NJ school districts that would get the most money under Murphy
TRENTON — Nearly every school district in New Jersey would get an increase in state aid next year and none would see a reduction, according to figures released Thursday by the Murphy administration.
School budgets are the single greatest driver of New Jersey's property taxes, which are the highest in the nation.
Murphy's budget would boost state aid by 3.5 percent, or $283.5 million. The proposal also increases pre-school aid to existing programs by $33 million and add $25 million to expand pre-school for another 3,500 children.
Gov. Phil Murphy said his school aid proposal would be the first step in getting Trenton to fully fund the formula that the state developed in 2008.
“As an educator, I’m excited about this budget because it’s the first time in years that we’ve seen this level of emphasis on investing in education,” Acting Education Commissioner Lamont O. Repollet, the former Asbury Park schools superintendent, said in a prepared statement.
According to the proposal, 99 districts would get at least an additional 10 percent in regular state aid. Fifty would get at least $1 million more.
Districts that receive the lion's share of the aid remain the poorest school systems once referred to as the Abbott districts, after the state Supreme Court cases that mandated that the state provide them additional funds to match spending by the wealthiest districts.
Newark would get the most in combined pre-school and formula aid: $884 million, including a 5 percent increase amounting to $37.5 million.
In the charts below, you can see how much your school district would get. A searchable database is at the bottom of this story.
Biggest aid increases
|County
|District
|Change
|%
|Essex
|Newark City
|$37,505,901
|5.0%
|Passaic
|Paterson City
|$20,286,362
|5.0%
|Union
|Elizabeth City
|$17,238,687
|4.6%
|Mercer
|Trenton City
|$11,534,607
|5.0%
|Passaic
|Passaic City
|$9,937,697
|4.3%
|Hudson
|Union City
|$9,056,605
|5.0%
|Middlesex
|Perth Amboy City
|$6,753,315
|4.2%
|Middlesex
|New Brunswick City
|$6,343,652
|5.0%
|Union
|Plainfield City
|$5,772,958
|4.6%
|Hudson
|West New York Town
|$4,779,609
|5.0%
|Essex
|Irvington Township
|$4,214,130
|3.7%
|Cumberland
|Bridgeton City
|$3,948,166
|4.8%
|Essex
|City Of Orange Twp
|$3,402,477
|4.5%
|Hudson
|North Bergen Twp
|$2,916,152
|5.0%
|Hudson
|Bayonne City
|$2,845,804
|5.0%
|Camden
|Pennsauken Twp
|$2,466,839
|5.0%
|Bergen
|Garfield City
|$2,270,000
|4.0%
|Monmouth
|Long Branch City
|$2,161,212
|5.0%
|Atlantic
|Egg Harbor Twp
|$2,091,917
|5.0%
|Camden
|Camden City
|$1,941,258
|0.7%
|Hudson
|Jersey City
|$1,863,714
|0.5%
|Gloucester
|Monroe Twp
|$1,787,029
|5.0%
|Hudson
