29 of the best things to do this weekend in NJ — Sept. 28-30

ATLANTIC COUNTY

Italian Festival

Come join the excitement! The Festival will feature an Italian Market offering a spectacular variety of wares and food. The day will be filled with live Italian music, bocce ball on the Greene, folk dancing, children activities, and more. Historic Smithville offers 60 shoppes, 7 eateries, carousel and train rides, peddle boats, and arcade, on site lodging at the Colonial Inn and over 26 free weekend events. 11 am - 5pm.

Date: Sept 29, 2018

Location: Historic Smithville

615 E. Moss Mill Rd., Galloway, NJ 08205

BERGEN COUNTY

Baronfest

Come celebrate Major General Baron von Steuben’s birthday with the Bergen County Historical Society! All three 18th century Jersey-Dutch Sandstone houses, the Westervelt-Thomas barn and the out kitchen will be open for tours. Revolutionary War reenactment group Motts Artillery will be demonstrating cannon firing and The Long Hill String Band will be providing musical entertainment. Kids can enjoy free pumpkin picking, scarecrow making, and a scavenger hunt. The gift shop will be open and the BCHS library will be selling books and pamphlets that are duplicates from the library’s collection. Local craft breweries, Alementary and Brix City will be offering the finest in craft beers. German wine will be available for purchase by the glass and NOCO Catering will be serving traditional German fare. Admission: $15 adults, $10 BCHS members, designated drivers, and 12-20 yrs old, beer and wine $5 each. Under 12 free but must be accompanied by an adult at all times. Free Parking on site.

Date: Sept 29, 2018

Location: Historic New Bridge Landing

1201 Main St., River Edge, NJ 07661

Antique Appraisal Day

Astor Galleries presents an ANTIQUE APPRAISAL DAY EVENT to benefit the Paramus Elks Lodge, and its local charities. 10 AM-4 PM, Saturday, September 29, 2018 At the Paramus Elks Lodge, 200 State Highway 17 (behind Raymour & Flanigan), Paramus, New Jersey 07652. Stephen Cardile long time appraiser and founder of Astor Galleries will be bringing a team of recognized expert appraisers including Mara Dean (fine art appraiser), and Alex Salazar (fine art consultant) to Paramus for the first time. The experts will appraise all types of Antiques, Collectibles and Vintage Items. No appointments are made or necessary. Items will be appraised for just $10 each, or $25 for 3 items. By popular demand Qualified Consignments will be accepted plus, Gold, Silver, Jewelry, and Coins will be purchased. A LOCAL REPRESENTATIVE WILL BE AVAILABLE TO MAKE HOUSE CALLS BY APPOINTMENT.

Date: Sept 29, 2018

Location: 200 State Highway 17 North

(behind Raymour & Flanigan)

Paramus, NJ 07652

CAPE MAY COUNTY

An Olde Time Italian Festival

Celebrate Italian culture and heritage at Fox Park on Ocean Avenue between Burk and Montgomery Avenues in Wildwood on Friday from 5 p.m. until 11 p.m.and on Saturday from noon until 11 p.m. Come experience an 'Olde World' family festival including a Procession of the Saints, delicious Italian food favorites, merchandise vendors, games, and continuous FREE live entertainment. A grape stomping contest and spaghetti eating contest will take place as well. Admission to the festival is FREE.

Date: Sept 28, 2018 - Sep 29, 2018

Location: Fox Park

Ocean Ave., between Burke & Montgomery Aves., Wildwood, NJ 08260

Wildwood NJ Monster Truck Beach Races

On the Wildwood Beach from Lincoln to Spencer Aves. Beach, Wildwood. The thrill and exhilaration of monster truck racing will take place on the beach in Wildwood. Monster trucks will square off on a custom beach race course for their chance to win the title of "King of the Beach." Friday: 6 pm – 10 pm, Saturday: Noon – 4 pm, 6 pm – 10 pm, Sunday: 1 pm – 5 pm. Call or visit the website.

