Wine Garden, Yoga, Rock Climbing Wall, Vendors, Dog Agility Course and More. Fun for the whole family 2 and 4 legged. Benefits It's A Ruff Life Rescue and 501 c 3 all breed dog rescue.

Date: Oct 20, 2018 — Oct 21, 2018

Location: Washington Crossing Park

​355 Washington Crossing - Pennington Rd., Titusville, NJ 08560

MONMOUTH COUNTY

4th Annual Highlands Zombie Parade

Zombies of ALL ages will invade Highlands! Pre-parade, make-up artists will be available in Huddy Park at 10 a.m. while DJ Johnny will be spinning some spooky tunes. Post-parade, there will be a best costume contest in Veterans Park. There is something for ALL AGES! Hope to see you there, you would be a "ghoul" to miss it!

Date: Oct 20, 2018

Location: Huddy Park

301 Shore Dr., Highlands, NJ 07732

Marty's Place Howl-O-Ween Family Fest

Find fun for the whole family - including your dog - at Marty's Place Howl-O-Ween Family Fest. Please join us on for this spook-tacular event, which will feature a Ruff Mudder Canine Obstacle Challenge (for dogs and their owners), a Canine Costume Contest, Hay Rides, Dog Photo Sessions, K-9 (police dog) Demonstration, Kids' Crafts, food truck, 50-50 cash raffle and more. Outdoors on the grounds of Marty's Place Senior Dog Sanctuary in Upper Freehold (outside Allentown), NJ. Free admission - with fees for some activities. All proceeds go directly for the care of Sanctuary residents. Please check our website for additional details.

Date: Oct 21, 2018

Location: Marty's Place Senior Dog Sanctuary

118 Rt. 526, Upper Freehold, NJ 08501

Fall Fest

Celebrate and experience community and food like you're in a Greek village! Food and drinks are available for purchase.

Date: Oct 19, 2018 - Oct 20, 2018

Location: 20 Hillcrest Rd., Holmdel, NJ 07733

Wall Intermediate School Enchanted Knights Craft & Gift Market

A shopping extravaganza hosted by the Wall Intermediate School PTO featuring holiday décor, hand crafted jewelry, clothing & accessories, fine art, wood crafts, sports themed gifts, handmade soaps, pet accessories and more! Lunch and refreshments will be available for purchase in the cafeteria. Admission is free!

Date: Oct 20, 2018

Location: 2801 Allaire Rd., Wall, NJ 07719

4th Annual Grape Expectations Handcrafted Wine Tasting

Join the Rotary Club of Belmar-Wall at Brandl in Belmar for our 4th annual tasting of hand crafted wines. Meet the wine makers and learn how you can make your own quality wines at home. Taste a wide range of wines and vote for your favorites. Enjoy fine food, music and conversation! Food and wine related silent auction items will be on offer as well. Tickets are $30 and proceeds benefit charitable activities of the Rotary Club of Belmar-Wall. Tickets can be purchased online at Eventbrite.com. Email Pete Lynch at plynch@beckermanco.com or call Robbie Voloshin at 732-581-6217 for more information.

Date: Oct 21, 2018

Location: Brandl Restaurant

703 Belmar Plaza, Belmar, NJ 07719

Red Bank Food & Wine Walk

Red Bank’s walkable downtown district is home to an array of upscale restaurants and casual eateries that will appeal to your palate. Explore picturesque Red Bank on the third Sunday of the month while enjoying food and/or beverage samples from over 20 participating restaurants, bars & eateries. Three hours of top tastings!

Date: Oct 21, 2018

Location: Main Street, Red Bank, NJ 07701

MORRIS COUNTY

Meet Reggie the Ghost Backstage at the NJ Shakepeare Theatre

This is a backstage tour at the Theatre’s Support Facility in Florham Park. This unique opportunity to tour the costume, props, scenery shops and more has been customized for the Tourism Bureau for the Halloween season. There will be lots of surprises, refreshments, and stories about Reggie who haunts their theatre. Bonnie Monte, director of the company, will be on hand for a Q and A. Touring the shoe closet is worth the price of admission!

Date: Oct 20, 2018

Location: 3 Vreeland Rd., Florham Park, NJ 07932

Heroes For Kids Cancer 5K Run/Walk

Be a Hero for Kids Cancer! Sign-up Today to Walk or Run! Check-In: 9:00 am.

