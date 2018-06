274 school districts could disappear under NJ savings plan

A plan being considered to lower cost of government and taxes could result in wiping out nearly half of the state's school districts.

A draft proposal by the Economic & Fiscal Policy Workgroup, which was empaneled by Senate President Steve Sweeney in response to federal tax reforms this year, suggested eliminating K-6 and K-8 school districts by folding them into regional or county districts.

See if your district is one of them in the list below.

This suggestion is from the same draft report that called on forcing municipalities with fewer than 5,000 residents to merge with their neighboring communities. The group, however, has not released its final report and the recommendations to the Legislature would not be binding.

While New Jersey has 565 municipalities, the state has even more school districts — 590, not including charters.

More than a quarter million students are enrolled in districts that serve up to grade 6 or 8. After that, those students enroll in regional high school districts, of which there are 46.

The average cost-per-pupil of the K-6 and K-12 districts is $20,792, according to 2017 data.

That's just slightly more than the average cost for the 221 K-12 districts at $20,275.

The high school regional districts spend even more per pupil: $23,226.

In 2013, Stockton, Lambertville and West Amwell merged to form the South Hunterdon Regional school district, which serves less than 1,000 students. Consolidation of small, rural districts have been discussed elsewhere.

NJ's K-6/K-12 districts

Listed alphabetically by county. Data is 2017 spending compiled by Department of Education.

