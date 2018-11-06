3 Democrats, 1 GOP Congressman take early wins: NJ Election results 2018

TRENTON — Four congressmen have won re-election in New Jersey.

Three-term Democratic incumbent Rep. Donald Norcross defeated Republican challenger Paul Dilks in southern New Jersey's 1st District.

Republican Chris Smith defeated Democratic Navy veteran Josh Welle to win a 20th term in central and coastal New Jersey's 4th District.

Democrat Frank Pallone was re-elected to a 16th term against Republican Richard Pezzullo.

Democratic Rep. Donald Payne Jr. defeated Republican Agha Khan to win a fifth term in New Jersey's 10th District.

New Jersey Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez fended off his wealthy Republican challenger and a barrage of ads about his tossed-out corruption charges to win re-election .

Menendez, 64, wins a third term Tuesday after a grueling campaign against Republican Bob Hugin.

Polls showed Hugin, 64, and Menendez much closer than expected in overwhelmingly Democratic New Jersey.

Hugin tapped his deep pockets for at least $27.5 million and spent on TV ads attacking Menendez over the 2017 trial on charges that he helped a friend with Medicare billing in exchange for lavish gifts.

The charges were dropped this year after a mistrial.

The race was particularly significant because Democrats are defending 26 seats, including 10 incumbents running in states that President Donald Trump won in 2016.

