26 of the best things to do this weekend in NJ — Apr. 13-15

CAMDEN COUNTY

Dino Day & Bug Bonanza

Be an Explorer for a day! Join the fun at the Camden Children's Garden for a day of Dinosaur Exploration (come dressed as your favorite dinosaur!… then explore the BUGGY world of insects! Fun, learning, themed crafts and cupcakes! Don't miss out! Free for members, Non-members (child or adult) $9, Children under 1 are free.

Date: April 14th, 2018 - April 15th, 2018

Location: Camden Children's Garden

3 Riverside Drive, Camden, NJ 08103

CAPE MAY COUNTY

Doo Dah Parade

Welcome Spring with this comedy parade complete with over 300 basset hounds. Begins at Noon and runs on Asbury Ave. from 6th - 12th St. and then up to the Boardwalk.

Date: April 14th, 2018

Location: 861 Asbury Ave., Ocean City, NJ 08226

Key West Saturday

Looking for an escape from Winter? Natali Vineyards is hosting Key West Saturday in our new tasting room! Pair our award winning wines with fish tacos, Caribbean Salad and Key Lime Pie.

Date: April 14th, 2018

Location: Natali Vineyards

221 N. Delsea Dr., Rt. 47 N., Cape May Court House, NJ 08210

Girls Weekend

Featuring endless opportunities to eat, drink, shop, and pamper your way through Sea Isle City, Girls Weekend is the perfect getaway for you and your girlfriends. With more than 40 participating businesses, the event includes three full days to take advantage of huge discounts on retail, salon and fitness services, restaurants, lodging and more. Don’t miss out on the event that only happens twice per year! Jitney service will be available for Spring Girls Weekend on Saturday, April 14 from 4pm-2am.

Date: April 13th, 2018 - April 15th, 2018

Location: Shopping District

Landis Ave. & JFK Blvd., Sea Isle City, NJ 08243

Comedy Uncorked

Join us at 6 pm, for our MUST ATTEND event Comedy UnCorked! Enjoy a three-course, wine-paired dinner and comedy show staring a hilarious group of NYC comedians. This is an event not to miss! 6-7pm: Social Hour (Cash Bar) Seating starts at approximately 6:15 pm. Three-course wine-paired dinner is served at 7 pm. Comedy Show begins immediately following dinner at 8 pm, featuring three amazing NYC comics and comedic host, Sam Mushman. Tickets are only $65 per person (dinner, wine, AND a show!!) and may be purchased in advance on our website or by calling ext. 5. Tickets are nonrefundable and nontransferable. Rated MA for Mature Audiences – Must be 21 years of age to attend. The easily offended should stay home for this event.

Date: April 14th, 2018

Location: Willow Creek Winery Cape May

168 Stevens St., West Cape May, NJ 08204

CUMBERLAND COUNTY

Bald Eagle Cruise on the Maurice River

The Maurice River is a well-known wintering and nesting area for Bald Eagles. Participants will search for eagles and other raptors, wintering waterfowl, welcome the return of nesting Ospreys, and enjoy the natural beauty of this part of the river, largely inaccessible by land. Trips depart from the public landing at the City of Millville Municipal Marina on Ware Avenue at the Route 49 intersection (adjacent to Millville municipal complex/city hall). There is ample free parking and the downtown arts, shopping and dining district is 2 blocks away.

Date: April 14th, 2018

Location: City of Millville Municipal Marina

Ware Ave. at Rt. 49, Millville, NJ 08332

ESSEX

Young Survivor's Foundation 1st Awareness Event

It's time to break the silence. The purpose of this event is to raise awareness about childhood sexual abuse. There would be both a male and female speaker sharing their story of survival. There will also be a representative from Family Service League/ SAVE of Essex County that will provide key information as well as resources for survivors.

This is a casual event that is open to both males and females of all ages. P​lease be sure to register.

