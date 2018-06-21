Too small to exist? NJ group wants to get rid of these 200 towns

(Google Maps)

So-long, Ho-Ho-Kus.

See ya later, Sea Bright.

And pack it up, Walpack — population approximately sixteen, give or take one or two.

Those are just some of the 188 or so municipalities that would be wiped out as independent entities if the state were to force towns with fewer than 5,000 residents to merge with their neighbors.

(See the list and map below.)

The recommendation was listed in a draft report to lawmakers by a bipartisan group that Senate President Steve Sweeney empaneled to find ways to reduce the cost of government and find new sources of revenue.

The suggested recommendations by the Economic & Fiscal Policy Workgroup also include adding new tolls on interstates, creating regional school districts and police departments, capping sick-leave payouts for public workers at $7,500, and creating a circuit-breaker property tax relief program based on homeowner income.

But perhaps the most controversial proposal in the four-page document might be forcing the merger of municipalities in a state has been known for creating more, not fewer, municipalities and layers of government.

New Jersey municipalities number 565 — each with their own mayor and legislative bodies and administrators.

Some towns are so tiny, it's worth asking why they exist.

Tavistock (population of five) and Pine Valley, with a whopping 12 people, are little more than golf courses. Teterboro, population 69, is mostly an airport.

It may have seemed like a no-brainer, but it took the borough and township of Princeton five decades to finally come together in 2013.

Last year on election day, then-Gov. Chris Christie got into a spat with a voter who took him to task for not merging Mendham Township, in which Christie lives, and Mendham Borough. In 2013, township voters agreed to at least discuss the idea of a merger.

While Christie supported the idea, it didn't go far — and the governor doesn't have the authority to force towns to merge. Christie suggested the woman run for office.

But don't fret just yet, Lavallette. It's still to early to tell where these recommendations will make it into the group's final report, which itself would not be legally binding.

Should your town exist?

Municipalities in red have fewer than 5,000 residents. You can navigate and click the map for more info. A full list of towns is below.

