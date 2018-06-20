Biggest winners and losers in NJ Democrats’ new school aid plan
TRENTON — More school districts would get more money under a competing school funding formula put forward by state Democratic lawmakers. Although many districts would also lose money.
The only question is how the state will pay for it all. It's an important point because Gov. Phil Murphy, whose administration released its own school aid budget in March, and Democratic Senate President Steven Sweeney have threatened a government shutdown if both sides don't agree on a spending plan by the end of this month.
Murphy wants permanent tax hikes, including increases on sales taxes and millionaires. Democrats have countered with a two-year surcharge on businesses and a tax amnesty plan that would generate a combined $950 million.
The Democratic school aid proposal, advanced Tuesday by the budget committees in the state Senate and Assembly, would add $348 million to school funding, for a total $8.428 billion. Large aid increases would be afforded to districts that have been chronically underfunded under the state’s existing formula.
Find your district in the charts below.
The legislative proposal is $65 million more than Murphy's plan. But unlike the administration's formula, which would not penalize any district, the legislative proposal would slash aid to 190 districts.
While Murphy's proposal would have provided at least $1 million more to 50 school districts, the legislative proposal would boost aid by at least a million for 86 districts.
And not just the poorest districts, which have always received the lion's share of state aid (and still would.)
Woodbridge would get another $4.9 million, instead of just $1.4 million under Murphy's plan.
Edison would get an additional $4.27 million, instead of just $775,000.
North Brunswick would get an additional $4.23 million, instead of just $731,000.
Manville would get an additional $3.2 million, instead of just $302,000.
Robbinsville's state aid would increase by 117 percent, more than doubling by $3.6 million rather than the $156,000 increase proposed by the administration.
The biggest losers would be Jersey City, which would lose $3.5 million or 1 percent. Glassboro would lose 11 percent, or $1.85 million. Lakewood, which has struggled to develop spending plans without asking municipal and state leaders for extra infusions of cash, would lose $1.3 million or 5 percent.
Biggest aid increases
|District
|County
|Proposed '19 aid
|$ Change
|% Change
|Newark City
|Essex
|$787,623,912
|$37,505,901
|5%
|Paterson City
|Passaic
|$426,013,595
|$20,286,362
|5%
|Elizabeth City
|Union
|$390,533,502
|$17,238,687
|5%
|Trenton City
|Mercer
|$242,226,749
|$11,534,607
|5%
|Passaic City
|Passaic
|$240,690,152
|$9,937,697
|4%
