Too small to exist? NJ group wants to get rid of these 200 towns
So-long, Ho-Ho-Kus.
See ya later, Sea Bright.
And pack it up, Walpack — population approximately sixteen, give or take one or two.
Those are just some of the 188 or so municipalities that would be wiped out as independent entities if the state were to force towns with fewer than 5,000 residents to merge with their neighbors.
(See the list and map below.)
The recommendation was listed in a draft report to lawmakers by a bipartisan group that Senate President Steve Sweeney empaneled to find ways to reduce the cost of government and find new sources of revenue.
The suggested recommendations by the Economic & Fiscal Policy Workgroup also include adding new tolls on interstates, creating regional school districts and police departments, capping sick-leave payouts for public workers at $7,500, and creating a circuit-breaker property tax relief program based on homeowner income.
But perhaps the most controversial proposal in the four-page document might be forcing the merger of municipalities in a state has been known for creating more, not fewer, municipalities and layers of government.
New Jersey municipalities number 565 — each with their own mayor and legislative bodies and administrators.
Some towns are so tiny, it's worth asking why they exist.
Tavistock (population of five) and Pine Valley, with a whopping 12 people, are little more than golf courses. Teterboro, population 69, is mostly an airport.
It may have seemed like a no-brainer, but it took the borough and township of Princeton five decades to finally come together in 2013.
Last year on election day, then-Gov. Chris Christie got into a spat with a voter who took him to task for not merging Mendham Township, in which Christie lives, and Mendham Borough. In 2013, township voters agreed to at least discuss the idea of a merger.
While Christie supported the idea, it didn't go far — and the governor doesn't have the authority to force towns to merge. Christie suggested the woman run for office.
But don't fret just yet, Lavallette. It's still to early to tell where these recommendations will make it into the group's final report, which itself would not be legally binding.
Should your town exist?
Municipalities in red have fewer than 5,000 residents. You can navigate and click the map for more info. A full list of towns is below.
Municipalities with population under 5,000
|Municipality
|Population
|ALEXANDRIA TWP
|4,938
|ALLAMUCHY TWP
|4,323
|ALLENHURST BORO
|496
|ALLENTOWN BORO
|1,828
|ALLOWAY TWP
|3,467
|ALPHA BORO
|2,369
|ALPINE BORO
|1,849
|ANDOVER BORO
|606
|ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS BORO
|4,385
|AUDUBON PARK BORO
|1,023
|AVALON BORO
|1,334
|AVON-BY-THE-SEA BORO
|1,901
|BARNEGAT LIGHT BORO
|574
|BASS RIVER TWP
|1,443
|BAY HEAD BORO
|968
|BEACH HAVEN BORO
|1,170
|BELVIDERE TOWN
|2,681
|BETHLEHEM TWP
|3,979
|BEVERLY CITY
|2,577
|BLOOMSBURY BORO
|870
|BOONTON TWP
|4,263
|BORDENTOWN CITY
|3,924
|BRADLEY BEACH BORO
|4,298
|BRANCHVILLE BORO
|841
|BRIELLE BORO
|4,774
|BROOKLAWN BORO
|1,955
|BUENA BORO
|4,603
|CALIFON BORO
|1,076
|CAPE MAY CITY
|3,607
|CAPE MAY POINT BORO
|291
|CHESILHURST BORO
|1,634
|CHESTER BORO
|1,649
|CLINTON TOWN
|2,719
|CORBIN CITY
|492
|CRANBURY TWP
|3,857
|DEAL BORO
|750
|DEERFIELD TWP
|3,119
|DELANCO TWP
|4,283
|DELAWARE TWP
|4,563
|DEMAREST BORO
|4,881
|DOWNE TWP
|1,585
|EAGLESWOOD TWP
|1,603
|EAST AMWELL TWP
|4,013
|EAST NEWARK BORO
|2,406
|EGG HARBOR CITY
|4,243