Municipalities with population under 5,000

Municipality Population
ALEXANDRIA TWP 4,938
ALLAMUCHY TWP 4,323
ALLENHURST BORO 496
ALLENTOWN BORO 1,828
ALLOWAY TWP 3,467
ALPHA BORO 2,369
ALPINE BORO 1,849
ANDOVER BORO 606
ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS BORO 4,385
AUDUBON PARK BORO 1,023
AVALON BORO 1,334
AVON-BY-THE-SEA BORO 1,901
BARNEGAT LIGHT BORO 574
BASS RIVER TWP 1,443
BAY HEAD BORO 968
BEACH HAVEN BORO 1,170
BELVIDERE TOWN 2,681
BETHLEHEM TWP 3,979
BEVERLY CITY 2,577
BLOOMSBURY BORO 870
BOONTON TWP 4,263
BORDENTOWN CITY 3,924
BRADLEY BEACH BORO 4,298
BRANCHVILLE BORO 841
BRIELLE BORO 4,774
BROOKLAWN BORO 1,955
BUENA BORO 4,603
CALIFON BORO 1,076
CAPE MAY CITY 3,607
CAPE MAY POINT BORO 291
CHESILHURST BORO 1,634
CHESTER BORO 1,649
CLINTON TOWN 2,719
CORBIN CITY 492
CRANBURY TWP 3,857
DEAL BORO 750
DEERFIELD TWP 3,119
DELANCO TWP 4,283
DELAWARE TWP 4,563
DEMAREST BORO 4,881
DOWNE TWP 1,585
EAGLESWOOD TWP 1,603
EAST AMWELL TWP 4,013
EAST NEWARK BORO 2,406
EGG HARBOR CITY 4,243
ELK TWP 4,216
ELMER BORO 1,395
ELSINBORO TWP 1,036
ENGLISHTOWN BORO 1,847
ESSEX FELLS BORO 2,113
ESTELL MANOR CITY 1,735
FAR HILLS BORO 919
FARMINGDALE BORO 1,329
FIELDSBORO BORO 540
FLEMINGTON BORO 4,581
FOLSOM BORO 1,885
FRANKLIN TWP - Hunterdon 3,195
FRANKLIN TWP - Warren 3,176
FREDON TWP 3,437
FRELINGHUYSEN TWP 2,230
FRENCHTOWN BORO 1,373
GARWOOD BORO 4,226
GIBBSBORO BORO 2,274
GLEN GARDNER BORO 1,704
GREEN TWP 3,601
GREENWICH TWP - Cumberland 804
GREENWICH TWP - Gloucester 4,899
HAMBURG BORO 3,277
HAMPTON BORO 1,401
HARDING TWP 3,838
HARDWICK TWP 1,696
HARMONY TWP 2,667
HARRINGTON PARK BORO 4,664
HARVEY CEDARS BORO 337
HAWORTH BORO 3,382
HELMETTA BORO 2,178
HI-NELLA BORO 870
HIGH BRIDGE BORO 3,648
HO-HO-KUS BORO 4,078
HOPE TWP 1,952
HOPEWELL BORO 1,922
HOPEWELL TWP - Cumberland 4,571
INTERLAKEN BORO 820
ISLAND HEIGHTS BORO 1,673
KINGWOOD TWP 3,845
KNOWLTON TWP 3,055
LAFAYETTE TWP 2,538
LAKE COMO BORO 1,759
LAKEHURST BORO 2,654
LAMBERTVILLE CITY 3,906
LAUREL SPRINGS BORO 1,908
LAVALLETTE BORO 1,875
LAWNSIDE BORO 2,945
LAWRENCE TWP - Cumberland 3,290
LEBANON BORO 1,358
LIBERTY TWP 2,942
LOCH ARBOUR VILLAGE 194
LONG BEACH TWP 3,051
LONGPORT BORO 895
LOWER ALLOWAYS CREEK TWP 1,770
MAGNOLIA BORO 4,341
MANNINGTON TWP 1,806
MANTOLOKING BORO 296
MEDFORD TWP 4,146
MENDHAM BORO 4,981
MERCHANTVILLE BORO 3,821
MILFORD BORO 1,233
MILLSTONE BORO 418
MINE HILL TWP 3,651
MONMOUTH BEACH BORO 3,279
MONTAGUE TWP 3,847
MOONACHIE BORO 2,708
MOUNT EPHRAIM BORO 4,676
MOUNTAIN LAKES BORO 4,160
NATIONAL PARK BORO 3,036
NEPTUNE CITY BORO 4,869
NETCONG BORO 3,232
NEWFIELD BORO 1,553
NORTH WILDWOOD CITY 4,041
NORTHVALE BORO 4,640
OAKLYN BORO 4,038
OCEAN GATE BORO 2,011
OGDENSBURG BORO 2,410
OLDMANS TWP 1,773
OXFORD TWP 2,514
PEAPACK-GLADSTONE BORO 2,582
PEMBERTON BORO 1,409
PENNINGTON BORO 2,585
PILESGROVE TWP 4,016
PINE BEACH BORO 2,127
PINE VALLEY BORO 12
POHATCONG TWP 3,339
POINT PLEASANT BEACH BORO 4,665
PORT REPUBLIC CITY 1,115
QUINTON TWP 2,666
RIVERDALE BORO 3,559
RIVERTON BORO 2,779
ROCKLEIGH BORO 531
ROCKY HILL BORO 682
ROOSEVELT BORO 882
SADDLE RIVER BORO 3,152
SANDYSTON TWP 1,998
SEA BRIGHT BORO 1,412
SEA GIRT BORO 1,828
SEA ISLE CITY 2,114
SEASIDE HEIGHTS BORO 2,887
SEASIDE PARK BORO 1,579
SHILOH BORO 516
SHIP BOTTOM BORO 1,156
SHREWSBURY BORO 3,809
SHREWSBURY TWP 1,141
SOUTH BOUND BROOK BORO 4,563
SOUTH HACKENSACK TWP 2,378
SOUTH HARRISON TWP 3,162
SOUTH TOMS RIVER BORO 3,684
SPRING LAKE BORO 2,993
SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS BORO 4,713
SPRINGFIELD TWP - Burlington 3,414
STANHOPE BORO 3,610
STILLWATER TWP 4,099
STOCKTON BORO 538
STONE HARBOR BORO 866
STOW CREEK TWP 1,431
SURF CITY BORO 1,205
SUSSEX BORO 2,130
SWEDESBORO BORO 2,584
TAVISTOCK BORO 5
TETERBORO BORO 67
TUCKERTON BORO 3,347
UPPER PITTSGROVE TWP 3,505
VICTORY GARDENS BORO 1,520
WALPACK TWP 16
WASHINGTON TWP - Burlington 687
WENONAH BORO 2,278
WEST AMWELL TWP 3,840
WEST CAPE MAY BORO 1,024
WEST WILDWOOD BORO 603
WESTVILLE BORO 4,288
WEYMOUTH TWP 2,715
WHITE TWP 4,882
WILDWOOD CREST BORO 3,270
WINFIELD TWP 1,471
WOODBINE BORO 2,472
WOODBURY HEIGHTS BORO 3,055
WOODLAND TWP 1,788
WOODLYNNE BORO 2,978
WOODSTOWN BORO 3,505
WRIGHTSTOWN BORO 802