Date: Sept 28, 2018 - Sept 30, 2018

Location: Lincoln Ave. & Beach, Wildwood, NJ 08260

MudHen Brewing Company Oktoberfest

The first-ever MudHen Oktoberfest will feature live music, lawn games and activities are scheduled throughout the weekend. A MudHen Festbier is currently in production for this event and will be released on Wedneday, September 26 and offered with an authentic commemorative MudHen Oktoberfest Beer Stein. Enjoy our special Oktoberfest menu including classic favorites such as Bavarian Pretzels with beer cheese and German mustard, Beer Brats & Sauerkraut, and German Potato Salad.

Date: Sept 28, 2018 - Sept 30, 2018

Location: MudHen Brewing Company

127 W. Rio Grande Ave., Wildwood, NJ 08260

Harborfest

Featuring live music and delicious seafood, this bay-side festival honors Sea Isle City's fishing industry. The event has a variety of craft and specialty vendors, nautical displays, entertainment throughout the day and of course, all of the area's finest and freshest seafood and more. Location: Marina Park from 11 am - 4 pm, rain or shine. Free admission and parking.

Date: Sept 29, 2018

Location: Marina Park

347 42nd Pl., Sea Isle City, NJ 08243

ESSEX

!Hola Fest! NJ

Maplewood's inaugural Hispanic heritage festival features Latin food, vendors, and a slew of cultural entertainment and children’s activities. Kids can get Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, face paintings and decorate Spanish fans. Adults can play dominos and buy cigars. The whole family can enjoy entertainers with performances from across Latin America. Don’t know how to dance salsa? You can learn from dance instructors. The event is free and open to the public. It is sponsored by Somos SOMA Latinos in conjunction with the Maplewood Office of Cultural Affairs and SOMA Cross Culture Works.

Date: Sept 29, 2018

Location: The Woodland

60 Woodland Rd., Maplewood, NJ 07040

HUDSON COUNTY

Hoboken Fall Arts & Music Festival

Over 200 artists, crafters, photographers will display/sell paintings, photos & handcrafted items including blown & stained glass, pottery, jewelry, wood work, metal, candles, soap & body products, fashion accessories, hand knits, home accessories & more. Local restaurants & food vendors will offer an eclectic mix of culinary delights: Italian, French, Thai, Spanish, Mexican, Middle Eastern & more. Featuring 3 stages of live performance: rock, jazz, swing, latin, folk, country, bluegrass & more. This year featuring performances by Joe Grushecky, Rock n Roll Hi Fives and much more. A special section for children with family friendly activities: rides, games, face painting, sand art, craft activities, live music & more. Conveniently located near all public transportation, including NJ Transit Trains & buses, PATH, Hudson Bergen Lightrail, & NY Waterway Ferry. Supported in part by a grant from the New Jersey Department of State, Division of Travel and Tourism.

Date: Sept 30, 2018

Location: Hoboken City Hall

94 Washington St., between Observer Hwy. & 7th St., Hoboken, NJ 07030

HUNTERDON COUNTY

Raritan Township Community Day

Great fun for all ages! Food trucks, DJ, dunk tank, walkabout hot air balloon, fire company burn demonstration, fire trucks, helicopter, cornhole tournament, exhibitions from bands, cheerleading, robotics, tons of giveways and contests. Free admission and parking.

Date: Sept 29, 2018

Location: Lenape Park

115 Sergeantsville Rd., Flemington, NJ 08822

Flemington Rotary BeerFest

This is an event that allows participants to taste and sample many different kinds of Craft Beers from a variety of different breweries. There will be live music and food available for purchase. We plan to have more than 60 beers from 30 breweries. A limited number of tickets will be offered in two different tasting sessions. VIP Tickets: $50, General Admission: $40. This is a Charitable Fundraising Event. 100% of the Net Proceeds raised will benefit the charitable projects of the Rotary Club of Flemington, which includes Scholarships for Hunterdon Central Regional High School (H.C.R.H.S.) and Hunterdon County Polytech Career & Technical School Graduating Seniors.

Date: Sept 29, 2018

Location: Liberty Village Outlet Marketplace

1 Church St., Flemington, NJ 08822

MERCER COUNTY

New Jersey NF Walk/Run

We're celebrating our 40th year! We're more than just a walk in the park! Because of fundraisers like you, the Children's Tumor Foundation has been able to support critical NF research that is today resulting in reduced tumors in patients and has helped improve care and clinical standards. But we can't stop until we reach our ultimate goal: an end to NF. And we need you!