ABSECON CITY — ATLANTIC

Students: 892 | Budget: $15,182,098

BRIGANTINE CITY — ATLANTIC

Students: 811 | Budget: $21,216,024

EGG HARBOR CITY — ATLANTIC

Students: 527 | Budget: $12,856,888

ESTELL MANOR CITY — ATLANTIC

Students: 209 | Budget: $4,433,483

FOLSOM BORO — ATLANTIC

Students: 485 | Budget: $8,876,506

GALLOWAY TWP — ATLANTIC

Students: 3,344 | Budget: $66,289,469

HAMILTON TWP — ATLANTIC

Students: 3,050 | Budget: $54,010,978

LINWOOD CITY — ATLANTIC

Students: 837 | Budget: $15,480,321

MARGATE CITY — ATLANTIC

Students: 492 | Budget: $15,803,186

MULLICA TWP — ATLANTIC

Students: 750 | Budget: $13,237,549

NORTHFIELD CITY — ATLANTIC

Students: 910 | Budget: $16,677,007

PORT REPUBLIC CITY — ATLANTIC

Students: 173 | Budget: $2,998,951

SOMERS POINT CITY — ATLANTIC

Students: 985 | Budget: $19,187,427

VENTNOR CITY — ATLANTIC

Students: 1,022 | Budget: $24,392,451

WEYMOUTH TWP — ATLANTIC

Students: 231 | Budget: $4,987,864

ALLENDALE BORO — BERGEN

Students: 913 | Budget: $18,839,747

ALPINE BORO — BERGEN

Students: 221 | Budget: $6,811,840

CARLSTADT BORO — BERGEN

Students: 575 | Budget: $13,128,466

CLOSTER BORO — BERGEN

Students: 1,128 | Budget: $21,560,411

DEMAREST BORO — BERGEN

Students: 688 | Budget: $15,670,753

EAST RUTHERFORD BORO — BERGEN

Students: 828 | Budget: $18,153,709

EDGEWATER BORO — BERGEN

Students: 1,312 | Budget: $23,318,428

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS BORO — BERGEN

Students: 593 | Budget: $13,404,567

FAIRVIEW BORO — BERGEN

Students: 1,833 | Budget: $25,357,591

FRANKLIN LAKES BORO — BERGEN

Students: 1,190 | Budget: $32,515,863

HARRINGTON PARK BORO — BERGEN

Students: 652 | Budget: $14,139,697

HAWORTH BORO — BERGEN

Students: 429 | Budget: $10,144,224

HILLSDALE BORO — BERGEN

Students: 1,192 | Budget: $24,674,625

HO HO KUS BORO — BERGEN

Students: 874 | Budget: $15,988,564

LITTLE FERRY BORO — BERGEN

Students: 1,363 | Budget: $22,434,674

MAYWOOD BORO — BERGEN

Students: 1,238 | Budget: $22,038,209

MONTVALE BORO — BERGEN

Students: 1,010 | Budget: $18,120,292

MOONACHIE BORO — BERGEN

Students: 415 | Budget: $9,036,757

NORTHVALE BORO — BERGEN

Students: 541 | Budget: $11,330,629

NORWOOD BORO — BERGEN

Students: 598 | Budget: $11,776,095

OAKLAND BORO — BERGEN

Students: 1,497 | Budget: $31,950,592

OLD TAPPAN BORO — BERGEN

Students: 735 | Budget: $15,160,208

ORADELL BORO — BERGEN

Students: 764 | Budget: $12,650,187

RIVER EDGE BORO — BERGEN

Students: 1,178 | Budget: $19,806,453

RIVER VALE TWP — BERGEN

Students: 1,202 | Budget: $24,405,472

ROCHELLE PARK TWP — BERGEN

Students: 659 | Budget: $13,690,514

SADDLE RIVER BORO — BERGEN

Students: 400 | Budget: $9,144,035

SOUTH HACKENSACK TWP — BERGEN

Students: 357 | Budget: $9,232,327

UPPER SADDLE RIVER BORO — BERGEN

Students: 1,238 | Budget: $25,777,504

WOODCLIFF LAKE BORO — BERGEN

Students: 772 | Budget: $17,814,559

WYCKOFF TWP — BERGEN

Students: 2,097 | Budget: $44,107,015

BASS RIVER TWP — BURLINGTON

Students: 110 | Budget: $2,754,989

BEVERLY CITY — BURLINGTON

Students: 349 | Budget: $7,542,910

CHESTERFIELD TWP — BURLINGTON

Students: 767 | Budget: $12,761,573

DELANCO TWP — BURLINGTON

Students: 513 | Budget: $9,775,363

EASTAMPTON TWP — BURLINGTON

Students: 610 | Budget: $12,403,017

EDGEWATER PARK TWP — BURLINGTON

Students: 1,055 | Budget: $18,514,238

EVESHAM TWP — BURLINGTON

Students: 4,500 | Budget: $86,336,939

HAINESPORT TWP — BURLINGTON

Students: 630 | Budget: $11,114,820

