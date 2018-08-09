25 of the best things to do this weekend in NJ — Aug. 10-12

Looking for summer fun this weekend? We've got you covered. Check out our complete list of great events and fun things do right here in the great Garden State!

Bill Spadea at the Middlesex County Fair

Join New Jersey 101.5's Bill Spadea and the Jersey Prize team at the Monmouth County Fair on Friday, August 10th at 6:00 PM. Meet Bill Spadea and play fun games!

Date: Aug 10, 2018

Location: Middlesex Fairgrounds

655 Cranbury Rd., East Brunswick, NJ 08816

Gallons of Goodness

Grab a gallon, share the goodness! If you need to buy a gallon of milk on Saturday, August 11, you can support homeless children at the same time. Tuscan DairyPure is partnering with The Birthday Party Project (TBPP) to celebrate Burlington-based Tuscan Dairy Farms' 100th birthday and help TBPP bring joy to local homeless children. All day on Aug. 11 at food markets throughout New Jersey, Tuscan DairyPure will have a Gallons of Goodness event and donate $1 to TBPP for every gallon of milk purchased, up to $10,000. TBPP hosts monthly birthday parties for homeless children at shelters and transitional living facilities. Plus, these locations will have free samples of milk and cake or cupcakes from 10:00 a.m. to noon on Aug.11. ACME, 2007 NJ-35, Wall Township, New Jersey. Foodtown, 315 Pascack Road, Washington Township, New Jersey. Super Foodtown, 362 Broad Street, Red Bank, New Jersey. Kings, 778 Morris Turnpike, Short Hills, New Jersey.

Kings, 191 South St., Morristown, New Jersey.

Date: Aug 11, 2018

Location: Food markets throughout NJ

Big Joe Jersey Talent Show at Jenkinson’s in Point Pleasant Beach!

A New Jersey tradition continues: the Big Joe Jersey Talent Show kicks off on the beach at Jenkinson’s in Point Pleasant Beach on June 24th! The show starts at 7:00 PM sharp each Sunday night through September 2nd! This year one grand prize winner goes home with an amazing prize including a Johanne Seiler 118 Upright Piano courtesy of Worldwide Piano & Music School in Edison, a professional video and multi-location photo shoot by Gellman Images and tickets to the State Theatre's Broadway Series, including Something Rotten, The King and I, Chicago the Musical and Finding Neverland. In addition to selecting winners by audience cheers, each week of the regular competition, we'll be hosting a vote on the NJ 101.5 app — make sure you've got it to vote for your favorite competitor each week. Get the NJ 101.5 app to vote for the talent show Bring your beach chair and come out to see the very best local amateur talent compete for fabulous prizes in New Jersey's biggest talent show!

Date: Aug 12, 2018

Location: Jenkinson's

300 Ocean Ave., Pt. Pleasant Beach NJ 08742

ATLANTIC COUNTY

Seafood Festival

Our biggest festival of the year! Come join the party with "To the Maxx Dance Band" and see what all the excitement is about! Ticket prices include wine tasting, live music and parking. Children and pets are allowed and there is no admission fee for those 20 and under. You are welcome to pack a picnic and bring your own food but seafood vendors will be available. No outside alcohol is permitted. The festival starts at noon and goes until 5pm both Saturday and Sunday. The $10 ticket pre-sale has begun! Click "Purchase Tickets" on our website to get your discounted tickets. Tickets will cost $15 at the gate the day of the event.

Date: Aug 11, 2018 - Aug 12, 2018

Location: Bellview Winery

150 Atlantic St., Landisville, NJ 08326

Living Encampment

The Company K will invade Historic Smithville! A complete military and civilian camp is planned with marching drills and musket-firing demonstrations 10 am – 4 pm. The public is encouraged to visit and ask questions. Historic Smithville offers 60 shoppes, 7 eateries, carousel ride and train rides and arcade, paddleboats, on site lodging at the Colonial Inn and over 26 free weekend events!

Date: Aug 11, 2018 - Aug 12, 2018

Location: Historic Smithville

615 E. Moss Mill Rd., Galloway, NJ 08205

CAPE MAY COUNTY

Wildwood Tattoo Beach Bash Expo & Show

It's a weekend full of incredible artistry and fun events - major national tattoo artists, live tattooing, art exhibits, contests, side shows, and so much more! Friday: Noon - 11 pm; Saturday: 11 am - 11 pm; Sunday: 11 am - 8 pm. $20 per day or $40 for the entire weekend. For more info about the show call or visit website for a detailed schedule of events.

Date: Aug 10, 2018 - Aug 12, 2018

Location: Wildwoods Convention Center

4501 Boardwalk, Wildwood, NJ 08260

Classic Car Show

Cars will be on display Saturday from 10 am - 3 pm and Sunday 10 am - 2:45 pm. See beautifully restored and preserved vehicles, from muscle cars to light trucks, from the 1910s to the 1980s parked along the Village's tree-lined, shell-paved lanes. Talk with the owners and learn about the process of restoring a classic automobile as well as the fascinating stories behind their development and use.

