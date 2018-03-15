NJ school districts that would get the most money under Murphy

TRENTON — Nearly every school district in New Jersey would get an increase in state aid next year and none would see a reduction, according to figures released Thursday by the Murphy administration.

School budgets are the single greatest driver of New Jersey's property taxes, which are the highest in the nation.

Murphy's budget would boost state aid by 3.5 percent, or $283.5 million. The proposal also increases pre-school aid to existing programs by $33 million and add $25 million to expand pre-school for another 3,500 children.

Gov. Phil Murphy said his school aid proposal would be the first step in getting Trenton to fully fund the formula that the state developed in 2008.

“As an educator, I’m excited about this budget because it’s the first time in years that we’ve seen this level of emphasis on investing in education,” Acting Education Commissioner Lamont O. Repollet, the former Asbury Park schools superintendent, said in a prepared statement.

According to the proposal, 99 districts would get at least an additional 10 percent in regular state aid. Fifty would get at least $1 million more.

Districts that receive the lion's share of the aid remain the poorest school systems once referred to as the Abbott districts, after the state Supreme Court cases that mandated that the state provide them additional funds to match spending by the wealthiest districts.

Newark would get the most in combined pre-school and formula aid: $884 million, including a 5 percent increase amounting to $37.5 million.

In the charts below, you can see how much your school district would get. A searchable database is at the bottom of this story.

Biggest aid increases

County District Change %
Essex Newark City $37,505,901 5.0%
Passaic Paterson City $20,286,362 5.0%
Union Elizabeth City $17,238,687 4.6%
Mercer Trenton City $11,534,607 5.0%
Passaic Passaic City $9,937,697 4.3%
Hudson Union City $9,056,605 5.0%
Middlesex Perth Amboy City $6,753,315 4.2%
Middlesex New Brunswick City $6,343,652 5.0%
Union Plainfield City $5,772,958 4.6%
Hudson West New York Town $4,779,609 5.0%
Essex Irvington Township $4,214,130 3.7%
Cumberland Bridgeton City $3,948,166 4.8%
Essex City Of Orange Twp $3,402,477 4.5%
Hudson North Bergen Twp $2,916,152 5.0%
Hudson Bayonne City $2,845,804 5.0%
Camden Pennsauken Twp $2,466,839 5.0%
Bergen Garfield City $2,270,000 4.0%
Monmouth Long Branch City $2,161,212 5.0%
Atlantic Egg Harbor Twp $2,091,917 5.0%
Camden Camden City $1,941,258 0.7%
Hudson Jersey City $1,863,714 0.5%
Gloucester Monroe Twp $1,787,029 5.0%
Hudson Kearny Town $1,655,995 5.0%
Passaic Clifton City $1,502,708 5.0%
Middlesex Woodbridge Twp $1,449,884 5.0%
Union Union Twp $1,398,005 4.5%
Middlesex Carteret Boro $1,391,737 5.0%
Essex Belleville Town $1,349,326 5.0%
Morris Dover Town $1,295,295 5.0%
Somerset North Plainfield Boro $1,290,220 5.0%
Camden Lindenwold Boro $1,274,401 5.0%
Ocean Toms River Regional $1,249,272 1.9%
Gloucester Deptford Twp $1,226,105 5.0%
Union Roselle Boro $1,216,802 5.0%
Atlantic Atlantic City $1,206,271 5.0%
Atlantic Hammonton Town $1,183,615 7.2%
Middlesex South Brunswick Twp $1,182,564 5.0%
Atlantic Hamilton Twp $1,158,914 5.0%
Essex Bloomfield Twp $1,151,016 5.0%
Middlesex Sayreville Boro $1,116,515 5.0%
Essex East Orange $1,114,526 0.6%
Union Hillside Twp $1,100,047 5.0%
Salem Penns Grv-Carneys Pt $1,094,758 5.0%
Passaic Passaic County Voc $1,092,078 5.0%
Union Rahway City $1,069,871 5.0%
Hudson Hudson County Voc $1,064,672 5.0%
Essex Essex Co Voc-Tech $1,054,742 5.0%
Camden Camden County Voc $1,026,574 4.5%
Gloucester Washington Twp $1,016,549 2.1%
Mercer East Windsor Regional $1,006,481 5.0%