|Kearny Town
|$1,655,995
|5.0%
|Passaic
|Clifton City
|$1,502,708
|5.0%
|Middlesex
|Woodbridge Twp
|$1,449,884
|5.0%
|Union
|Union Twp
|$1,398,005
|4.5%
|Middlesex
|Carteret Boro
|$1,391,737
|5.0%
|Essex
|Belleville Town
|$1,349,326
|5.0%
|Morris
|Dover Town
|$1,295,295
|5.0%
|Somerset
|North Plainfield Boro
|$1,290,220
|5.0%
|Camden
|Lindenwold Boro
|$1,274,401
|5.0%
|Ocean
|Toms River Regional
|$1,249,272
|1.9%
|Gloucester
|Deptford Twp
|$1,226,105
|5.0%
|Union
|Roselle Boro
|$1,216,802
|5.0%
|Atlantic
|Atlantic City
|$1,206,271
|5.0%
|Atlantic
|Hammonton Town
|$1,183,615
|7.2%
|Middlesex
|South Brunswick Twp
|$1,182,564
|5.0%
|Atlantic
|Hamilton Twp
|$1,158,914
|5.0%
|Essex
|Bloomfield Twp
|$1,151,016
|5.0%
|Middlesex
|Sayreville Boro
|$1,116,515
|5.0%
|Essex
|East Orange
|$1,114,526
|0.6%
|Union
|Hillside Twp
|$1,100,047
|5.0%
|Salem
|Penns Grv-Carneys Pt
|$1,094,758
|5.0%
|Passaic
|Passaic County Voc
|$1,092,078
|5.0%
|Union
|Rahway City
|$1,069,871
|5.0%
|Hudson
|Hudson County Voc
|$1,064,672
|5.0%
|Essex
|Essex Co Voc-Tech
|$1,054,742
|5.0%
|Camden
|Camden County Voc
|$1,026,574
|4.5%
|Gloucester
|Washington Twp
|$1,016,549
|2.1%
|Mercer
|East Windsor Regional
|$1,006,481
|5.0%
Districts with at least 10% more
|County
|District
|2019 Aid
|Change
|Bergen
|Haworth Boro
|$263,228
|16.5%
|Monmouth
|Shore Regional
|$549,018
|16.4%
|Monmouth
|Spring Lake Boro
|$233,324
|15.9%
|Morris
|Mendham Twp
|$546,193
|15.7%
|Monmouth
|Manasquan Boro
|$721,224
|15.4%
|Bergen
|Paramus Boro
|$2,542,374
|15.3%
|Ocean
|Point Pleasant Beach
|$583,748
|15.3%
|Bergen
|Franklin Lakes Boro
|$909,154
|15.2%
|Bergen
|Harrington Park Boro
|$364,802
|14.9%
|Bergen
|Midland Park Boro
|$742,564
|14.7%
|Monmouth
|Atlantic Highlands
|$190,897
|14.6%
|Bergen
|Carlstadt Boro
|$321,134
|14.6%
|Monmouth
|Sea Girt Boro
|$129,193
|14.5%
|Bergen
|South Hackensack
|$296,060
|14.1%
|Essex
|Fairfield Twp
|$392,491
|14.1%
|Somerset
|Warren Twp
|$1,504,714
|14.1%
|Bergen
|Ramsey Boro
|$1,600,162
|14.0%
|Cape May
|West Wildwood
|$46,173
|13.9%
|Bergen
|Englewood Cliffs Boro
|$379,136
|13.8%
|Passaic
|Wayne Twp
|$4,940,142
|13.8%
|Monmouth
|Monmouth Beach
|$180,433
|13.7%
|Union
|Berkeley Heights Twp
|$1,473,639
|13.7%
|Morris
|Montville Twp
|$2,367,682
|13.7%
|Morris
|Florham Park Boro
|$604,234
|13.6%
|Monmouth
|West Long Branch
|$343,940
|13.6%
|Bergen
|Woodcliff Lake Boro
|$443,118
|13.6%
|Monmouth
|Rumson Boro
|$491,751
|13.4%
|Mercer
|Princeton
|$4,023,203
|13.4%
|Bergen
|Pascack Valley Regional
|$1,375,335
|13.2%
|Monmouth
|Shrewsbury Boro
|$286,834
|13.0%
|Middlesex
|Cranbury Twp
|$572,483
|12.9%
|Bergen
|Emerson Boro
|$624,754
|12.9%
|Essex
|Cedar Grove Twp
|$958,315
|12.7%
|Morris
|Hanover Park Reg
