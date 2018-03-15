NJ school districts that would get the most money under Murphy

TRENTON — Nearly every school district in New Jersey would get an increase in state aid next year and none would see a reduction, according to figures released Thursday by the Murphy administration.

School budgets are the single greatest driver of New Jersey's property taxes, which are the highest in the nation.

Murphy's budget would boost state aid by 3.5 percent, or $283.5 million. The proposal also increases pre-school aid to existing programs by $33 million and add $25 million to expand pre-school for another 3,500 children.

Gov. Phil Murphy said his school aid proposal would be the first step in getting Trenton to fully fund the formula that the state developed in 2008.

“As an educator, I’m excited about this budget because it’s the first time in years that we’ve seen this level of emphasis on investing in education,” Acting Education Commissioner Lamont O. Repollet, the former Asbury Park schools superintendent, said in a prepared statement.

According to the proposal, 99 districts would get at least an additional 10 percent in regular state aid. Fifty would get at least $1 million more.

Districts that receive the lion's share of the aid remain the poorest school systems once referred to as the Abbott districts, after the state Supreme Court cases that mandated that the state provide them additional funds to match spending by the wealthiest districts.

Newark would get the most in combined pre-school and formula aid: $884 million, including a 5 percent increase amounting to $37.5 million.

Biggest aid increases

County District Change % Essex Newark City $37,505,901 5.0% Passaic Paterson City $20,286,362 5.0% Union Elizabeth City $17,238,687 4.6% Mercer Trenton City $11,534,607 5.0% Passaic Passaic City $9,937,697 4.3% Hudson Union City $9,056,605 5.0% Middlesex Perth Amboy City $6,753,315 4.2% Middlesex New Brunswick City $6,343,652 5.0% Union Plainfield City $5,772,958 4.6% Hudson West New York Town $4,779,609 5.0% Essex Irvington Township $4,214,130 3.7% Cumberland Bridgeton City $3,948,166 4.8% Essex City Of Orange Twp $3,402,477 4.5% Hudson North Bergen Twp $2,916,152 5.0% Hudson Bayonne City $2,845,804 5.0% Camden Pennsauken Twp $2,466,839 5.0% Bergen Garfield City $2,270,000 4.0% Monmouth Long Branch City $2,161,212 5.0% Atlantic Egg Harbor Twp $2,091,917 5.0% Camden Camden City $1,941,258 0.7% Hudson Jersey City $1,863,714 0.5% Gloucester Monroe Twp $1,787,029 5.0% Hudson Kearny Town $1,655,995 5.0% Passaic Clifton City $1,502,708 5.0% Middlesex Woodbridge Twp $1,449,884 5.0% Union Union Twp $1,398,005 4.5% Middlesex Carteret Boro $1,391,737 5.0% Essex Belleville Town $1,349,326 5.0% Morris Dover Town $1,295,295 5.0% Somerset North Plainfield Boro $1,290,220 5.0% Camden Lindenwold Boro $1,274,401 5.0% Ocean Toms River Regional $1,249,272 1.9% Gloucester Deptford Twp $1,226,105 5.0% Union Roselle Boro $1,216,802 5.0% Atlantic Atlantic City $1,206,271 5.0% Atlantic Hammonton Town $1,183,615 7.2% Middlesex South Brunswick Twp $1,182,564 5.0% Atlantic Hamilton Twp $1,158,914 5.0% Essex Bloomfield Twp $1,151,016 5.0% Middlesex Sayreville Boro $1,116,515 5.0% Essex East Orange $1,114,526 0.6% Union Hillside Twp $1,100,047 5.0% Salem Penns Grv-Carneys Pt $1,094,758 5.0% Passaic Passaic County Voc $1,092,078 5.0% Union Rahway City $1,069,871 5.0% Hudson Hudson County Voc $1,064,672 5.0% Essex Essex Co Voc-Tech $1,054,742 5.0% Camden Camden County Voc $1,026,574 4.5% Gloucester Washington Twp $1,016,549 2.1% Mercer East Windsor Regional $1,006,481 5.0%