Date: April 14th, 2018

Location: 60 Woodland Road

Maplewood, NJ 07040

IWF Wrestling Fundraiser

Get ready for adrenaline-charged excitement as Independent Wrestling Federation presents a family-friendly Live Event Saturday, April 14, 2018, 7:30 pm to benefit American Cancer Society's Relay For Life at Rec Center, 44 Park Avenue, Nutley, NJ. Headlining IWF’s action-packed 21st Annual LOUD & PROUD extravaganza are Nutley's own Master of Chaos Kevin Knight, plus IWF Hall of Famer's Fifth Element Roman Zachary, Phat Daddy Biggie Biggs, Outlaw Shane O'Brien and Shawn Donavan. Also set to appear are First-Class Justin Adams, Southside Slugger Tony Graves, The Atkins Brothers, Dark Oracle Sage, Soul Train Nick Shin and Referee Barry Delaney.

Date: April 14th, 2018

Location: 44 Park Ave., Nutley, NJ 07110

GLOUCESTER COUNTY

Walk of Hope

The money that is raised for RESOLVE (The National Infertility Association) through our Walk of Hope will bring awareness to our local community by providing more support groups and opportunities for programs and services to those women and men struggling to build a family. 1 in 8 couples have trouble getting pregnant or sustaining a pregnancy. Together, let’s help reduce the stigma around infertility.

Date: April 15th, 2018

Location: Washington Lake Park

626 Hurffville Crosskeys Rd., Sewell, NJ 08080

HUDSON COUNTY

JC Families Spring Fest

For the 2nd year in a row, the Fest will take place inside the beautiful and light-filled Harborside Atrium, close to the PATH train and Light Rail stops. While most of the Spring Festival is free to attend, this family event will feature activities that are both free and cost a nominal fee. Activities include spring-related arts and crafts, entertainment for kids and a kid's train. This is a wonderful way to welcome Spring to Jersey City.

Date: April 14th, 2018

Location: Harborside Atrium

153 Exchange Pl., Jersey City, NJ 07302

HUNTERDON COUNTY

Tina & Friends Open Mic Night

Tina rocks. She rocks Lambertville, New Hope, Doylestown, and once a month she rocks the vines at Unionville. You're invited to join her band of merrymakers for a vineyard open mic in the tasting room. It's never too late to kick off the new year! We serve wine by the glass or bottle, you bring a little dinner or snacks if you wish. There's no cover charge, and we promise you a raucous, rocking...even riotous good time. Performers should arrive at the beginning of the evening to guarantee stage time.

Date: April 13th, 2018

Location: Unionville Vineyards

9 Rocktown Rd., Ringoes, NJ 08551

MERCER COUNTY

Read & Explore: Birds, Nesting & Birdhouses

Terhune Orchards Read and Explore Program is our winter education series, following the popular seasonal Read and Pick Program. Birds are starting to think about making homes for their babies. We will read stories about birds. Each child make a bird house and have nesting material to take home. The program lasts about an hour and includes a story and educational segment. Everyone is welcome. Please call to register. Registration is requested. The fee is $7 per child.

Date: April 14th, 2018

Location: Terhune Orchards

330 Cold Soil Rd., Princeton, NJ 08540

MIDDLESEX COUNTY

Super Pet Expo

Super Pet Expo is the largest pet shopping extravaganza on the east coast. Over 2,000 dogs, cats and an occasional pig, pony, parrot or iguana will visit the show along with 20,000 pet lovers. They'll enjoy the expertise of 200 exhibitors addressing pet adoption, pet care and health, grooming, food, and daycare. An exceptional array of creative pet gifts, treats, fashion, grooming accessories and toys will be for sale. See the Best Dressed Pet Competition, demos of pig and cat agility, debunking myths about wolves, breathtaking dog games, 100s of reptiles from around the world--and more.

Date: April 13th, 2018 - April 15th, 2018

Location: New Jersey Convention and Expo Center

97 Sunfield Ave., Edison, NJ 08837

Spring Cask Festival

Harvest Moon will be holding their Spring Cask Festival along George St. between Church & Albany St. and will be serving cask beers from NJ craft brewers along with special food, entertainment and Jameson Irish Whiskey specials. Sponsored by Jameson Caskmates, NBPA & New Brunswick City Center.