|$1,080,395
|12.7%
|Bergen
|Westwood Reg
|$2,041,361
|12.5%
|Bergen
|Ramapo-Indian Hill
|$1,578,415
|12.5%
|Union
|Clark Twp
|$1,288,480
|12.4%
|Ocean
|Southern Regional
|$2,325,842
|12.3%
|Morris
|Parsippany-Troy Hills
|$5,530,152
|12.3%
|Middlesex
|Metuchen Boro
|$1,294,983
|12.0%
|Essex
|Roseland Boro
|$331,216
|12.0%
|Monmouth
|Red Bank Regional
|$1,172,363
|11.9%
|Essex
|Livingston Twp
|$3,271,039
|11.9%
|Bergen
|Moonachie Boro
|$459,351
|11.8%
|Essex
|West Essex Regional
|$1,280,625
|11.8%
|Essex
|Essex Fells Boro
|$118,558
|11.7%
|Bergen
|Wyckoff Twp
|$1,106,086
|11.7%
|Bergen
|Waldwick Boro
|$1,068,287
|11.6%
|Bergen
|East Rutherford Boro
|$698,753
|11.6%
|Morris
|East Hanover Twp
|$789,453
|11.6%
|Bergen
|Glen Rock Boro
|$1,335,305
|11.6%
|Atlantic
|Longport
|$101,275
|11.5%
|Monmouth
|Rumson-Fair Haven
|$557,793
|11.5%
|Monmouth
|Little Silver Boro
|$398,966
|11.5%
|Hudson
|Secaucus Town
|$1,260,040
|11.4%
|Monmouth
|Holmdel Twp
|$2,246,720
|11.4%
|Bergen
|Cresskill Boro
|$927,305
|11.3%
|Atlantic
|Margate City
|$602,847
|11.3%
|Morris
|Hanover Twp
|$1,031,052
|11.2%
|Bergen
|Carlstadt-East Rutherford
|$428,678
|11.1%
|Bergen
|Demarest Boro
|$392,632
|11.1%
|Bergen
|Northern Valley Reg
|$1,458,274
|11.1%
|Bergen
|Northvale Boro
|$278,822
|11.1%
|Bergen
|Fort Lee Boro
|$2,474,768
|11.0%
|Bergen
|Norwood Boro
|$464,422
|11.0%
|Union
|Westfield Town
|$3,604,871
|10.9%
|Somerset
|Watchung Hills Reg
|$1,225,857
|10.9%
|Bergen
|Old Tappan Boro
|$442,963
|10.8%
|Morris
|Boonton Twp
|$554,841
|10.8%
|Monmouth
|Oceanport Boro
|$506,896
|10.8%
|Monmouth
|Spring Lake Heights
|$370,318
|10.8%
|Hunterdon
|Union Twp
|$639,966
|10.8%
|Monmouth
|Colts Neck Twp
|$1,136,070
|10.8%
|Ocean
|Seaside Park Boro
|$170,619
|10.7%
|Hunterdon
|Readington Twp
|$1,614,266
|10.7%
|Monmouth
|Fair Haven Boro
|$516,557
|10.7%
|Essex
|Verona Boro
|$1,110,888
|10.7%
|Passaic
|Totowa Boro
|$564,674
|10.7%
|Bergen
|Rochelle Park Twp
|$529,341
|10.7%
|Essex
|S. Orange-Maplewood
|$5,033,885
|10.7%
|Bergen
|Mahwah Twp
|$2,685,621
|10.7%
|Bergen
|Upper Saddle River
|$651,161
|10.6%
|Bergen
|Montvale Boro
|$611,178
|10.6%
|Union
|Summit City
|$2,008,784
|10.6%
|Bergen
|Oradell Boro
|$417,490
|10.6%
|Bergen
|Oakland Boro
|$817,625
|10.6%
|Morris
|Long Hill Twp
|$737,138
|10.5%
|Somerset
|Watchung Boro
|$518,242
|10.5%
|Middlesex
|Monroe Twp
|$3,635,098
|10.5%
|Essex
|Glen Ridge Boro
|$946,051
|10.5%
|Somerset
|Bedminster Twp
|$770,329
|10.5%
|Camden
|Haddonfield
|$1,190,808
|10.4%
|Morris
|Riverdale Boro
|$300,732
|10.4%
|Bergen
|Saddle Brook Twp
|$1,291,434
|10.4%
|Morris
|Mount Arlington Boro
|$615,365
|10.4%
|Union
|Scotch Plains-Fanwood
|$3,527,217
|10.2%
|Morris
|Madison Boro
|$1,246,395