Districts with at least 10% more

County District 2019 Aid Change Bergen Haworth Boro $263,228 16.5% Monmouth Shore Regional $549,018 16.4% Monmouth Spring Lake Boro $233,324 15.9% Morris Mendham Twp $546,193 15.7% Monmouth Manasquan Boro $721,224 15.4% Bergen Paramus Boro $2,542,374 15.3% Ocean Point Pleasant Beach $583,748 15.3% Bergen Franklin Lakes Boro $909,154 15.2% Bergen Harrington Park Boro $364,802 14.9% Bergen Midland Park Boro $742,564 14.7% Monmouth Atlantic Highlands $190,897 14.6% Bergen Carlstadt Boro $321,134 14.6% Monmouth Sea Girt Boro $129,193 14.5% Bergen South Hackensack $296,060 14.1% Essex Fairfield Twp $392,491 14.1% Somerset Warren Twp $1,504,714 14.1% Bergen Ramsey Boro $1,600,162 14.0% Cape May West Wildwood $46,173 13.9% Bergen Englewood Cliffs Boro $379,136 13.8% Passaic Wayne Twp $4,940,142 13.8% Monmouth Monmouth Beach $180,433 13.7% Union Berkeley Heights Twp $1,473,639 13.7% Morris Montville Twp $2,367,682 13.7% Morris Florham Park Boro $604,234 13.6% Monmouth West Long Branch $343,940 13.6% Bergen Woodcliff Lake Boro $443,118 13.6% Monmouth Rumson Boro $491,751 13.4% Mercer Princeton $4,023,203 13.4% Bergen Pascack Valley Regional $1,375,335 13.2% Monmouth Shrewsbury Boro $286,834 13.0% Middlesex Cranbury Twp $572,483 12.9% Bergen Emerson Boro $624,754 12.9% Essex Cedar Grove Twp $958,315 12.7% Morris Hanover Park Reg $1,080,395 12.7% Bergen Westwood Reg $2,041,361 12.5% Bergen Ramapo-Indian Hill $1,578,415 12.5% Union Clark Twp $1,288,480 12.4% Ocean Southern Regional $2,325,842 12.3% Morris Parsippany-Troy Hills $5,530,152 12.3% Middlesex Metuchen Boro $1,294,983 12.0% Essex Roseland Boro $331,216 12.0% Monmouth Red Bank Regional $1,172,363 11.9% Essex Livingston Twp $3,271,039 11.9% Bergen Moonachie Boro $459,351 11.8% Essex West Essex Regional $1,280,625 11.8% Essex Essex Fells Boro $118,558 11.7% Bergen Wyckoff Twp $1,106,086 11.7% Bergen Waldwick Boro $1,068,287 11.6% Bergen East Rutherford Boro $698,753 11.6% Morris East Hanover Twp $789,453 11.6% Bergen Glen Rock Boro $1,335,305 11.6% Atlantic Longport $101,275 11.5% Monmouth Rumson-Fair Haven $557,793 11.5% Monmouth Little Silver Boro $398,966 11.5% Hudson Secaucus Town $1,260,040 11.4% Monmouth Holmdel Twp $2,246,720 11.4% Bergen Cresskill Boro $927,305 11.3% Atlantic Margate City $602,847 11.3% Morris Hanover Twp $1,031,052 11.2% Bergen Carlstadt-East Rutherford $428,678 11.1% Bergen Demarest Boro $392,632 11.1% Bergen Northern Valley Reg $1,458,274 11.1% Bergen Northvale Boro $278,822 11.1% Bergen Fort Lee Boro $2,474,768 11.0% Bergen Norwood Boro $464,422 11.0% Union Westfield Town $3,604,871 10.9% Somerset Watchung Hills Reg $1,225,857 10.9% Bergen Old Tappan Boro $442,963 10.8% Morris Boonton Twp $554,841 10.8% Monmouth Oceanport Boro $506,896 10.8% Monmouth Spring Lake Heights $370,318 10.8% Hunterdon Union Twp $639,966 10.8% Monmouth Colts Neck Twp $1,136,070 10.8% Ocean Seaside Park Boro $170,619 10.7% Hunterdon Readington Twp $1,614,266 10.7% Monmouth Fair Haven Boro $516,557 10.7% Essex Verona Boro $1,110,888 10.7% Passaic Totowa Boro $564,674 10.7% Bergen Rochelle Park Twp $529,341 10.7% Essex S. Orange-Maplewood $5,033,885 10.7% Bergen Mahwah Twp $2,685,621 10.7% Bergen Upper Saddle River $651,161 10.6% Bergen Montvale Boro $611,178 10.6% Union Summit City $2,008,784 10.6% Bergen Oradell Boro $417,490 10.6% Bergen Oakland Boro $817,625 10.6% Morris Long Hill Twp $737,138 10.5% Somerset Watchung Boro $518,242 10.5% Middlesex Monroe Twp $3,635,098 10.5% Essex Glen Ridge Boro $946,051 10.5% Somerset Bedminster Twp $770,329 10.5% Camden Haddonfield $1,190,808 10.4% Morris Riverdale Boro $300,732 10.4% Bergen Saddle Brook Twp $1,291,434 10.4% Morris Mount Arlington Boro $615,365 10.4% Union Scotch Plains-Fanwood $3,527,217 10.2% Morris Madison Boro $1,246,395 10.1% Union New Providence Boro $1,162,779 10.0% Bergen Teaneck Twp $5,989,277 10.0%