Districts with at least 10% more

County District 2019 Aid Change
Bergen Haworth Boro $263,228 16.5%
Monmouth Shore Regional $549,018 16.4%
Monmouth Spring Lake Boro $233,324 15.9%
Morris Mendham Twp $546,193 15.7%
Monmouth Manasquan Boro $721,224 15.4%
Bergen Paramus Boro $2,542,374 15.3%
Ocean Point Pleasant Beach $583,748 15.3%
Bergen Franklin Lakes Boro $909,154 15.2%
Bergen Harrington Park Boro $364,802 14.9%
Bergen Midland Park Boro $742,564 14.7%
Monmouth Atlantic Highlands $190,897 14.6%
Bergen Carlstadt Boro $321,134 14.6%
Monmouth Sea Girt Boro $129,193 14.5%
Bergen South Hackensack $296,060 14.1%
Essex Fairfield Twp $392,491 14.1%
Somerset Warren Twp $1,504,714 14.1%
Bergen Ramsey Boro $1,600,162 14.0%
Cape May West Wildwood $46,173 13.9%
Bergen Englewood Cliffs Boro $379,136 13.8%
Passaic Wayne Twp $4,940,142 13.8%
Monmouth Monmouth Beach $180,433 13.7%
Union Berkeley Heights Twp $1,473,639 13.7%
Morris Montville Twp $2,367,682 13.7%
Morris Florham Park Boro $604,234 13.6%
Monmouth West Long Branch $343,940 13.6%
Bergen Woodcliff Lake Boro $443,118 13.6%
Monmouth Rumson Boro $491,751 13.4%
Mercer Princeton $4,023,203 13.4%
Bergen Pascack Valley Regional $1,375,335 13.2%
Monmouth Shrewsbury Boro $286,834 13.0%
Middlesex Cranbury Twp $572,483 12.9%
Bergen Emerson Boro $624,754 12.9%
Essex Cedar Grove Twp $958,315 12.7%
Morris Hanover Park Reg $1,080,395 12.7%
Bergen Westwood Reg $2,041,361 12.5%
Bergen Ramapo-Indian Hill $1,578,415 12.5%
Union Clark Twp $1,288,480 12.4%
Ocean Southern Regional $2,325,842 12.3%
Morris Parsippany-Troy Hills $5,530,152 12.3%
Middlesex Metuchen Boro $1,294,983 12.0%
Essex Roseland Boro $331,216 12.0%
Monmouth Red Bank Regional $1,172,363 11.9%
Essex Livingston Twp $3,271,039 11.9%
Bergen Moonachie Boro $459,351 11.8%
Essex West Essex Regional $1,280,625 11.8%
Essex Essex Fells Boro $118,558 11.7%
Bergen Wyckoff Twp $1,106,086 11.7%
Bergen Waldwick Boro $1,068,287 11.6%
Bergen East Rutherford Boro $698,753 11.6%
Morris East Hanover Twp $789,453 11.6%
Bergen Glen Rock Boro $1,335,305 11.6%
Atlantic Longport $101,275 11.5%
Monmouth Rumson-Fair Haven $557,793 11.5%
Monmouth Little Silver Boro $398,966 11.5%
Hudson Secaucus Town $1,260,040 11.4%
Monmouth Holmdel Twp $2,246,720 11.4%
Bergen Cresskill Boro $927,305 11.3%
Atlantic Margate City $602,847 11.3%
Morris Hanover Twp $1,031,052 11.2%
Bergen Carlstadt-East Rutherford $428,678 11.1%
Bergen Demarest Boro $392,632 11.1%
Bergen Northern Valley Reg $1,458,274 11.1%
Bergen Northvale Boro $278,822 11.1%
Bergen Fort Lee Boro $2,474,768 11.0%
Bergen Norwood Boro $464,422 11.0%
Union Westfield Town $3,604,871 10.9%
Somerset Watchung Hills Reg $1,225,857 10.9%
Bergen Old Tappan Boro $442,963 10.8%
Morris Boonton Twp $554,841 10.8%
Monmouth Oceanport Boro $506,896 10.8%
Monmouth Spring Lake Heights $370,318 10.8%
Hunterdon Union Twp $639,966 10.8%
Monmouth Colts Neck Twp $1,136,070 10.8%
Ocean Seaside Park Boro $170,619 10.7%
Hunterdon Readington Twp $1,614,266 10.7%
Monmouth Fair Haven Boro $516,557 10.7%
Essex Verona Boro $1,110,888 10.7%
Passaic Totowa Boro $564,674 10.7%
Bergen Rochelle Park Twp $529,341 10.7%
Essex S. Orange-Maplewood $5,033,885 10.7%
Bergen Mahwah Twp $2,685,621 10.7%
Bergen Upper Saddle River $651,161 10.6%
Bergen Montvale Boro $611,178 10.6%
Union Summit City $2,008,784 10.6%
Bergen Oradell Boro $417,490 10.6%
Bergen Oakland Boro $817,625 10.6%
Morris Long Hill Twp $737,138 10.5%
Somerset Watchung Boro $518,242 10.5%
Middlesex Monroe Twp $3,635,098 10.5%
Essex Glen Ridge Boro $946,051 10.5%
Somerset Bedminster Twp $770,329 10.5%
Camden Haddonfield $1,190,808 10.4%
Morris Riverdale Boro $300,732 10.4%
Bergen Saddle Brook Twp $1,291,434 10.4%
Morris Mount Arlington Boro $615,365 10.4%
Union Scotch Plains-Fanwood $3,527,217 10.2%
Morris Madison Boro $1,246,395 10.1%
Union New Providence Boro $1,162,779 10.0%
Bergen Teaneck Twp $5,989,277 10.0%