|10.1%
|Union
|New Providence Boro
|$1,162,779
|10.0%
|Bergen
|Teaneck Twp
|$5,989,277
|10.0%
Pre-school aid
|County
|District
|Aid
|Essex
|Newark City
|$96,335,148
|Hudson
|Jersey City
|$67,611,454
|Passaic
|Paterson City
|$48,588,485
|Union
|Elizabeth City
|$44,488,632
|Mercer
|Trenton City
|$30,414,223
|Camden
|Camden City
|$30,044,240
|Hudson
|Union City
|$28,706,970
|Passaic
|Passaic City
|$24,955,152
|Middlesex
|Perth Amboy City
|$20,425,752
|Union
|Plainfield City
|$20,372,108
|Middlesex
|New Brunswick City
|$20,285,173
|Essex
|East Orange
|$18,987,475
|Essex
|Irvington Township
|$17,808,399
|Cumberland
|Vineland City
|$17,331,702
|Hudson
|West New York Town
|$14,993,322
|Hudson
|Hoboken City
|$12,405,474
|Essex
|City Of Orange Twp
|$10,277,833
|Cumberland
|Bridgeton City
|$9,997,325
|Monmouth
|Long Branch City
|$9,379,920
|Cumberland
|Millville City
|$8,292,114
|Bergen
|Garfield City
|$8,023,905
|Monmouth
|Asbury Park City
|$7,811,335
|Burlington
|Pemberton Twp
|$7,677,850
|Atlantic
|Pleasantville City
|$6,721,968
|Monmouth
|Neptune Twp
|$5,297,200
|Hudson
|Harrison Town
|$4,901,014
|Warren
|Phillipsburg Town
|$4,471,549
|Ocean
|Little Egg Harbor Twp
|$3,894,530
|Camden
|Gloucester City
|$3,702,268
|Monmouth
|Red Bank Boro
|$3,616,325
|Union
|Rahway City
|$3,543,085
|Hudson
|Bayonne City
|$3,443,256
|Somerset
|Franklin Twp
|$3,441,152
|Gloucester
|Deptford Twp
|$3,378,698
|Atlantic
|Atlantic City
|$3,299,360
|Union
|Linden City
|$3,223,168
|Monmouth
|Keansburg Boro
|$2,829,480
|Burlington
|Willingboro Twp
|$2,735,776
|Burlington
|Burlington City
|$2,710,208
|Hudson
|North Bergen Twp
|$2,611,533
|Bergen
|Englewood City
|$2,458,647
|Somerset
|North Plainfield Boro
|$2,357,552
|Union
|Hillside Twp
|$2,271,505
|Salem
|Salem City
|$2,216,720
|Middlesex
|Carteret Boro
|$1,989,684
|Ocean
|Lakewood Twp
|$1,981,985
|Bergen
|Hackensack City
|$1,604,781
|Gloucester
|Woodbury City
|$1,586,728
|Salem
|Pittsgrove Twp
|$1,558,486
|Cumberland
|Fairfield Twp
|$1,472,149
|Camden
|Lindenwold Boro
|$1,223,743
|Camden
|Bellmawr Boro
|$1,111,086
|Middlesex
|Jamesburg Boro
|$1,030,239
|Cape May
|Wildwood City
|$1,003,680
|Somerset
|Somerville Boro
|$846,846
|Camden
|Winslow Twp
|$825,815
|Cape May
|Middle Twp
|$786,520
|Cape May
|Wildwood Crest Boro
|$758,880
|Atlantic
|Ventnor City
|$755,859
|Middlesex
|South Amboy City
|$720,738
|Somerset
|Bound Brook Boro
|$719,882
|Salem
|Penns Grv-Carney's Pt
|$699,546
|Burlington
|Riverside Twp
|$693,900
|Cape May
|Woodbine Boro
|$685,440
|Monmouth
|Keyport Boro
|$684,760
|Ocean
|Lakehurst Boro
|$657,254
|Passaic
|Haledon Boro
|$654,942
|Gloucester
|Logan Twp
|$654,940
|Union
|Roselle Boro
|$589,254
|Camden
|Pennsauken Twp
|$581,580