Date: Aug 11, 2018 - Aug 12, 2018

Location: Historic Cold Spring Village

720 Rot. 9 S., Cape May, NJ 08204

ESSEX

2018 Montclair Jazz Festival

Directed by Christian McBride, presented by the Bravitas Group & Silver Family Foundation and produced by JAZZ HOUSE KiDS. Artist highlights include EDDIE PALMIERI Afro-Caribbean Jazz Sextet, CHRISTIAN MCBRIDE Inside Straight, OLIVER LAKE TRIO, THE ROYAL BOPSTERS and JAZZ HOUSE COLLECTIVE. The all-day, "NO TICKETS REQUIRED" festival includes a 2nd stage in the Family Jazz Discovery Zone, performances by more than 150 Jazz House Kids students, a beer garden, parking shuttle, bike valet and concessions. Winner of the 2018 Discover Jersey Arts People's Choice Award for FAVORITE MUSIC FESTIVAL.

Date: Aug 11, 2018

Location: Nishuane Park

Cedar Ave., Montclair, NJ 07042

Summer Concerts at the Gazebo - The Chuck Lambert Band

A mix of international styles highlight the 2018 Summer Concert Series at the Springfield Avenue Gazebo - The Chuck Lambert Band fuses the vitality and innovation of modern electric blues with the soul and depth of its traditional forms. Their commitment to expanding the range and scope of the Blues combined with their unique synergy creates an original narration of the power of the Blues and its enduring legacy.

Date: Aug 10, 2018

Location: Springfield Avenue Gazebo

1662 Springfield Ave., Maplewood, NJ 07040

HUDSON COUNTY

Pride With Your Pup!

Dress up your dog and come ready to compete in our doggy costume contest -- the winner will receive a $50 gift card and some Corgi Spirits swag for their four legged friend! We'll have food trucks, drink specials, DJ and live music, so bring your friends for a Sunday Funday in celebration of Pride! We'll also be selling our rainbow label vodka -- $2 from every bottle sold will be donated to the Hudson Pride Center here in Jersey City.

Date: Aug 12, 2018

Location: Corgi Spirits at the Jersey City Distillery

1 Distillery Dr., Jersey City, NJ 07304

HUNTERDON COUNTY

Crafts and Drafts Lone Eagle Brewing Spring 2018

It's hot! Cool down with a seasonal summer beer at Marketspace and Lone Eagle Brewing's Crafts and Drafts. Added by popular demand, the August 2018 craft market offers all of the excitement of local summer fun – with air conditioning! Meet 16 handmade craft vendors inside the loft of this downtown Flemington, New Jersey brewery then pull up a chair on the outdoor patio. As always, there will be food truck grub and award-winning craft beer on tap! Vendors are welcome to sample the brew. This event is free to attend, family-friendly, and dogs are permitted in the tasting room only.

Date: Aug 11, 2018

Location: Lone Eagle Brewing

44 Stangl Rd., Flemington, NJ 08822

Music and Pig Roast

Spend the afternoon on the lawn of the farmhouse, listening to professional musicians from the region, enjoying delights raised and prepared at Bobolink Dairy & Bakehouse! Some Like It Hot Club is a Gypsy Jazz band based out of New Jersey. Established in 2010, they have played all types of events, from cocktail parties to weddings to outdoor festivals to dances. Gypsy Jazz is a musical style that combines the beauty and sophistication of 1920's-30's Europe with the creativity and excitement of the American art form, Jazz. "Their performances are passionate" (New Jersey Jazz Society). There will be also be a Pig Roast, and Bobolink 100% grass-fed beef burgers available for purchase (pre-reservations for the Pig Roast are advised! We sold out at the July 16 event!) Reserve your Roast Pork Sandwich on Garlic Duckfat Ciabatta or Bobolink 100% grass-fed burger on a Local Grain Roll online. Admission is free, reservations are requested.

Date: Aug 12, 2018

Location: Bobolink Dairy & Bakehouse

369 Stamets Rd., Milford, NJ 08848

MERCER COUNTY

AFTERGLOW, Grounds For Sculpture’s Summer Party

Back by popular demand, GFS's summer party AFTERGLOW returns on August 11! Dress to impress for a night of illumination, pop-up performances, and revelry. Experience the premiere of Social Sparkles and be among the first to view a brand new exhibition by James Carl. Ticket includes exclusive after-dark access to the park, music spun by DJ Fatha Ramzee, signature cocktails and tastings from Tattoo Tequila and Sourland Mountain Spirits, craft beer from Brooklyn Brewery, award-winning food trucks, and more. Tickets sell out! Reserve yours now.

Date: Aug 11, 2018 — Aug 12, 2018

Location: Grounds For Sculpture

80 Sculptors Way, Hamilton, NJ 08619

Sangria Weekends

Join us in the Terhune Orchards Vineyard & Winery Tasting Room weekends in August for Sangria Weekends. Cool off with a taste or a glass of our red sangria featuring our Chambourcin wine and our own apples or our white sangria made with our Vidal Blanc and Terhune Orchards' just-picked peaches. While you are here, sample our other award-winning wines, enjoy a glass while admiring local art in our 100-year-old barn, or take home a bottle.