Pre-school aid

County District Aid
Essex Newark City $96,335,148
Hudson Jersey City $67,611,454
Passaic Paterson City $48,588,485
Union Elizabeth City $44,488,632
Mercer Trenton City $30,414,223
Camden Camden City $30,044,240
Hudson Union City $28,706,970
Passaic Passaic City $24,955,152
Middlesex Perth Amboy City $20,425,752
Union Plainfield City $20,372,108
Middlesex New Brunswick City $20,285,173
Essex East Orange $18,987,475
Essex Irvington Township $17,808,399
Cumberland Vineland City $17,331,702
Hudson West New York Town $14,993,322
Hudson Hoboken City $12,405,474
Essex City Of Orange Twp $10,277,833
Cumberland Bridgeton City $9,997,325
Monmouth Long Branch City $9,379,920
Cumberland Millville City $8,292,114
Bergen Garfield City $8,023,905
Monmouth Asbury Park City $7,811,335
Burlington Pemberton Twp $7,677,850
Atlantic Pleasantville City $6,721,968
Monmouth Neptune Twp $5,297,200
Hudson Harrison Town $4,901,014
Warren Phillipsburg Town $4,471,549
Ocean Little Egg Harbor Twp $3,894,530
Camden Gloucester City $3,702,268
Monmouth Red Bank Boro $3,616,325
Union Rahway City $3,543,085
Hudson Bayonne City $3,443,256
Somerset Franklin Twp $3,441,152
Gloucester Deptford Twp $3,378,698
Atlantic Atlantic City $3,299,360
Union Linden City $3,223,168
Monmouth Keansburg Boro $2,829,480
Burlington Willingboro Twp $2,735,776
Burlington Burlington City $2,710,208
Hudson North Bergen Twp $2,611,533
Bergen Englewood City $2,458,647
Somerset North Plainfield Boro $2,357,552
Union Hillside Twp $2,271,505
Salem Salem City $2,216,720
Middlesex Carteret Boro $1,989,684
Ocean Lakewood Twp $1,981,985
Bergen Hackensack City $1,604,781
Gloucester Woodbury City $1,586,728
Salem Pittsgrove Twp $1,558,486
Cumberland Fairfield Twp $1,472,149
Camden Lindenwold Boro $1,223,743
Camden Bellmawr Boro $1,111,086
Middlesex Jamesburg Boro $1,030,239
Cape May Wildwood City $1,003,680
Somerset Somerville Boro $846,846
Camden Winslow Twp $825,815
Cape May Middle Twp $786,520
Cape May Wildwood Crest Boro $758,880
Atlantic Ventnor City $755,859
Middlesex South Amboy City $720,738
Somerset Bound Brook Boro $719,882
Salem Penns Grv-Carney's Pt $699,546
Burlington Riverside Twp $693,900
Cape May Woodbine Boro $685,440
Monmouth Keyport Boro $684,760
Ocean Lakehurst Boro $657,254
Passaic Haledon Boro $654,942
Gloucester Logan Twp $654,940
Union Roselle Boro $589,254
Camden Pennsauken Twp $581,580
Atlantic Hamilton Twp $550,312