Date: Sept 29, 2018

Location: 2206 Kuser Rd.., Hamilton, NJ 08690

MIDDLESEX COUNTY

Raritan River Festival & Rubber Duck Race 2018

Enjoy a food and music festival celebrating the Raritan River, environment and community and featuring an array of vendors, the New Brunswick Community Farmers Market, a host of activities for children, demonstrations, cardboard canoe building and races, beer garden, and much more. The day will culminate with The Beez Foundation’s annual Rubber Duck Drop into the Raritan River, with prizes for the winners. September 30, 2018, from 12 to 6 pm, at Boyd Park (Route 18 North).

Date: Sept 30, 2018

Location: Boyd Park

Rt. 18 N., New Brunswick, NJ 08901

Dunellen Street Fair and Craft Show

Artists, crafters, vendors, food, rides, live music and more. Free admission for spectators. The absolute Best way to sell your goods and services. Average Attendance: 30,000. 11 am - 5 pm.

Date: Sept 30, 2018

Location: Downtown Dunellen, Dunellen, NJ 08812

MONMOUTH COUNTY

9th Annual Red Bank Guinness Oyster Festival

The Red Bank Guinness Oyster Festival is a huge family friendly, food, music, beer & wine festival celebrating the 64 year Galway tradition of celebrating the opening of oyster season. This event showcases Red Bank's excellent restaurants and entertains thousands with continuous live music on two stages and unique vendors! The event will also be a culinary feast! There will be tons of GUINNESS and fresh OYSTERS plus 25 of Red Bank's favorite restaurants will be serving a variety of Irish and Oyster dishes, along with seafood, meat and vegetarian favorites. Wine and lighter beers will also be available for purchase. Admission is $5 for anyone over age 10. Noon - 7 pm. This event is a fundraiser for Red Bank RiverCenter and the Booker Cancer Center at Riverview Medical Center. Rain Date: October 7.

Date: Sept 30, 2018

Location: White Street Parking Lot

19 White St., Red Bank, NJ 07701

OCEAN COUNTY

5th Annual Rock the Farm Festival

The 5th Annual event, Rock The Farm Festival returns in Seaside Heights on September 29th, 2018. This family friendly event features incredible music all day long, food trucks, beer & wine garden, KidZone, and so much more. This day will feature the world's top tribute bands covering a variety of everyone's favorite music. Rock The Farm Festival is a benefit and 100% of the proceeds go directly to CFC Loud N Clear Foundation. CFC provides free services to over 7,500 families battling addiction in the State of New Jersey.

Date: Sept 29, 2018

Location: Seaside Heights

Grant Ave., Seaside Heights, NJ 08751

Saint Barbara Greek Festival

Authentic Greek food and pastries. Outdoor food court. Indoor dining room,

Cafe, Bar, Arts and crafts, Rides and games, Church tours, Indoor vendors. Live music by The Aegean Duo, Greek dancers. All day free parking at church and shuttle service available at Ocean County College.

Date: Sept 28, 2018 - Sept 30, 2018

Location: 2200 Church Rd., Toms River, NJ 08753

PASSAIC COUNTY

Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival

Tap into the fun at the 2nd annual Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival presented by the New Jersey Jackals. They are combining two great festivals into one HUGE event and it all takes place right ON THE FIELD at Yogi Berra Stadium! This all-day party is fun for the whole family. The Fest will feature more than 25 food trucks with a variety of delicious fare and a beer garden with over 75 different craft beers. There will be great live music featuring The BStreetBand - the original Springstreen tribute artists. Family fun will also include a Bounce House and plenty of backyard games including Knocker ball, Ladder ball, Kan Jam and Corn Hole. Parking is free. Entry is $5 for Adults and children taller than 36." During the festival there are free activities inside the Yogi Berra Museum, adjacent to the Stadium. Measure your pitching speed at the new interactive exhibit PITCH! Meet the mascot or try on a vintage catcher's mitt at the Mitt Mobile. Baseball movies will also be screened.