Date: April 14th, 2018

Location: Downtown New Brunswick

392 George St, New Brunswick, NJ 08901

Grupo Niche

Founded in 1980 by Jairo Varela and Alexis Loano in Cali, Colombia, salsa group Grupo Niche is one of Latin America's most popular acts. Grupo Niche’s first major success was the release of Querer es Poder and the single “Buenaventura y Caney.” In 1984, the band produced its signature song “Cali Pachanguerno,” a hit tribute to the world salsa capital. Other hits include “Cali Aji,” “Sin Sentimientos,” Una Aventura,” and “Gotas de Lluvia.”

Date: April 13th, 2018

Location: State Theatre New Jersey

15 Livingston Ave., New Brunswick, NJ 08901

MONMOUTH COUNTY

Made in Monmouth

Art, Custom Furniture, Home Decor, Photographs, Wine, Food items, Cake, Pet items, Plants and Flowers, Garden items, Jewelry, Candles, Honey, Children's items, Clothing--All handcrafted in Monmouth County by more than 250 Monmouth County artisans! This is an event you want to attend! Free admission and Free parking. Follow Made in Monmouth on Facebook. Call or email for more information.

Date: April 14th, 2018

Location: Monmouth University OceanFirst Bank Center

Larchwood Ave., West Long Branch, NJ 07764

Red Bank Street Fair and Craft Show

Artists, crafters, vendors, food, rides, live music and more. Free admission for spectators. The absolute Best way to sell your goods and services. Average Attendance: 30,000. 11 am - 5 pm.

Date: April 15th, 2018

Location: Downtown Red Bank

Broad St., Red Bank, NJ 07701

Michael Grandinetti Magic

iPlay America presents The 2018 Dinner Show Series! Enjoy monthly live musical performances and a delicious dinner buffet (See Menu Here). Doors/Buffet: 6 pm. Event: 7 - 8:30 pm. Named by Entertainment Weekly as "a great magician who can truly communicate with a TV audience" and Hidden Remote as a "fan favorite…with charisma and an easy rapport with an audience", Michael Grandinetti is not your ordinary magician.

Date: April 14th, 2018

Location: iPlay America

110 Schanck Rd., Freehold, NJ 07728

MORRIS COUNTY

Luck O’ The Farm: Welcome, Irish Farmhands and House Servants!

As a farm worker, help with planting, animal care, and barnyard chores. At The Willows, try your hand as a house servant, and help with some spring cleaning. Experience Irish culture through food, dance, music, and a family-friendly craft.

Date: April 14th, 2018

Location: Fosterfields Living Historical Farm

73 Kahdena Rd., Morris Township, NJ 07962

PASSAIC COUNTY

7th Annual Spring Model Railroad Show

Founded in 1953, the Garden State Model Railway Club has been in North Haledon since 1957. We open our doors to the public in the winter and spring. The Model Railroad Show runs April 7-8 and April 14-15 from 1:00pm to 5:00pm Saturday and Sunday. We feature a 1200 square foot HO layout, steam and diesel locomotives, Thomas and Friends, numerous freight and passenger trains, rural and urban scenes, and working signals. Fun for all ages!

Date: April 7th, 2018 - April 15th, 2018

Location: Garden State Model Railway Club, Inc.

575 High Mountain Rd., North Haledon, NJ 07508

SOMERSET COUNTY

Around The World Wine Tasting Experience

Taste your way around the globe when our popular Around The World Wine Tasting experience returns on April 13 and enjoy samples from over 100 wines from some of the most celebrated wine regions in the world. The event will be hosted by Terri Baldwin, Wine Director and Sommelier, and held in the Fenwick Ballroom where light hors d’oeurvres will be served. Many of these extraordinary wines are not available in stores and all wines will be available for retail purchase. Stock your wine cellar for all of your entertaining and gift-giving needs. Reservations are $55 per person and include a $20 credit toward the purchases of retail wine over $100.