LUMBERTON TWP — BURLINGTON

Students: 1,404 | Budget: $27,696,176

MANSFIELD TWP — BURLINGTON

Students: 646 | Budget: $13,344,943

MEDFORD LAKES BORO — BURLINGTON

Students: 548 | Budget: $8,361,415

MEDFORD TWP — BURLINGTON

Students: 2,760 | Budget: $54,658,580

MOUNT HOLLY TWP — BURLINGTON

Students: 1,018 | Budget: $21,365,084

MOUNT LAUREL TWP — BURLINGTON

Students: 4,239 | Budget: $78,135,024

NEW HANOVER TWP — BURLINGTON

Students: 245 | Budget: $6,654,707

NORTH HANOVER TWP — BURLINGTON

Students: 1,199 | Budget: $29,060,732

RIVERTON — BURLINGTON

Students: 373 | Budget: $6,134,436

SHAMONG TWP — BURLINGTON

Students: 776 | Budget: $15,819,291

SOUTHAMPTON TWP — BURLINGTON

Students: 704 | Budget: $15,530,045

SPRINGFIELD TWP — BURLINGTON

Students: 226 | Budget: $5,268,909

TABERNACLE TWP — BURLINGTON

Students: 749 | Budget: $15,709,126

WESTAMPTON — BURLINGTON

Students: 997 | Budget: $15,396,733

WOODLAND TWP — BURLINGTON

Students: 156 | Budget: $3,138,886

BARRINGTON BORO — CAMDEN

Students: 846 | Budget: $14,921,127

BELLMAWR BORO — CAMDEN

Students: 1,226 | Budget: $19,003,243

BERLIN BORO — CAMDEN

Students: 853 | Budget: $13,192,058

BERLIN TWP — CAMDEN

Students: 806 | Budget: $16,948,817

BROOKLAWN BORO — CAMDEN

Students: 388 | Budget: $7,015,987

CLEMENTON BORO — CAMDEN

Students: 629 | Budget: $12,482,855

GIBBSBORO BORO — CAMDEN

Students: 257 | Budget: $5,282,612

GLOUCESTER TWP — CAMDEN

Students: 6,514 | Budget: $116,509,774

LAUREL SPRINGS BORO — CAMDEN

Students: 342 | Budget: $5,529,213

LAWNSIDE BORO — CAMDEN

Students: 445 | Budget: $9,332,121

MAGNOLIA BORO — CAMDEN

Students: 437 | Budget: $7,798,348

MERCHANTVILLE BORO — CAMDEN

Students: 433 | Budget: $7,952,931

MOUNT EPHRAIM BORO — CAMDEN

Students: 623 | Budget: $11,656,558

RUNNEMEDE BORO — CAMDEN

Students: 871 | Budget: $14,908,611

SOMERDALE BORO — CAMDEN

Students: 517 | Budget: $8,870,831

STRATFORD BORO — CAMDEN

Students: 854 | Budget: $15,880,942

VOORHEES TWP — CAMDEN

Students: 2,977 | Budget: $57,121,854

WATERFORD TWP — CAMDEN

Students: 1,633 | Budget: $29,359,380

WOODLYNNE BORO — CAMDEN

Students: 587 | Budget: $9,767,222

AVALON BORO — CAPE MAY

Students: 75 | Budget: $4,530,608

CAPE MAY CITY — CAPE MAY

Students: 191 | Budget: $3,895,206

DENNIS TWP — CAPE MAY

Students: 664 | Budget: $16,830,020

LOWER TWP — CAPE MAY

Students: 1,755 | Budget: $31,369,123

NORTH WILDWOOD CITY — CAPE MAY

Students: 322 | Budget: $9,463,447

STONE HARBOR BORO — CAPE MAY

Students: 84 | Budget: $3,246,130

UPPER TWP — CAPE MAY

Students: 2,075 | Budget: $37,202,358

WEST CAPE MAY BORO — CAPE MAY

Students: 84 | Budget: $1,890,006

WILDWOOD CREST BORO — CAPE MAY

Students: 300 | Budget: $7,996,502

WOODBINE BORO — CAPE MAY

Students: 280 | Budget: $6,475,393

COMMERCIAL TWP — CUMBERLAND

Students: 816 | Budget: $14,827,467

DEERFIELD TWP — CUMBERLAND

Students: 338 | Budget: $6,407,533

DOWNE TWP — CUMBERLAND

Students: 206 | Budget: $4,259,649

FAIRFIELD TWP — CUMBERLAND

Students: 677 | Budget: $12,217,910

GREENWICH TWP — CUMBERLAND

Students: 62 | Budget: $1,477,743

HOPEWELL TWP — CUMBERLAND

Students: 501 | Budget: $8,600,534

LAWRENCE TWP — CUMBERLAND

Students: 610 | Budget: $10,638,015

MAURICE RIVER TWP — CUMBERLAND

Students: 534 | Budget: $9,101,527

STOW CREEK TWP — CUMBERLAND

Students: 113 | Budget: $2,177,577

UPPER DEERFIELD TWP — CUMBERLAND

Students: 914 | Budget: $17,575,505

ESSEX FELLS BORO — ESSEX