Walk begins at 10:15 am. Timed & Untimed 5K begins at 10:30 am. $25 registration fee includes: race timing services, DJ, bounce house, snacks, lunch, and t-shirt* Medals for top runners, Gold Heroes Capes for all registrants raising a min of $100 for kids cancer, and prizes for top fundraisers! Kids 10 & under: free, (but DO need to be registered) *t-shirts only guaranteed to those registered by midnight Oct 15, 2018. All proceeds benefit vital cure research for childhood cancer. Questions: info@makenoise4kids.org

Date: Oct 21, 2018

Location: 2 Giralda Farms, Madison, NJ 07940

PASSAIC COUNTY

Fall Fest

Come join us for the first annual Fall Fest at the Beer Garden at Bowling Green Golf Club. We will have a delicious upscale barbeque dinner, seasonal cocktails, activities and games for kids and adults of all ages, and a hayride on the golf course! The event opens to all ticketholders at 5 pm, hayrides run at 6 pm, 6:30 pm, 7 pm, 7:30 pm. Choose from General or Premium Admission, and select your hayride time. Prices will increase by $5 per ticket at the door. Enjoy the barbeque and activities before or after your hayride!

Date: Oct 19, 2018 — Oct 20, 2018

Location: Bowling Green Golf Club

53 School House Rd., Oak Ridge, NJ 07438

SALEM COUNTY

SOMERSET COUNTY

Far Hills Race Meeting

Far Hills Race Meeting is New Jersey's premier social and sporting event. For nearly a century, this annual gathering has attracted a large and loyal fan base who return, year after year, to watch the world's finest steeplechases, reconnect with family and friends, network, support worthy causes and make memories to last a lifetime. Over the years, Far Hills Race Meeting has given more than $18 million to support local health-care organizations. With its newly introduced pari-mutuel wagering program, Far Hills Race Meeting—which boasts the largest purses in the industry—is bringing steeplechase racing to new audiences, locally, nationally and globally. General Admission ticket price: $100 or $200 at the door. Lyft New Jersey is offering a select amount of free rides home from the event with promo code RACE2018 to help event-goers get home without worry! In addition to enjoy the race day festivities, attendees will be able to interact with Lyft’s on site photo booth to capture lasting memories. When passengers are ready to go home, Lyft Brand Ambassadors will be available to help them find their drivers and redeem ride credit to get home safely.

Date: Oct 20, 2018

Location: Moorland Farms

50 US-202, Far Hills, NJ 07931

SUSSEX COUNTY

Experience the Magic

Live performances from your most liked Disney movies. From old time classics to the new generation songs, join your favorite characters while they take the stage! On Friday, October 19th, doors open at 5:30 pm, performances begin at 6:30 pm. On Saturday, October 20th, doors open at 3pm, performances begin at 4pm. Audience members are encouraged to dress up! Admission: Children 3-12 $10.00. All Others $5.00. Admission includes the autograph signing party, before and after the show and access to the photo booth to take pictures with the characters.

Date: Oct 19, 2018

Location: 10 Grumm Rd., Hardyston, NJ 07419

UNION COUNTY

Celebrate Fall

Celebrate the season with games, crafts, and family-friendly activities including making apple cider, face-painting, a pumpkin decorating contest, goat petting-zoo, entertainment, food vendors, and more. Please visit the website for details.

Date: Oct 21, 2018

Location: Reeves-Reed Arboretum

165 Hobart Ave., Summit, NJ 07901

WARREN COUNTY

Fall Fun on the Farm

Von Thun Farms hosts five Fall Harvest Weekends beginning 9/29 thru 10/28. The farm is located in scenic Warren County in Washington. Our one-price admission -which allows you to stay longer, play harder, spend less and make more lasting memories as a family - includes: hayride, corn maze, farm animals, u-pick pumpkins, 20+ family-friendly activities (moon bounce, rubber duck races, pedal karts track, barnyard basketball etc.) and tons of photo-ops. Pony rides and face painting will be available for an additional fee. On your way out, make sure to stop in our farm market to pick up homegrown Jersey Fresh produce, baked goods, pasture-raised beef, goat milk soaps and tons of other treats!

Date: Oct 12, 2018 - Oct 31, 2018

Location: 438 NJ-57 West, Washington, NJ 07882