Too small to exist? NJ group wants to get rid of these 200 towns

So-long, Ho-Ho-Kus.

See ya later, Sea Bright.

And pack it up, Walpack — population approximately sixteen, give or take one or two.

Those are just some of the 188 or so municipalities that would be wiped out as independent entities if the state were to force towns with fewer than 5,000 residents to merge with their neighbors.

(See the list and map below.)

The recommendation was listed in a draft report to lawmakers by a bipartisan group that Senate President Steve Sweeney empaneled to find ways to reduce the cost of government and find new sources of revenue.

The suggested recommendations by the Economic & Fiscal Policy Workgroup also include adding new tolls on interstates, creating regional school districts and police departments, capping sick-leave payouts for public workers at $7,500, and creating a circuit-breaker property tax relief program based on homeowner income.

But perhaps the most controversial proposal in the four-page document might be forcing the merger of municipalities in a state has been known for creating more, not fewer, municipalities and layers of government.

New Jersey municipalities number 565 — each with their own mayor and legislative bodies and administrators.

Some towns are so tiny, it's worth asking why they exist.

Tavistock (population of five) and Pine Valley, with a whopping 12 people, are little more than golf courses. Teterboro, population 69, is mostly an airport.

It may have seemed like a no-brainer, but it took the borough and township of Princeton five decades to finally come together in 2013.

Last year on election day, then-Gov. Chris Christie got into a spat with a voter who took him to task for not merging Mendham Township, in which Christie lives, and Mendham Borough. In 2013, township voters agreed to at least discuss the idea of a merger.

While Christie supported the idea, it didn't go far — and the governor doesn't have the authority to force towns to merge. Christie suggested the woman run for office.

But don't fret just yet, Lavallette. It's still to early to tell where these recommendations will make it into the group's final report, which itself would not be legally binding.

Should your town exist?

Municipalities in red have fewer than 5,000 residents. You can navigate and click the map for more info. A full list of towns is below.

