Biggest winners and losers in NJ Democrats’ new school aid plan

TRENTON — More school districts would get more money under a competing school funding formula put forward by state Democratic lawmakers. Although many districts would also lose money.

The only question is how the state will pay for it all. It's an important point because Gov. Phil Murphy, whose administration released its own school aid budget in March, and Democratic Senate President Steven Sweeney have threatened a government shutdown if both sides don't agree on a spending plan by the end of this month.

Murphy wants permanent tax hikes, including increases on sales taxes and millionaires. Democrats have countered with a two-year surcharge on businesses and a tax amnesty plan that would generate a combined $950 million.

The Democratic school aid proposal, advanced Tuesday by the budget committees in the state Senate and Assembly, would add $348 million to school funding, for a total $8.428 billion. Large aid increases would be afforded to districts that have been chronically underfunded under the state’s existing formula.

Find your district in the charts below.

The legislative proposal is $65 million more than Murphy's plan. But unlike the administration's formula, which would not penalize any district, the legislative proposal would slash aid to 190 districts.

While Murphy's proposal would have provided at least $1 million more to 50 school districts, the legislative proposal would boost aid by at least a million for 86 districts.

And not just the poorest districts, which have always received the lion's share of state aid (and still would.)

Woodbridge would get another $4.9 million, instead of just $1.4 million under Murphy's plan.

Edison would get an additional $4.27 million, instead of just $775,000.

North Brunswick would get an additional $4.23 million, instead of just $731,000.

Manville would get an additional $3.2 million, instead of just $302,000.

Robbinsville's state aid would increase by 117 percent, more than doubling by $3.6 million rather than the $156,000 increase proposed by the administration.

The biggest losers would be Jersey City, which would lose $3.5 million or 1 percent. Glassboro would lose 11 percent, or $1.85 million. Lakewood, which has struggled to develop spending plans without asking municipal and state leaders for extra infusions of cash, would lose $1.3 million or 5 percent.

Biggest aid increases

District County Proposed '19 aid $ Change % Change
Newark City Essex $787,623,912 $37,505,901 5%
Paterson City Passaic $426,013,595 $20,286,362 5%
Elizabeth City Union $390,533,502 $17,238,687 5%
Trenton City Mercer $242,226,749 $11,534,607 5%
Passaic City Passaic $240,690,152 $9,937,697 4%
Union City Hudson $190,188,699 $9,056,605 5%
Perth Amboy City Middlesex $168,100,857 $6,753,315 4%
New Brunswick City Middlesex $133,216,698 $6,343,652 5%
Plainfield City Union $132,241,297 $5,772,958 5%
Kearny Town Hudson $38,275,891 $5,155,995 16%
Clifton City Passaic $35,056,868 $5,002,708 17%
Woodbridge Twp Middlesex $33,947,560 $4,949,884 17%
West New York Town Hudson $100,371,778 $4,779,609 5%
Atlantic City Atlantic $28,795,421 $4,670,010 19%
Bloomfield Twp Essex $27,671,326 $4,651,016 20%
Passaic County Vocational Passaic $26,433,633 $4,592,078 21%
Edison Twp Middlesex $19,766,625 $4,274,601 28%
Hackensack City Bergen $19,221,282 $4,248,633 28%
North Brunswick Twp Middlesex $18,852,249 $4,231,060 29%
Irvington Township Essex $117,691,353 $4,214,130 4%
Linden City Union $27,271,568 $4,079,794 18%

Biggest aid decreases

District County Proposed '19 aid $ Change %
Jersey City Hudson $406,904,292 -$3,500,000 -1%
Glassboro Gloucester $14,597,332 -$1,851,478 -11%
Lakewood Twp Ocean $23,465,461 -$1,327,579 -5%
Freehold Regional Monmouth $50,296,156 -$1,267,927 -3%
Pemberton Twp Burlington $79,232,195 -$1,251,335 -2%
Asbury Park City Monmouth $53,206,050 -$1,242,258 -2%
Brick Twp Ocean $34,180,137 -$1,124,684 -3%
Commercial Twp Cumberland $9,310,905 -$958,213 -9%
Toms River Regional Ocean $66,046,747 -$928,647 -1%
Jackson Twp Ocean $48,794,397 -$841,489 -2%
Manalapan-Englishtown Monmouth $18,798,229 -$642,129 -3%
Neptune Twp Monmouth $31,490,199 -$601,586 -2%
Old Bridge Twp Middlesex $44,192,948 -$586,794 -1%
Lower Cape May Cape May $8,301,309 -$556,141 -6%
Vernon Twp Sussex $23,972,003 -$525,917 -2%
Howell Twp Monmouth $32,645,750 -$512,370 -2%