Cumberland Downe Twp $538,300
Bergen Lodi Borough $508,530
Gloucester Glassboro $495,680
Hudson Weehawken Twp $494,084
Monmouth Union Beach $478,040
Cumberland Upper Deerfield Twp $452,620
Middlesex Piscataway Twp $442,200
Morris Wharton Boro $438,921
Atlantic Buena Regional $433,960
Atlantic Hammonton Town $390,383
Atlantic Egg Harbor City $360,300
Hudson Kearny Town $356,928
Morris Dover Town $342,177
Monmouth Bradley Beach Boro $335,920
Gloucester Clayton Boro $322,140
Cape May Lower Twp $313,908
Cumberland Commercial Twp $303,769
Middlesex Highland Park Boro $282,976
Bergen Cliffside Park Boro $274,400
Monmouth Highlands Boro $271,320
Cumberland Lawrence Twp $265,275
Atlantic Mullica Twp $259,830
Burlington Beverly City $256,200
Monmouth Belmar Boro $253,136
Atlantic Somers Point City $238,419
Morris Morris School District $234,300
Ocean Stafford Twp $224,400
Monmouth Freehold Boro $213,435
Passaic Prospect Park Boro $212,175
Cumberland Deerfield Twp $203,056
Cumberland Maurice River Twp $183,901
Gloucester Paulsboro Boro $179,170
Hudson Guttenberg Town $161,058
Camden Pine Hill Boro $152,532
Ocean Ocean Gate Boro $138,400
Mercer Lawrence Twp $132,000
Bergen Fairview Boro $124,908
Atlantic Brigantine City $113,715
Gloucester National Park Boro $110,256
Atlantic Galloway Twp $102,300
Camden Somerdale Boro $101,110
Burlington Edgewater Park Twp $100,240
Ocean Seaside Heights Boro $99,328
Bergen Little Ferry Boro $92,400
Cape May Cape May City $90,582
Camden Lawnside Boro $78,696
Gloucester Westville Boro $74,703
Camden Woodlynne Boro $70,206
Atlantic Folsom Boro $63,096
Camden Brooklawn Boro $62,700
Camden Clementon Boro $62,125
Atlantic Weymouth Twp $60,060
Essex S Orange-Maplewood $59,400
Salem Mannington Twp $52,950
Middlesex South Plainfield Boro $52,800
Gloucester Elk Twp $50,688
Mercer Princeton $49,500
Union Scotch Plains-Fanwood $49,500
Salem Quinton Twp $48,300
Hudson East Newark Boro $46,541
Camden Merchantville Boro $43,288
Cape May North Wildwood City $40,122
Bergen Edgewater Boro $36,414
Camden Magnolia Boro $36,063
Camden Berlin Twp $35,163
Ocean Eagleswood Twp $33,572
Salem Woodstown-Pilesgrove $33,000
Ocean Tuckerton Boro $32,963
Burlington New Hanover Twp $23,868
Camden Chesilhurst $19,848
Salem Upper Pittsgrove Twp $16,500
Hunterdon High Bridge Boro $6,600

How your district would do

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com.