Date: Sept 29, 2018

Location: Yogi Berra Stadium

8 Yogi Berra Dr., Little Falls, NJ 07424

USBands Music in the Valley Competition

The Wayne Valley Marching Band will be hosting the prestigious USBands Gold Showcase Competition on Saturday, September 29, 2018 from 3-7pm at Wayne Valley High School. With nine marching bands slated to compete, we are expecting over 750 band students and 4000 spectators from the Northern New Jersey metro area. This is our third annual “Music in the Valley” Competition. Wayne Valley's band, as the host school, will have the final performance of the day. The nine other local high school marching bands competing at the event include: Passaic County Technical Institute, West Milford, Nutley, Pequannock, Port Chester, Saddle Brook, Montville Township, Pompton Lakes and Passaic Valley. The event is being sponsored by the Wayne Valley Band Parents Association, a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) organization. Proceeds from this marching band competition will help fund the myriad of expenses associated with keeping this National Championship caliber marching band operating.

Date: Sept 29, 2018

Location: Wayne Valley High School

551 Valley Rd., Wayne, NJ 07470

NJ Mountain Bike Festival

Come and check out some of the finest mountain biking New Jersey has to offer. The NJ Mountain Bike Festival offers family rides and trails tours, bike demos and clinics.

Date: Sept 29, 2018 - Sept 30, 2018

Location: Shepherd Lake Rec. Area

Ringwood State Park, Ringwood, NJ 07456

SOMERSET COUNTY

Just Be You Film & Theater Festival

More than just a film festival! Bring the entire family to the 1st Annual Just Be You Performing Arts Film & Theater Festival. A dynamic youth driven festival, created for children, by the children, and featuring children! Join us for a fun all day event. Just a few blocks from the Bound Brook NJ Transit train station. A culturally diverse event for the entire family! Featuring a dynamic talent competition. A hilarious family-friendly comedy show. Great vendors with cool merchandise. A red carpet for the perfect selfie. Sampling of delicious food. And a finale awards ceremony!

Date: Sept 29, 2018

Location: Brook Arts Center

10 Hamilton St., Bound Brook, NJ 08805

Family Fall Festival

Face painting, scarecrow making, a Kids’ Battle of the Cupcakes and flying pumpkins will be the scene at Saint James School on Saturday, September 29th for the 4th annual Family Fall Festival in the Basking Ridge section of Bernards Township. The festival features a variety of fun games, including the always popular pumpkin-slinging competition during which kids in three age groups (ages 5-8, 9-12 and 13-17) compete for distance by launching their pumpkins from slingshot stands across the field behind the church. The Kids’ Battle of the Cupcakes is an event where judges award prizes to the best cupcakes based on design and taste. Kids can also try their hand at wizard potion creations, along with slime making, sand art, and spin art. A few superheroes will also be in attendance, to meet and take photos with the children. Local favorite “DJ-JD” will be providing non-stop music for the event. There are many contests to win small prizes, including an Instagram contest for best pic, and a Pie Baking Contest for all ages! It’s a wonderful family atmosphere with great food, an ice cream truck and treats for the whole family.

Don’t miss out on this local, family-friendly event begins at 12:00 PM and ends at 5:00 PM! Saint James School is located at 200 South Finley Avenue in Basking Ridge.

Date: Sept 29, 2018

Location: 200 South Finley Ave., Basking Ridge, NJ 07920

SUSSEX COUNTY

48th Annual Peters Valley Craft Fair

This annual event showcases beautiful American Craft made by 150+ exhibiting artists from across the country. Browse five buildings of amazing artwork, meet the makers, watch an array of artist demonstrations and find the perfect gift for yourself or someone special. This a juried show of exhibitors, who are each selected for excellence and originality in twelve different media. There are always ongoing artist demonstrations, live music, great food and kid's art activities.

Date: Sept 29, 2018 - Sept 30, 2018

Location: Sussex County Fairgrounds

37 Plains Rd., Augusta, NJ 07822

Hike to Happy Hour at Angry Erik Brewing

4 pm to 6:30 pm Fee: $7 (pizza included); pre-registration required - please call before Sept. 28 Meet at the Warbasse Junction Rd. parking area For ages 21 & over. Celebrate "National Drink Beer Day" with a leisurely 3-mile round-trip hike to enjoy optional refreshments and pizza (included) at our midway pit-stop.