Districts with at least 25% more

District County Proposed '19 aid $ Change % Change
Chesterfield Twp Burlington $2,403,780 $1,582,592 193%
River Edge Boro Bergen $1,935,956 $1,183,206 157%
Teterboro Bergen $9,654 $5,774 149%
Robbinsville Twp Mercer $6,778,938 $3,656,140 117%
Rockaway Boro Morris $1,257,001 $672,780 115%
Little Ferry Boro Bergen $4,290,175 $2,149,945 101%
Absecon City Atlantic $3,063,939 $1,369,143 81%
Elmwood Park Bergen $8,475,495 $3,736,928 79%
Rockleigh Bergen $35,001 $15,271 77%
Atlantic Co Vocational Atlantic $8,687,418 $3,747,020 76%
Hasbrouck Heights Boro Bergen $2,491,320 $1,010,235 68%
Monroe Twp Middlesex $5,291,700 $2,001,231 61%
Fair Lawn Boro Bergen $6,351,196 $2,387,617 60%
Kenilworth Boro Union $4,062,326 $1,513,291 59%
Ridgefield Park Twp Bergen $9,412,261 $3,453,404 58%
Waldwick Boro Bergen $1,505,806 $548,892 57%
Red Bank Boro Monmouth $5,537,219 $1,967,163 55%
Boonton Town Morris $1,956,983 $693,038 55%
Manville Boro Somerset $9,335,032 $3,280,647 54%
Harding Township Morris $408,957 $136,839 50%
North Arlington Boro Bergen $3,276,493 $1,088,799 50%
Saddle River Boro Bergen $364,260 $118,130 48%
Union County Vocational Union $9,453,475 $3,049,160 48%
Secaucus Town Hudson $1,642,573 $511,899 45%
Fairview Boro Bergen $12,625,278 $3,934,537 45%
West Orange Town Essex $12,293,832 $3,742,779 44%
North Caldwell Boro Essex $401,829 $121,871 44%
Bound Brook Boro Somerset $13,281,208 $3,965,772 43%
Ridgewood Village Bergen $3,477,429 $1,023,664 42%
Livingston Twp Essex $4,137,165 $1,213,344 42%
Hanover Park Morris $1,354,763 $395,888 41%
Springfield Twp Union $1,465,778 $425,470 41%
Closter Boro Bergen $693,682 $200,593 41%
Rumson Boro Monmouth $607,623 $174,048 40%
Haddonfield Camden $1,506,627 $430,629 40%
Rumson-Fair Haven Monmouth $698,899 $198,648 40%
Caldwell-W. Caldwell Essex $1,644,641 $466,314 40%
Millburn Twp Essex $3,171,659 $884,071 39%
Little Silver Boro Monmouth $492,709 $134,855 38%
Wallington Boro Bergen $4,949,440 $1,344,041 37%
New Providence Boro Union $1,445,115 $388,300 37%
Tenafly Boro Bergen $2,190,766 $587,118 37%
Woodland Park Passaic $1,429,068 $367,799 35%
Merchantville Boro Camden $2,598,310 $669,680 35%
Madison Boro Morris $1,523,524 $391,094 35%
Mountainside Boro Union $763,171 $193,587 34%
Allendale Boro Bergen $509,385 $127,004 33%
Clinton Town Hunterdon $281,025 $69,776 33%
Fairfield Twp Essex $452,740 $108,665 32%
River Dell Regional Bergen $990,197 $236,333 31%
Watchung Hills Somerset $1,449,867 $344,817 31%
Montville Twp Morris $2,726,670 $643,432 31%
Guttenberg Town Hudson $7,566,110 $1,781,564 31%
Somerset Hills Somerset $1,299,065 $304,274 31%
Cumberland Co Vocational Cumberland $5,275,456 $1,226,263 30%
Ramapo-Indian Hill Bergen $1,824,745 $421,173 30%
P Pleasant Beach Ocean $5,022 $1,154 30%
Dunellen Boro Middlesex $7,638,769 $1,748,422 30%
Freehold Boro Monmouth $13,862,567 $3,162,755 30%
Totowa Boro Passaic $658,566 $148,337 29%
Glen Ridge Boro Essex $1,104,993 $248,585 29%
North Brunswick Twp Middlesex $18,852,249 $4,231,060 29%
River Vale Twp Bergen $679,804 $152,121 29%
Hackensack City Bergen $19,221,282 $4,248,633 28%
Verona Boro Essex $1,287,737 $283,971 28%
Passaic Co Manchester Passaic $7,425,582 $1,629,773 28%
Edison Twp Middlesex $19,766,625 $4,274,601 28%
Summit City Union $2,315,064 $499,163 28%
Hawthorne Boro Passaic $3,036,150 $634,214 26%
Cliffside Park Boro Bergen $4,941,897 $1,032,035 26%
Cresskill Boro Bergen $1,047,524 $214,633 26%
Milltown Boro Middlesex $1,482,795 $296,205 25%

 