Students: 211 | Budget: $5,099,713

FAIRFIELD TWP — ESSEX

Students: 653 | Budget: $12,772,145

NORTH CALDWELL BORO — ESSEX

Students: 686 | Budget: $14,046,354

ROSELAND BORO — ESSEX

Students: 433 | Budget: $10,040,577

EAST GREENWICH TWP — GLOUCESTER

Students: 1,277 | Budget: $20,075,173

ELK TWP — GLOUCESTER

Students: 346 | Budget: $6,028,453

FRANKLIN TWP — GLOUCESTER

Students: 1,437 | Budget: $22,995,805

GREENWICH TWP — GLOUCESTER

Students: 562 | Budget: $13,206,531

HARRISON TWP — GLOUCESTER

Students: 1,469 | Budget: $21,967,667

LOGAN TWP — GLOUCESTER

Students: 1,129 | Budget: $20,131,504

MANTUA TWP — GLOUCESTER

Students: 1,243 | Budget: $22,966,645

NATIONAL PARK BORO — GLOUCESTER

Students: 282 | Budget: $4,904,009

SOUTH HARRISON TWP — GLOUCESTER

Students: 396 | Budget: $6,446,110

SWEDESBORO-WOOLWICH — GLOUCESTER

Students: 1,724 | Budget: $29,804,403

WENONAH BORO — GLOUCESTER

Students: 197 | Budget: $3,681,048

WESTVILLE BORO — GLOUCESTER

Students: 369 | Budget: $6,767,483

WOODBURY HEIGHTS BORO — GLOUCESTER

Students: 227 | Budget: $4,146,134

EAST NEWARK BORO — HUDSON

Students: 410 | Budget: $6,059,788

GUTTENBERG TOWN — HUDSON

Students: 1,330 | Budget: $19,159,390

ALEXANDRIA TWP — HUNTERDON

Students: 489 | Budget: $11,386,414

BETHLEHEM TWP — HUNTERDON

Students: 389 | Budget: $14,980,457

BLOOMSBURY BORO — HUNTERDON

Students: 182 | Budget: $3,493,713

CALIFON BORO — HUNTERDON

Students: 110 | Budget: $2,899,870

CLINTON TOWN — HUNTERDON

Students: 458 | Budget: $9,620,475

CLINTON TWP — HUNTERDON

Students: 1,412 | Budget: $32,455,199

DELAWARE TWP — HUNTERDON

Students: 403 | Budget: $10,403,912

EAST AMWELL TWP — HUNTERDON

Students: 370 | Budget: $9,106,153

FLEMINGTON-RARITAN REG — HUNTERDON

Students: 3,166 | Budget: $66,243,104

FRANKLIN TWP — HUNTERDON

Students: 302 | Budget: $7,159,175

FRENCHTOWN BORO — HUNTERDON

Students: 142 | Budget: $3,191,258

HAMPTON BORO — HUNTERDON

Students: 121 | Budget: $3,436,224

HIGH BRIDGE BORO — HUNTERDON

Students: 375 | Budget: $8,545,361

HOLLAND TWP — HUNTERDON

Students: 558 | Budget: $11,859,642

KINGWOOD TWP — HUNTERDON

Students: 344 | Budget: $7,918,963

LEBANON BORO — HUNTERDON

Students: 130 | Budget: $2,816,168

LEBANON TWP — HUNTERDON

Students: 664 | Budget: $13,965,383

MILFORD BORO — HUNTERDON

Students: 95 | Budget: $2,437,276

READINGTON TWP — HUNTERDON

Students: 1,697 | Budget: $35,065,749

TEWKSBURY TWP — HUNTERDON

Students: 604 | Budget: $15,568,595

UNION TWP — HUNTERDON

Students: 458 | Budget: $11,663,564

CRANBURY TWP — MIDDLESEX

Students: 768 | Budget: $18,942,977

JAMESBURG BORO — MIDDLESEX

Students: 934 | Budget: $14,448,145

MILLTOWN BORO — MIDDLESEX

Students: 1,017 | Budget: $17,346,280

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS BORO — MONMOUTH

Students: 324 | Budget: $6,214,413

AVON BORO — MONMOUTH

Students: 197 | Budget: $4,249,030

BELMAR BORO — MONMOUTH

Students: 703 | Budget: $13,473,745

BRADLEY BEACH BORO — MONMOUTH

Students: 390 | Budget: $8,201,022

BRIELLE BORO — MONMOUTH

Students: 808 | Budget: $14,384,567

COLTS NECK TWP — MONMOUTH

Students: 957 | Budget: $26,346,628

DEAL BORO — MONMOUTH

Students: 167 | Budget: $4,355,430

EATONTOWN BORO — MONMOUTH

Students: 1,058 | Budget: $22,614,348

FAIR HAVEN BORO — MONMOUTH

Students: 1,017 | Budget: $17,184,382

FARMINGDALE BORO — MONMOUTH

Students: 167 | Budget: $2,902,781

FREEHOLD BORO — MONMOUTH

Students: 1,731 | Budget: $27,535,053