Date: April 13th, 2018

Location: The Bernards Inn

27 Mine Brook Rd., Bernardsville, NJ 07924

Battle & Brews Pub Crawl

Join the Borough of Bound Brook and the Bound Brook Revitalization Partnership on fun and informative pub crawls through downtown Bound Brook during the Battle of Bound Brook Living History Weekend. We had a GREAT time last year and we're at it again this SPRING! (Check out the write-ups in NJ Isn't Boring + Central Jersey.) Crawls will be led by local leaders and provide attendees with stories about Bound Brook's colorful history as the oldest town in Somerset County, and great tips for enjoying downtown Bound Brook today. Registrants will receive a wristband that provides access to ***DRINK SPECIALS** and **appetizers**. Attendees must purchase their own drinks. Come for the Battle, and stay for the Brews!

Date: April 14th, 2018

Location: The Brook Arts Center

10 Hamilton St., Bound Brook, NJ 08805

Battle of Bound Brook Reenactment

Living History Weekend at the Abraham Staats House to Commemorate the Battle of Bound Brook April 13, 1777. Join us for an exciting and historic weekend! The two-day program explores the American Revolutionary War during the time-frame of the Battle of Bound Brook and the American army's use of Middlebrook in the years 1777 – 1779. Learn about and experience this important period in New Jersey's and America's history. Weekend activities include: Marching, Drilling and Street Battle Reenactments in Bound Brook and South Bound Brook, featuring American and British units portraying the soldiers of the American Revolution. 18th century Soldiers' Encampment on the grounds of the Abraham Staats House. Come walk through camp and see what life was like for American and British troops during the time of the American Revolution. Historic House Tours: Presentations, Exhibits, Period Music and Special Activities.

Date: April 14th, 2018 - April 15th, 2018

Location: Abraham Staats House

17 Von Steuben Ln., South Bound Brook, NJ 08880

SUSSEX COUNTY

9th Annual Vernal Pool Exploration Hike

A fun and fascinating exploration on the trails of Lusscroft Farm to search for vernal pools and the fascinating creatures that live in them. Hike is guided by Kevin Mitchell, who once lived and worked at Lusscroft Farm. Presented by the Heritage & Agriculture Association, in cooperation with the NJ DEP/Division of Parks & Forestry. Hike is free but donations are appreciated for restoration projects at Lusscroft Farm. Children must be accompanied by a responsible adult. Boots are recommended. Meet in the parking lot by the Lusscroft Manor House 2 -3:30 pm. Pre-registration is requested by email.

Date: April 15th, 2018

Location: Lusscroft Farm

50 Neilson Rd. & 4-H Trail, Wantage, NJ 07461

UNION COUNTY

Third Annual Rockin' For Autism Music Festival

Rockin' For Autism is an all-day music festival that raises funds for Autism New Jersey. This year, the festival features seven local bands and three solo performers; nine food trucks and local restaurants, including a beer garden; a massive 'tricky tray' raffle and silent auction from more than 100 merchants; and lots to entertain the kids, including an obstacle course, Sparkee -- the Somerset Patriots mascot, the "Caped Crusader, face painting, a stilt-walking magician, soccer clinics and more. Come for the great music, great food, great fun for a great cause.

Date: April, 14th, 2018

Location: LaGrande Park

200 LaGrande Ave., Fanwood, NJ 07023

Children’s Afternoon Tea Party

Children & adults will enjoy an afternoon tea party in style! Guests will be treated to a sumptuous selection of scones, pastries, traditional finger sandwiches, and iced tea all served on real china as they step back in time. There will also be a dress up/play tent, games and prizes for everyone to enjoy. Recommended for ages 5-12. Program Time: 1 - 3 pm. Program Fee: $25 per person. To purchase tickets call or visit our website.

Date: April 14th, 2018

Location: Liberty Hall Museum

1003 Morris Ave., Union, NJ 07083