|Union City
|Hudson
|$190,188,699
|$9,056,605
|5%
|Perth Amboy City
|Middlesex
|$168,100,857
|$6,753,315
|4%
|New Brunswick City
|Middlesex
|$133,216,698
|$6,343,652
|5%
|Plainfield City
|Union
|$132,241,297
|$5,772,958
|5%
|Kearny Town
|Hudson
|$38,275,891
|$5,155,995
|16%
|Clifton City
|Passaic
|$35,056,868
|$5,002,708
|17%
|Woodbridge Twp
|Middlesex
|$33,947,560
|$4,949,884
|17%
|West New York Town
|Hudson
|$100,371,778
|$4,779,609
|5%
|Atlantic City
|Atlantic
|$28,795,421
|$4,670,010
|19%
|Bloomfield Twp
|Essex
|$27,671,326
|$4,651,016
|20%
|Passaic County Vocational
|Passaic
|$26,433,633
|$4,592,078
|21%
|Edison Twp
|Middlesex
|$19,766,625
|$4,274,601
|28%
|Hackensack City
|Bergen
|$19,221,282
|$4,248,633
|28%
|North Brunswick Twp
|Middlesex
|$18,852,249
|$4,231,060
|29%
|Irvington Township
|Essex
|$117,691,353
|$4,214,130
|4%
|Linden City
|Union
|$27,271,568
|$4,079,794
|18%
Biggest aid decreases
|District
|County
|Proposed '19 aid
|$ Change
|%
|Jersey City
|Hudson
|$406,904,292
|-$3,500,000
|-1%
|Glassboro
|Gloucester
|$14,597,332
|-$1,851,478
|-11%
|Lakewood Twp
|Ocean
|$23,465,461
|-$1,327,579
|-5%
|Freehold Regional
|Monmouth
|$50,296,156
|-$1,267,927
|-3%
|Pemberton Twp
|Burlington
|$79,232,195
|-$1,251,335
|-2%
|Asbury Park City
|Monmouth
|$53,206,050
|-$1,242,258
|-2%
|Brick Twp
|Ocean
|$34,180,137
|-$1,124,684
|-3%
|Commercial Twp
|Cumberland
|$9,310,905
|-$958,213
|-9%
|Toms River Regional
|Ocean
|$66,046,747
|-$928,647
|-1%
|Jackson Twp
|Ocean
|$48,794,397
|-$841,489
|-2%
|Manalapan-Englishtown
|Monmouth
|$18,798,229
|-$642,129
|-3%
|Neptune Twp
|Monmouth
|$31,490,199
|-$601,586
|-2%
|Old Bridge Twp
|Middlesex
|$44,192,948
|-$586,794
|-1%
|Lower Cape May
|Cape May
|$8,301,309
|-$556,141
|-6%
|Vernon Twp
|Sussex
|$23,972,003
|-$525,917
|-2%
|Howell Twp
|Monmouth
|$32,645,750
|-$512,370
|-2%
Districts with at least 25% more
|District
|County
|Proposed '19 aid
|$ Change
|% Change
|Chesterfield Twp
|Burlington
|$2,403,780
|$1,582,592
|193%
|River Edge Boro
|Bergen
|$1,935,956
|$1,183,206
|157%
|Teterboro
|Bergen
|$9,654
|$5,774
|149%
|Robbinsville Twp
|Mercer
|$6,778,938
|$3,656,140
|117%
|Rockaway Boro
|Morris
|$1,257,001
|$672,780
|115%
|Little Ferry Boro
|Bergen
|$4,290,175
|$2,149,945
|101%
|Absecon City
|Atlantic
|$3,063,939
|$1,369,143
|81%
|Elmwood Park
|Bergen
|$8,475,495
|$3,736,928
|79%
|Rockleigh
|Bergen
|$35,001
|$15,271
|77%
|Atlantic Co Vocational
|Atlantic
|$8,687,418
|$3,747,020
|76%
|Hasbrouck Heights Boro
|Bergen
|$2,491,320
|$1,010,235
|68%
|Monroe Twp
|Middlesex
|$5,291,700
|$2,001,231
|61%
|Fair Lawn Boro
|Bergen
|$6,351,196
|$2,387,617
|60%
|Kenilworth Boro
|Union
|$4,062,326
|$1,513,291
|59%
|Ridgefield Park Twp
|Bergen
|$9,412,261
|$3,453,404
|58%
|Waldwick Boro
|Bergen
|$1,505,806
|$548,892
|57%
|Red Bank Boro
|Monmouth
|$5,537,219
|$1,967,163
|55%
|Boonton Town
|Morris
|$1,956,983