FREEHOLD TWP — MONMOUTH

Students: 3,855 | Budget: $83,065,980

HIGHLANDS BORO — MONMOUTH

Students: 194 | Budget: $4,664,222

HOWELL TWP — MONMOUTH

Students: 6,035 | Budget: $128,031,202

LITTLE SILVER BORO — MONMOUTH

Students: 851 | Budget: $15,510,137

MANALAPAN-ENGLISHTOWN — MONMOUTH

Students: 5,038 | Budget: $92,170,249

MARLBORO TWP — MONMOUTH

Students: 5,066 | Budget: $96,291,062

MILLSTONE TWP — MONMOUTH

Students: 1,838 | Budget: $41,013,389

MONMOUTH BEACH BORO — MONMOUTH

Students: 255 | Budget: $5,673,346

NEPTUNE CITY — MONMOUTH

Students: 554 | Budget: $9,736,240

OCEANPORT BORO — MONMOUTH

Students: 606 | Budget: $11,392,752

RED BANK BORO — MONMOUTH

Students: 1,425 | Budget: $24,270,481

ROOSEVELT BORO — MONMOUTH

Students: 119 | Budget: $2,630,890

RUMSON BORO — MONMOUTH

Students: 972 | Budget: $18,113,756

SEA GIRT BORO — MONMOUTH

Students: 199 | Budget: $4,763,214

SHREWSBURY BORO — MONMOUTH

Students: 504 | Budget: $9,128,824

SPRING LAKE BORO — MONMOUTH

Students: 276 | Budget: $7,514,025

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS BORO — MONMOUTH

Students: 485 | Budget: $9,299,182

TINTON FALLS — MONMOUTH

Students: 1,515 | Budget: $30,487,444

UNION BEACH — MONMOUTH

Students: 878 | Budget: $16,099,190

WEST LONG BRANCH BORO — MONMOUTH

Students: 583 | Budget: $12,139,149

BOONTON TWP — MORRIS

Students: 728 | Budget: $14,385,356

CHESTER TWP — MORRIS

Students: 1,135 | Budget: $25,661,297

DENVILLE TWP — MORRIS

Students: 1,651 | Budget: $31,687,120

EAST HANOVER TWP — MORRIS

Students: 971 | Budget: $21,955,108

FLORHAM PARK BORO — MORRIS

Students: 972 | Budget: $20,348,702

HANOVER TWP — MORRIS

Students: 1,464 | Budget: $28,850,045

HARDING TOWNSHIP — MORRIS

Students: 433 | Budget: $11,664,942

LINCOLN PARK BORO — MORRIS

Students: 1,217 | Budget: $23,146,322

LONG HILL TWP — MORRIS

Students: 829 | Budget: $18,426,943

MENDHAM BORO — MORRIS

Students: 579 | Budget: $12,552,668

MENDHAM TWP — MORRIS

Students: 717 | Budget: $19,469,397

MINE HILL TWP — MORRIS

Students: 549 | Budget: $10,438,499

MORRIS PLAINS BORO — MORRIS

Students: 845 | Budget: $17,610,244

MOUNT ARLINGTON BORO — MORRIS

Students: 505 | Budget: $11,327,346

NETCONG BORO — MORRIS

Students: 293 | Budget: $5,407,889

RIVERDALE BORO — MORRIS

Students: 470 | Budget: $8,782,260

ROCKAWAY BORO — MORRIS

Students: 587 | Budget: $9,489,177

ROCKAWAY TWP — MORRIS

Students: 2,419 | Budget: $54,156,518

WASHINGTON TWP — MORRIS

Students: 2,214 | Budget: $47,738,709

WHARTON BORO — MORRIS

Students: 821 | Budget: $15,496,725

BAY HEAD BORO — OCEAN

Students: 174 | Budget: $4,064,023

BEACH HAVEN BORO — OCEAN

Students: 63 | Budget: $2,124,525

BERKELEY TWP — OCEAN

Students: 2,137 | Budget: $38,345,010

EAGLESWOOD TWP — OCEAN

Students: 155 | Budget: $3,120,204

ISLAND HEIGHTS BORO — OCEAN

Students: 120 | Budget: $2,366,154

LAKEHURST BORO — OCEAN

Students: 505 | Budget: $10,306,044

LAVALLETTE BORO — OCEAN

Students: 193 | Budget: $4,467,710

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TWP — OCEAN

Students: 1,581 | Budget: $32,041,164

LONG BEACH ISLAND — OCEAN

Students: 236 | Budget: $7,765,367

OCEAN GATE BORO — OCEAN

Students: 139 | Budget: $3,170,393

OCEAN TWP — OCEAN

Students: 945 | Budget: $19,482,071

SEASIDE HEIGHTS BORO — OCEAN

Students: 216 | Budget: $4,825,557

STAFFORD TWP — OCEAN

Students: 2,190 | Budget: $44,412,997

TUCKERTON BORO — OCEAN

Students: 313 | Budget: $5,774,738

BLOOMINGDALE BORO — PASSAIC