Municipalities with population under 5,000

Municipality Population ALEXANDRIA TWP 4,938 ALLAMUCHY TWP 4,323 ALLENHURST BORO 496 ALLENTOWN BORO 1,828 ALLOWAY TWP 3,467 ALPHA BORO 2,369 ALPINE BORO 1,849 ANDOVER BORO 606 ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS BORO 4,385 AUDUBON PARK BORO 1,023 AVALON BORO 1,334 AVON-BY-THE-SEA BORO 1,901 BARNEGAT LIGHT BORO 574 BASS RIVER TWP 1,443 BAY HEAD BORO 968 BEACH HAVEN BORO 1,170 BELVIDERE TOWN 2,681 BETHLEHEM TWP 3,979 BEVERLY CITY 2,577 BLOOMSBURY BORO 870 BOONTON TWP 4,263 BORDENTOWN CITY 3,924 BRADLEY BEACH BORO 4,298 BRANCHVILLE BORO 841 BRIELLE BORO 4,774 BROOKLAWN BORO 1,955 BUENA BORO 4,603 CALIFON BORO 1,076 CAPE MAY CITY 3,607 CAPE MAY POINT BORO 291 CHESILHURST BORO 1,634 CHESTER BORO 1,649 CLINTON TOWN 2,719 CORBIN CITY 492 CRANBURY TWP 3,857 DEAL BORO 750 DEERFIELD TWP 3,119 DELANCO TWP 4,283 DELAWARE TWP 4,563 DEMAREST BORO 4,881 DOWNE TWP 1,585 EAGLESWOOD TWP 1,603 EAST AMWELL TWP 4,013 EAST NEWARK BORO 2,406 EGG HARBOR CITY 4,243 ELK TWP 4,216 ELMER BORO 1,395 ELSINBORO TWP 1,036 ENGLISHTOWN BORO 1,847 ESSEX FELLS BORO 2,113 ESTELL MANOR CITY 1,735 FAR HILLS BORO 919 FARMINGDALE BORO 1,329 FIELDSBORO BORO 540 FLEMINGTON BORO 4,581 FOLSOM BORO 1,885 FRANKLIN TWP - Hunterdon 3,195 FRANKLIN TWP - Warren 3,176 FREDON TWP 3,437 FRELINGHUYSEN TWP 2,230 FRENCHTOWN BORO 1,373 GARWOOD BORO 4,226 GIBBSBORO BORO 2,274 GLEN GARDNER BORO 1,704 GREEN TWP 3,601 GREENWICH TWP - Cumberland 804 GREENWICH TWP - Gloucester 4,899 HAMBURG BORO 3,277 HAMPTON BORO 1,401 HARDING TWP 3,838 HARDWICK TWP 1,696 HARMONY TWP 2,667 HARRINGTON PARK BORO 4,664 HARVEY CEDARS BORO 337 HAWORTH BORO 3,382 HELMETTA BORO 2,178 HI-NELLA BORO 870 HIGH BRIDGE BORO 3,648 HO-HO-KUS BORO 4,078 HOPE TWP 1,952 HOPEWELL BORO 1,922 HOPEWELL TWP - Cumberland 4,571 INTERLAKEN BORO 820 ISLAND HEIGHTS BORO 1,673 KINGWOOD TWP 3,845 KNOWLTON TWP 3,055 LAFAYETTE TWP 2,538 LAKE COMO BORO 1,759 LAKEHURST BORO 2,654 LAMBERTVILLE CITY 3,906 LAUREL SPRINGS BORO 1,908 LAVALLETTE BORO 1,875 LAWNSIDE BORO 2,945 LAWRENCE TWP - Cumberland 3,290 LEBANON BORO 1,358 LIBERTY TWP 2,942 LOCH ARBOUR VILLAGE 194 LONG BEACH TWP 3,051 LONGPORT BORO 895 LOWER ALLOWAYS CREEK TWP 1,770 MAGNOLIA BORO 4,341 MANNINGTON TWP 1,806 MANTOLOKING BORO 296 MEDFORD TWP 4,146 MENDHAM BORO 4,981 MERCHANTVILLE BORO 3,821 MILFORD BORO 1,233 MILLSTONE BORO 418 MINE HILL TWP 3,651 MONMOUTH BEACH BORO 3,279 MONTAGUE TWP 3,847 MOONACHIE BORO 2,708 MOUNT EPHRAIM BORO 4,676 MOUNTAIN LAKES BORO 4,160 NATIONAL PARK BORO 3,036 NEPTUNE CITY BORO 4,869 NETCONG BORO 3,232 NEWFIELD BORO 1,553 NORTH WILDWOOD CITY 4,041 NORTHVALE BORO 4,640 OAKLYN BORO 4,038 OCEAN GATE BORO 2,011 OGDENSBURG BORO 2,410 OLDMANS TWP 1,773 OXFORD TWP 2,514 PEAPACK-GLADSTONE BORO 2,582 PEMBERTON BORO 1,409 PENNINGTON BORO 2,585 PILESGROVE TWP 4,016 PINE BEACH BORO 2,127 PINE VALLEY BORO 12 POHATCONG TWP 3,339 POINT PLEASANT BEACH BORO 4,665 PORT REPUBLIC CITY 1,115 QUINTON TWP 2,666 RIVERDALE BORO 3,559 RIVERTON BORO 2,779 ROCKLEIGH BORO 531 ROCKY HILL BORO 682 ROOSEVELT BORO 882 SADDLE RIVER BORO 3,152 SANDYSTON TWP 1,998 SEA BRIGHT BORO 1,412 SEA GIRT BORO 1,828 SEA ISLE CITY 2,114 SEASIDE HEIGHTS BORO 2,887 SEASIDE PARK BORO 1,579 SHILOH BORO 516 SHIP BOTTOM BORO 1,156 SHREWSBURY BORO 3,809 SHREWSBURY TWP 1,141 SOUTH BOUND BROOK BORO 4,563 SOUTH HACKENSACK TWP 2,378 SOUTH HARRISON TWP 3,162 SOUTH TOMS RIVER BORO 3,684 SPRING LAKE BORO 2,993 SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS BORO 4,713 SPRINGFIELD TWP - Burlington 3,414 STANHOPE BORO 3,610 STILLWATER TWP 4,099 STOCKTON BORO 538 STONE HARBOR BORO 866 STOW CREEK TWP 1,431 SURF CITY BORO 1,205 SUSSEX BORO 2,130 SWEDESBORO BORO 2,584 TAVISTOCK BORO 5 TETERBORO BORO 67 TUCKERTON BORO 3,347 UPPER PITTSGROVE TWP 3,505 VICTORY GARDENS BORO 1,520 WALPACK TWP 16 WASHINGTON TWP - Burlington 687 WENONAH BORO 2,278 WEST AMWELL TWP 3,840 WEST CAPE MAY BORO 1,024 WEST WILDWOOD BORO 603 WESTVILLE BORO 4,288 WEYMOUTH TWP 2,715 WHITE TWP 4,882 WILDWOOD CREST BORO 3,270 WINFIELD TWP 1,471 WOODBINE BORO 2,472 WOODBURY HEIGHTS BORO 3,055 WOODLAND TWP 1,788 WOODLYNNE BORO 2,978 WOODSTOWN BORO 3,505 WRIGHTSTOWN BORO 802

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com.