|$693,038
|55%
|Manville Boro
|Somerset
|$9,335,032
|$3,280,647
|54%
|Harding Township
|Morris
|$408,957
|$136,839
|50%
|North Arlington Boro
|Bergen
|$3,276,493
|$1,088,799
|50%
|Saddle River Boro
|Bergen
|$364,260
|$118,130
|48%
|Union County Vocational
|Union
|$9,453,475
|$3,049,160
|48%
|Secaucus Town
|Hudson
|$1,642,573
|$511,899
|45%
|Fairview Boro
|Bergen
|$12,625,278
|$3,934,537
|45%
|West Orange Town
|Essex
|$12,293,832
|$3,742,779
|44%
|North Caldwell Boro
|Essex
|$401,829
|$121,871
|44%
|Bound Brook Boro
|Somerset
|$13,281,208
|$3,965,772
|43%
|Ridgewood Village
|Bergen
|$3,477,429
|$1,023,664
|42%
|Livingston Twp
|Essex
|$4,137,165
|$1,213,344
|42%
|Hanover Park
|Morris
|$1,354,763
|$395,888
|41%
|Springfield Twp
|Union
|$1,465,778
|$425,470
|41%
|Closter Boro
|Bergen
|$693,682
|$200,593
|41%
|Rumson Boro
|Monmouth
|$607,623
|$174,048
|40%
|Haddonfield
|Camden
|$1,506,627
|$430,629
|40%
|Rumson-Fair Haven
|Monmouth
|$698,899
|$198,648
|40%
|Caldwell-W. Caldwell
|Essex
|$1,644,641
|$466,314
|40%
|Millburn Twp
|Essex
|$3,171,659
|$884,071
|39%
|Little Silver Boro
|Monmouth
|$492,709
|$134,855
|38%
|Wallington Boro
|Bergen
|$4,949,440
|$1,344,041
|37%
|New Providence Boro
|Union
|$1,445,115
|$388,300
|37%
|Tenafly Boro
|Bergen
|$2,190,766
|$587,118
|37%
|Woodland Park
|Passaic
|$1,429,068
|$367,799
|35%
|Merchantville Boro
|Camden
|$2,598,310
|$669,680
|35%
|Madison Boro
|Morris
|$1,523,524
|$391,094
|35%
|Mountainside Boro
|Union
|$763,171
|$193,587
|34%
|Allendale Boro
|Bergen
|$509,385
|$127,004
|33%
|Clinton Town
|Hunterdon
|$281,025
|$69,776
|33%
|Fairfield Twp
|Essex
|$452,740
|$108,665
|32%
|River Dell Regional
|Bergen
|$990,197
|$236,333
|31%
|Watchung Hills
|Somerset
|$1,449,867
|$344,817
|31%
|Montville Twp
|Morris
|$2,726,670
|$643,432
|31%
|Guttenberg Town
|Hudson
|$7,566,110
|$1,781,564
|31%
|Somerset Hills
|Somerset
|$1,299,065
|$304,274
|31%
|Cumberland Co Vocational
|Cumberland
|$5,275,456
|$1,226,263
|30%
|Ramapo-Indian Hill
|Bergen
|$1,824,745
|$421,173
|30%
|P Pleasant Beach
|Ocean
|$5,022
|$1,154
|30%
|Dunellen Boro
|Middlesex
|$7,638,769
|$1,748,422
|30%
|Freehold Boro
|Monmouth
|$13,862,567
|$3,162,755
|30%
|Totowa Boro
|Passaic
|$658,566
|$148,337
|29%
|Glen Ridge Boro
|Essex
|$1,104,993
|$248,585
|29%
|North Brunswick Twp
|Middlesex
|$18,852,249
|$4,231,060
|29%
|River Vale Twp
|Bergen
|$679,804
|$152,121
|29%
|Hackensack City
|Bergen
|$19,221,282
|$4,248,633
|28%
|Verona Boro
|Essex
|$1,287,737
|$283,971
|28%
|Passaic Co Manchester
|Passaic
|$7,425,582
|$1,629,773
|28%
|Edison Twp
|Middlesex
|$19,766,625
|$4,274,601
|28%
|Summit City
|Union
|$2,315,064
|$499,163
|28%
|Hawthorne Boro
|Passaic
|$3,036,150
|$634,214
|26%
|Cliffside Park Boro
|Bergen
|$4,941,897
|$1,032,035
|26%
|Cresskill Boro
|Bergen
|$1,047,524
|$214,633
|26%
|Milltown Boro
|Middlesex
|$1,482,795
|$296,205
|25%