Students: 872 | Budget: $19,119,302

HALEDON BORO — PASSAIC

Students: 1,047 | Budget: $17,947,357

LITTLE FALLS TWP — PASSAIC

Students: 894 | Budget: $16,872,130

NORTH HALEDON BORO — PASSAIC

Students: 691 | Budget: $13,002,650

PROSPECT PARK BORO — PASSAIC

Students: 920 | Budget: $15,025,936

RINGWOOD BORO — PASSAIC

Students: 1,211 | Budget: $26,492,349

TOTOWA BORO — PASSAIC

Students: 1,080 | Budget: $17,632,016

WANAQUE BORO — PASSAIC

Students: 957 | Budget: $19,736,426

WOODLAND PARK — PASSAIC

Students: 1,083 | Budget: $19,588,172

ALLOWAY TWP — SALEM

Students: 531 | Budget: $9,082,310

ELSINBORO TWP — SALEM

Students: 144 | Budget: $3,167,618

LOWER ALLOWAYS CREEK — SALEM

Students: 189 | Budget: $4,581,498

MANNINGTON TWP — SALEM

Students: 194 | Budget: $3,435,408

OLDMANS TWP — SALEM

Students: 326 | Budget: $5,467,524

QUINTON TWP — SALEM

Students: 407 | Budget: $7,427,858

UPPER PITTSGROVE TWP — SALEM

Students: 499 | Budget: $8,677,334

BEDMINSTER TWP — SOMERSET

Students: 788 | Budget: $18,935,399

BRANCHBURG TWP — SOMERSET

Students: 2,244 | Budget: $47,603,444

GREEN BROOK TWP — SOMERSET

Students: 1,353 | Budget: $26,318,646

SOUTH BOUND BROOK — SOMERSET

Students: 580 | Budget: $11,071,813

WARREN TWP — SOMERSET

Students: 1,807 | Budget: $45,940,464

WATCHUNG BORO — SOMERSET

Students: 685 | Budget: $15,151,484

ANDOVER REG — SUSSEX

Students: 755 | Budget: $17,994,182

BYRAM TWP — SUSSEX

Students: 888 | Budget: $17,638,609

FRANKFORD TWP — SUSSEX

Students: 527 | Budget: $11,858,587

FRANKLIN BORO — SUSSEX

Students: 471 | Budget: $9,546,064

FREDON TWP — SUSSEX

Students: 237 | Budget: $5,087,397

GREEN TWP — SUSSEX

Students: 683 | Budget: $13,328,611

HAMBURG BORO — SUSSEX

Students: 249 | Budget: $6,143,987

HAMPTON TWP — SUSSEX

Students: 301 | Budget: $7,324,533

HARDYSTON TWP — SUSSEX

Students: 737 | Budget: $13,907,894

LAFAYETTE TWP — SUSSEX

Students: 246 | Budget: $5,936,381

MONTAGUE TWP — SUSSEX

Students: 338 | Budget: $9,583,893

OGDENSBURG BORO — SUSSEX

Students: 267 | Budget: $5,276,432

SANDYSTON-WALPACK TWP — SUSSEX

Students: 149 | Budget: $3,415,419

STANHOPE BORO — SUSSEX

Students: 323 | Budget: $6,702,695

STILLWATER TWP — SUSSEX

Students: 318 | Budget: $6,785,356

SUSSEX-WANTAGE REGIONAL — SUSSEX

Students: 1,083 | Budget: $26,407,808

GARWOOD BORO — UNION

Students: 494 | Budget: $9,414,721

MOUNTAINSIDE BORO — UNION

Students: 1,048 | Budget: $19,244,100

WINFIELD TWP — UNION

Students: 189 | Budget: $3,638,529

ALLAMUCHY TWP — WARREN

Students: 594 | Budget: $10,628,855

ALPHA BORO — WARREN

Students: 298 | Budget: $5,681,989

BLAIRSTOWN TWP — WARREN

Students: 510 | Budget: $9,518,126

FRANKLIN TWP — WARREN

Students: 228 | Budget: $5,642,145

FRELINGHUYSEN TWP — WARREN

Students: 158 | Budget: $2,889,096

GREAT MEADOWS REGIONAL — WARREN

Students: 1,108 | Budget: $21,997,446

GREENWICH TWP — WARREN

Students: 1,130 | Budget: $19,185,718

HARMONY TWP — WARREN

Students: 361 | Budget: $6,996,338

HOPE TWP — WARREN

Students: 243 | Budget: $5,091,782

KNOWLTON TWP — WARREN

Students: 202 | Budget: $4,542,681

LOPATCONG TWP — WARREN

Students: 1,223 | Budget: $19,655,936

MANSFIELD TWP — WARREN

Students: 687 | Budget: $11,327,942

OXFORD TWP — WARREN

Students: 399 | Budget: $7,723,158

POHATCONG TWP — WARREN

Students: 433 | Budget: $9,108,396

WASHINGTON BORO — WARREN

Students: 550 | Budget: $8,704,473

WASHINGTON TWP — WARREN

Students: 485 | Budget: $9,977,850