|Atlantic
|Hamilton Twp
|$550,312
|Cumberland
|Downe Twp
|$538,300
|Bergen
|Lodi Borough
|$508,530
|Gloucester
|Glassboro
|$495,680
|Hudson
|Weehawken Twp
|$494,084
|Monmouth
|Union Beach
|$478,040
|Cumberland
|Upper Deerfield Twp
|$452,620
|Middlesex
|Piscataway Twp
|$442,200
|Morris
|Wharton Boro
|$438,921
|Atlantic
|Buena Regional
|$433,960
|Atlantic
|Hammonton Town
|$390,383
|Atlantic
|Egg Harbor City
|$360,300
|Hudson
|Kearny Town
|$356,928
|Morris
|Dover Town
|$342,177
|Monmouth
|Bradley Beach Boro
|$335,920
|Gloucester
|Clayton Boro
|$322,140
|Cape May
|Lower Twp
|$313,908
|Cumberland
|Commercial Twp
|$303,769
|Middlesex
|Highland Park Boro
|$282,976
|Bergen
|Cliffside Park Boro
|$274,400
|Monmouth
|Highlands Boro
|$271,320
|Cumberland
|Lawrence Twp
|$265,275
|Atlantic
|Mullica Twp
|$259,830
|Burlington
|Beverly City
|$256,200
|Monmouth
|Belmar Boro
|$253,136
|Atlantic
|Somers Point City
|$238,419
|Morris
|Morris School District
|$234,300
|Ocean
|Stafford Twp
|$224,400
|Monmouth
|Freehold Boro
|$213,435
|Passaic
|Prospect Park Boro
|$212,175
|Cumberland
|Deerfield Twp
|$203,056
|Cumberland
|Maurice River Twp
|$183,901
|Gloucester
|Paulsboro Boro
|$179,170
|Hudson
|Guttenberg Town
|$161,058
|Camden
|Pine Hill Boro
|$152,532
|Ocean
|Ocean Gate Boro
|$138,400
|Mercer
|Lawrence Twp
|$132,000
|Bergen
|Fairview Boro
|$124,908
|Atlantic
|Brigantine City
|$113,715
|Gloucester
|National Park Boro
|$110,256
|Atlantic
|Galloway Twp
|$102,300
|Camden
|Somerdale Boro
|$101,110
|Burlington
|Edgewater Park Twp
|$100,240
|Ocean
|Seaside Heights Boro
|$99,328
|Bergen
|Little Ferry Boro
|$92,400
|Cape May
|Cape May City
|$90,582
|Camden
|Lawnside Boro
|$78,696
|Gloucester
|Westville Boro
|$74,703
|Camden
|Woodlynne Boro
|$70,206
|Atlantic
|Folsom Boro
|$63,096
|Camden
|Brooklawn Boro
|$62,700
|Camden
|Clementon Boro
|$62,125
|Atlantic
|Weymouth Twp
|$60,060
|Essex
|S Orange-Maplewood
|$59,400
|Salem
|Mannington Twp
|$52,950
|Middlesex
|South Plainfield Boro
|$52,800
|Gloucester
|Elk Twp
|$50,688
|Mercer
|Princeton
|$49,500
|Union
|Scotch Plains-Fanwood
|$49,500
|Salem
|Quinton Twp
|$48,300
|Hudson
|East Newark Boro
|$46,541
|Camden
|Merchantville Boro
|$43,288
|Cape May
|North Wildwood City
|$40,122
|Bergen
|Edgewater Boro
|$36,414
|Camden
|Magnolia Boro
|$36,063
|Camden
|Berlin Twp
|$35,163
|Ocean
|Eagleswood Twp
|$33,572
|Salem
|Woodstown-Pilesgrove
|$33,000
|Ocean
|Tuckerton Boro
|$32,963
|Burlington
|New Hanover Twp
|$23,868
|Camden
|Chesilhurst
|$19,848
|Salem
|Upper Pittsgrove Twp
|$16,500
|Hunterdon
|High Bridge Boro
|$6,600
How your district would do
Reading on mobile? Hold phone horizontally to see full chart.
Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com.