Date: Sept 28, 2018

Location: Kittatinny Valley State Park

Goodale Rd., Andover, NJ 07821

UNION COUNTY

2018 Tri-County History Fair: Middlesex, Somerset, Union

Join colleagues, friends, and neighbors for a fun day of historical discovery, resource sharing, raffles, and more. Over 20 history organizations and libraries will be exhibiting and promoting their historical collections on the library’s lower level around the fountain. A library photo retrospective will be on display at this time. Our morning speaker (11:30 am), NJ author Linda J. Barth, will discuss her newest book, “New Jersey Originals.” Afternoon speaker (1:30 pm) Judy G. Russell, The Legal Genealogist, will present, "No Vitals? No Problem! – Building a Family through Circumstantial Evidence." Between lectures, there will be a free antique appraisal session provided by Winterhill Antiques of Scotch Plains. Throughout the day, raffles will be drawn including one grand prize AncestryDNA testing kit. Upon entry, each attendee will receive one free raffle ticket. This is a free event.

Date: Sept 29, 2018

Location: Plainfield Public Library

800 Park Avenue, Plainfield, NJ 07060

Fall For Springfield Carnival, Car Show and 5K for Veterans

We are holding our 22nd Annual Town Festival, Classic Car Show, Carnival and Street Fair. This year we are adding Go Carts along with presentation and welcoming back the Model Railroad Show. We will also have festival food, rides, Carnival interactive-robotics tent. We are offering a Free ride all day bracelet one per Veteran with ID (Used for Children). Visit our website for details. Rain Date: October 14. NJ Veterans Network is holding a 5K run to support PTSD programs. Run starts at 9 am - Registration online or on race day at our registration tent.

Date: Sept 30, 2018

Location: 100 Mountain Ave., Springfield, NJ 07081

WARREN COUNTY

3rd Annual Hackettstown Oktoberfest Celebration

Join us as we celebrate Oktoberfest! Bea McNally's, Czig Meister Brewing Co., Homebrew University, and Man Skirt Brewing will host activities, contests, live music groups, drinks and food at their Platz through regular operating hours! Each brewery will feature special Oktoberfest-inspired beer. Local businesses and vendors from neighboring areas will be on-site featuring art, crafts, and home and living services! Don't miss out on the fun, mark your calendars today!

Date: Sept 28, 2018- Sept 30, 2018

Location: Hackettstown

219 Main St., Hackettstown, NJ 07840

Fall Fun on the Farm

Von Thun Farms hosts five Fall Harvest Weekends beginning 9/29 thru 10/28. The farm is located in scenic Warren County in Washington. Our one-price admission -which allows you to stay longer, play harder, spend less and make more lasting memories as a family - includes: hayride, corn maze, farm animals, 20+ family-friendly activities (moon bounce, rubber duck races, pedal karts track, barnyard basketball etc.) and tons of photo-ops. Pony rides and face painting will be available for an additional fee. On your way out, make sure to stop in our farm market to pick up homegrown Jersey Fresh produce, baked goods, pasture-raised beef, goat milk soaps and tons of other treats!

Date: Sept 29, 2018 - Sept 30, 2018

Location: 438 NJ-57 West, Washington, NJ 07882

20th Annual Chester Lions Oktoberfest Weekend

Music. Food. Beer. Antique Cars. Family Fun. The 20th Annual Chester Lions Club Oktoberfest is coming your way! As usual we'll be serving up authentic German cuisines like bratwursts, smoked pork chops, and kielbasa with German potato salad and sauerkraut in addition to our assortment of special Oktoberfest beers on tap. New up on stage this year will be Die Spitzbuam of NY. And as usual we'll have traditional German dancers, and plenty of entertainment for the kids including, face painting, bounce houses, and more! A nominal entry fee at the door is required for all those over age 12.

Date: Sept 29, 2018 - Sept 30, 2018

Location: 290 W. Main St., Rt. 24 W., Chester, NJ 07930