Pre-school aid

County District Aid Essex Newark City $96,335,148 Hudson Jersey City $67,611,454 Passaic Paterson City $48,588,485 Union Elizabeth City $44,488,632 Mercer Trenton City $30,414,223 Camden Camden City $30,044,240 Hudson Union City $28,706,970 Passaic Passaic City $24,955,152 Middlesex Perth Amboy City $20,425,752 Union Plainfield City $20,372,108 Middlesex New Brunswick City $20,285,173 Essex East Orange $18,987,475 Essex Irvington Township $17,808,399 Cumberland Vineland City $17,331,702 Hudson West New York Town $14,993,322 Hudson Hoboken City $12,405,474 Essex City Of Orange Twp $10,277,833 Cumberland Bridgeton City $9,997,325 Monmouth Long Branch City $9,379,920 Cumberland Millville City $8,292,114 Bergen Garfield City $8,023,905 Monmouth Asbury Park City $7,811,335 Burlington Pemberton Twp $7,677,850 Atlantic Pleasantville City $6,721,968 Monmouth Neptune Twp $5,297,200 Hudson Harrison Town $4,901,014 Warren Phillipsburg Town $4,471,549 Ocean Little Egg Harbor Twp $3,894,530 Camden Gloucester City $3,702,268 Monmouth Red Bank Boro $3,616,325 Union Rahway City $3,543,085 Hudson Bayonne City $3,443,256 Somerset Franklin Twp $3,441,152 Gloucester Deptford Twp $3,378,698 Atlantic Atlantic City $3,299,360 Union Linden City $3,223,168 Monmouth Keansburg Boro $2,829,480 Burlington Willingboro Twp $2,735,776 Burlington Burlington City $2,710,208 Hudson North Bergen Twp $2,611,533 Bergen Englewood City $2,458,647 Somerset North Plainfield Boro $2,357,552 Union Hillside Twp $2,271,505 Salem Salem City $2,216,720 Middlesex Carteret Boro $1,989,684 Ocean Lakewood Twp $1,981,985 Bergen Hackensack City $1,604,781 Gloucester Woodbury City $1,586,728 Salem Pittsgrove Twp $1,558,486 Cumberland Fairfield Twp $1,472,149 Camden Lindenwold Boro $1,223,743 Camden Bellmawr Boro $1,111,086 Middlesex Jamesburg Boro $1,030,239 Cape May Wildwood City $1,003,680 Somerset Somerville Boro $846,846 Camden Winslow Twp $825,815 Cape May Middle Twp $786,520 Cape May Wildwood Crest Boro $758,880 Atlantic Ventnor City $755,859 Middlesex South Amboy City $720,738 Somerset Bound Brook Boro $719,882 Salem Penns Grv-Carney's Pt $699,546 Burlington Riverside Twp $693,900 Cape May Woodbine Boro $685,440 Monmouth Keyport Boro $684,760 Ocean Lakehurst Boro $657,254 Passaic Haledon Boro $654,942 Gloucester Logan Twp $654,940 Union Roselle Boro $589,254 Camden Pennsauken