|ELK TWP
|4,216
|ELMER BORO
|1,395
|ELSINBORO TWP
|1,036
|ENGLISHTOWN BORO
|1,847
|ESSEX FELLS BORO
|2,113
|ESTELL MANOR CITY
|1,735
|FAR HILLS BORO
|919
|FARMINGDALE BORO
|1,329
|FIELDSBORO BORO
|540
|FLEMINGTON BORO
|4,581
|FOLSOM BORO
|1,885
|FRANKLIN TWP - Hunterdon
|3,195
|FRANKLIN TWP - Warren
|3,176
|FREDON TWP
|3,437
|FRELINGHUYSEN TWP
|2,230
|FRENCHTOWN BORO
|1,373
|GARWOOD BORO
|4,226
|GIBBSBORO BORO
|2,274
|GLEN GARDNER BORO
|1,704
|GREEN TWP
|3,601
|GREENWICH TWP - Cumberland
|804
|GREENWICH TWP - Gloucester
|4,899
|HAMBURG BORO
|3,277
|HAMPTON BORO
|1,401
|HARDING TWP
|3,838
|HARDWICK TWP
|1,696
|HARMONY TWP
|2,667
|HARRINGTON PARK BORO
|4,664
|HARVEY CEDARS BORO
|337
|HAWORTH BORO
|3,382
|HELMETTA BORO
|2,178
|HI-NELLA BORO
|870
|HIGH BRIDGE BORO
|3,648
|HO-HO-KUS BORO
|4,078
|HOPE TWP
|1,952
|HOPEWELL BORO
|1,922
|HOPEWELL TWP - Cumberland
|4,571
|INTERLAKEN BORO
|820
|ISLAND HEIGHTS BORO
|1,673
|KINGWOOD TWP
|3,845
|KNOWLTON TWP
|3,055
|LAFAYETTE TWP
|2,538
|LAKE COMO BORO
|1,759
|LAKEHURST BORO
|2,654
|LAMBERTVILLE CITY
|3,906
|LAUREL SPRINGS BORO
|1,908
|LAVALLETTE BORO
|1,875
|LAWNSIDE BORO
|2,945
|LAWRENCE TWP - Cumberland
|3,290
|LEBANON BORO
|1,358
|LIBERTY TWP
|2,942
|LOCH ARBOUR VILLAGE
|194
|LONG BEACH TWP
|3,051
|LONGPORT BORO
|895
|LOWER ALLOWAYS CREEK TWP
|1,770
|MAGNOLIA BORO
|4,341
|MANNINGTON TWP
|1,806
|MANTOLOKING BORO
|296
|MEDFORD TWP
|4,146
|MENDHAM BORO
|4,981
|MERCHANTVILLE BORO
|3,821
|MILFORD BORO
|1,233
|MILLSTONE BORO
|418
|MINE HILL TWP
|3,651
|MONMOUTH BEACH BORO
|3,279
|MONTAGUE TWP
|3,847
|MOONACHIE BORO
|2,708
|MOUNT EPHRAIM BORO
|4,676
|MOUNTAIN LAKES BORO
|4,160
|NATIONAL PARK BORO
|3,036
|NEPTUNE CITY BORO
|4,869
|NETCONG BORO
|3,232
|NEWFIELD BORO
|1,553
|NORTH WILDWOOD CITY
|4,041
|NORTHVALE BORO
|4,640
|OAKLYN BORO
|4,038
|OCEAN GATE BORO
|2,011
|OGDENSBURG BORO
|2,410
|OLDMANS TWP
|1,773
|OXFORD TWP
|2,514
|PEAPACK-GLADSTONE BORO
|2,582
|PEMBERTON BORO
|1,409
|PENNINGTON BORO
|2,585
|PILESGROVE TWP
|4,016
|PINE BEACH BORO
|2,127
|PINE VALLEY BORO
|12
|POHATCONG TWP
|3,339
|POINT PLEASANT BEACH BORO
|4,665
|PORT REPUBLIC CITY
|1,115
|QUINTON TWP
|2,666
|RIVERDALE BORO
|3,559
|RIVERTON BORO
|2,779
|ROCKLEIGH BORO
|531
|ROCKY HILL BORO
|682
|ROOSEVELT BORO
|882
|SADDLE RIVER BORO
|3,152
|SANDYSTON TWP
|1,998
|SEA BRIGHT BORO
|1,412
|SEA GIRT BORO
|1,828
|SEA ISLE CITY
|2,114
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS BORO
|2,887
|SEASIDE PARK BORO
|1,579
|SHILOH BORO
|516
|SHIP BOTTOM BORO
|1,156
|SHREWSBURY BORO
|3,809
|SHREWSBURY TWP
|1,141
|SOUTH BOUND BROOK BORO
|4,563
|SOUTH HACKENSACK TWP
|2,378
|SOUTH HARRISON TWP
|3,162
|SOUTH TOMS RIVER BORO
|3,684
|SPRING LAKE BORO
|2,993
|SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS BORO
|4,713
|SPRINGFIELD TWP - Burlington
|3,414
|STANHOPE BORO
|3,610
|STILLWATER TWP
|4,099
|STOCKTON BORO
|538
|STONE HARBOR BORO
|866
|STOW CREEK TWP
|1,431
|SURF CITY BORO
|1,205
|SUSSEX BORO
|2,130
|SWEDESBORO BORO
|2,584
|TAVISTOCK BORO
|5
|TETERBORO BORO
|67
|TUCKERTON BORO
|3,347
|UPPER PITTSGROVE TWP
|3,505
|VICTORY GARDENS BORO
|1,520
|WALPACK TWP
|16
|WASHINGTON TWP - Burlington
|687
|WENONAH BORO
|2,278
|WEST AMWELL TWP
|3,840
|WEST CAPE MAY BORO
|1,024
|WEST WILDWOOD BORO
|603
|WESTVILLE BORO
|4,288
|WEYMOUTH TWP
|2,715
|WHITE TWP
|4,882
|WILDWOOD CREST BORO
|3,270
|WINFIELD TWP
|1,471
|WOODBINE BORO
|2,472
|WOODBURY HEIGHTS BORO
|3,055
|WOODLAND TWP
|1,788
|WOODLYNNE BORO
|2,978
|WOODSTOWN BORO
|3,505
|WRIGHTSTOWN BORO
|802