Twp $581,580 Atlantic Hamilton Twp $550,312 Cumberland Downe Twp $538,300 Bergen Lodi Borough $508,530 Gloucester Glassboro $495,680 Hudson Weehawken Twp $494,084 Monmouth Union Beach $478,040 Cumberland Upper Deerfield Twp $452,620 Middlesex Piscataway Twp $442,200 Morris Wharton Boro $438,921 Atlantic Buena Regional $433,960 Atlantic Hammonton Town $390,383 Atlantic Egg Harbor City $360,300 Hudson Kearny Town $356,928 Morris Dover Town $342,177 Monmouth Bradley Beach Boro $335,920 Gloucester Clayton Boro $322,140 Cape May Lower Twp $313,908 Cumberland Commercial Twp $303,769 Middlesex Highland Park Boro $282,976 Bergen Cliffside Park Boro $274,400 Monmouth Highlands Boro $271,320 Cumberland Lawrence Twp $265,275 Atlantic Mullica Twp $259,830 Burlington Beverly City $256,200 Monmouth Belmar Boro $253,136 Atlantic Somers Point City $238,419 Morris Morris School District $234,300 Ocean Stafford Twp $224,400 Monmouth Freehold Boro $213,435 Passaic Prospect Park Boro $212,175 Cumberland Deerfield Twp $203,056 Cumberland Maurice River Twp $183,901 Gloucester Paulsboro Boro $179,170 Hudson Guttenberg Town $161,058 Camden Pine Hill Boro $152,532 Ocean Ocean Gate Boro $138,400 Mercer Lawrence Twp $132,000 Bergen Fairview Boro $124,908 Atlantic Brigantine City $113,715 Gloucester National Park Boro $110,256 Atlantic Galloway Twp $102,300 Camden Somerdale Boro $101,110 Burlington Edgewater Park Twp $100,240 Ocean Seaside Heights Boro $99,328 Bergen Little Ferry Boro $92,400 Cape May Cape May City $90,582 Camden Lawnside Boro $78,696 Gloucester Westville Boro $74,703 Camden Woodlynne Boro $70,206 Atlantic Folsom Boro $63,096 Camden Brooklawn Boro $62,700 Camden Clementon Boro $62,125 Atlantic Weymouth Twp $60,060 Essex S Orange-Maplewood $59,400 Salem Mannington Twp $52,950 Middlesex South Plainfield Boro $52,800 Gloucester Elk Twp $50,688 Mercer Princeton $49,500 Union Scotch Plains-Fanwood $49,500 Salem Quinton Twp $48,300 Hudson East Newark Boro $46,541 Camden Merchantville Boro $43,288 Cape May North Wildwood City $40,122 Bergen Edgewater Boro $36,414 Camden Magnolia Boro $36,063 Camden Berlin Twp $35,163 Ocean Eagleswood Twp $33,572 Salem Woodstown-Pilesgrove $33,000 Ocean Tuckerton Boro $32,963 Burlington New Hanover Twp $23,868 Camden Chesilhurst $19,848 Salem Upper Pittsgrove Twp $16,500 Hunterdon High Bridge Boro $6,600

How your district would do