Date: Aug 11, 2018 - Aug 26, 2018

Location: Terhune Orchards

330 Cold Soil Rd., Princeton, NJ 08540

MIDDLESEX COUNTY

Dominican Cultural Festival

Food, live music, drinks, entertainment, and more!! Come and celebrate Dominican culture with us. A fun time for the whole family.

Date: Aug 10, 2018 - Aug 12, 2018

Location: Perth Amboy Waterfront

52 First St., Perth Amboy, NJ 08861

Middlesex County Fair

For more than 75 years, the Middlesex County Fair has been a tradition that brings together thousands of residents for a week of summer fun! With around 85,000 visitors annually, we are one of Middlesex County's largest outdoor events. Explore our county's rich agricultural heritage, learn a new craft, try a new food, or go on a ride – it's all in a day's visit at the Middlesex County Fair!

Date: Aug 6, 2018 - Aug 12, 2018

Location: Middlesex County Fairgrounds

655 Cranbury Rd., East Brunswick, NJ 08816

MONMOUTH COUNTY

42nd Annual Italian Festival

Ocean Township Italian American Festival - Food, Games, Rides, Entertainment, 50/50s - Fun for the whole family. Hosted by the Italian American Association of the Township of Ocean.

Date: Aug 8, 2018 - Aug 12, 2018

Location: Joe Palaia Park

200 Whalepond Rd., Oakhurst, NJ 07755

"Murder They Wrote" Improv Dinner Theater

The second of two dinner show series will feature the Third Floor Cafe Space and the superb talents of the La Strada Ensemble. Dinner buffet served at 6 p.m. Saturday night performance. Brunch will be served at 1 p.m. (buffet-style) and the show will start at 2pm for the Sunday performance. Dessert & Coffee will be served. Price includes meal and show. Visit the website to purchase tickets online at or contact us for more information. $45 in advance/$50 at the door.

Date: Aug 11, 2018 - Aug 12, 2018

Location: Jersey Shore Arts Center

66 South Main St., Neptune, NJ 07756

Almost Journey Dinner Show

Almost Journey: Classic Journey Tribute. Dedicated to recreating the intensity of the kings of arena rock, in their heyday. Come hear them rock out to Don't Stop Believin', Faithfully, Any Way You Want It, and much more. Check website for ticket and seating information.

Date: Aug 12, 2018

Location: iPlay America

110 Schanck Rd., Freehold, NJ 07728

MASSFest 2018

Critical MASS Training Systems and CryoStudio are collaborating to present MASSFest 2018, a summer health and wellness celebration for the Jersey Shore Community. The event will take place on Saturday, August 11 from 9 AM to 1 PM. There will be demo exercise classes from the shore's best professionals, cryotherapy and IV therapy demonstrations, appearances from FITFood, Dean's Natural Food Market, Rook Coffee and other health-related local businesses. A raffle will be held benefiting the Alex Muñoz Memorial Fund, based in Oceanport. MASSFest includes fun for the whole family, with food, lawn games, and even a dunk tank. Come out for a fun time!

Date: Aug 11, 2018

Location: 776 Shrewsbury Ave., Tinton Falls, NJ 07724

Lisa Bouchelle At The Stone Pony

NJ's favorite songstress Lisa Bouchelle will be heating up the stage this summer as she performs a special hometown show with Donavon Frankenreiter at the Stone Pony on August 9. Bouchelle is supporting the release of her second single from her top-streaming EP Lipstick Tomboy to mainstream radio.

Date: Aug 9, 2018

Location: 913 Ocean Ave., Asbury Park, NJ 07712

MORRIS COUNTY

Peach Harvest Festival

Enjoy scrumptious peach treats galore! Homemade peach ice cream, peach pie, and lots more! Take a Scenic hayride around our farm to the peach orchard to pick your own peaches! And then enjoy lots of Family Fun activities (Pony Rides, Moon Bounce and more!) Something for the whole family!

Date: Aug 11, 2018 - Aug 12, 2018

Location: Alstede Farms

1 Alstede Farms Ln., Chester, NJ 07930

OCEAN COUNTY

3rd Annual Glimmer of Hope

As an "art happening" gathering where art and reflection come together. Pre-purchase a floating paper lantern starting May 1 at ReFind and personally adorn it with your own hope, wish, or prayer of reflection. Draw, write on, stencil, or jewel; there is no right or wrong way to adorn your lantern. On August 11 (rain date is the 12th) join the community of Bay Head at Twilight Lake and set your personal reflection a float on the lake. A wonderful and inspiring evening where you can express yourself, pay tribute to a loved one, or reflect while making new friends! Lanterns available May 1, 2018 at: ReFind 43 Mount St. Bay Head, NJ There are no lanterns available the eve of, no holds, no online sales.

Date: Aug 11, 2018

Location: Twilight Lake

Lake Ave., Bay Head, NJ 08742

SALEM COUNTY

Salem County Fair

The Salem County Fair is an "old fashioned" County Fair - including tractor pulls (both kiddie and adult), horse shows,daily BBQ dinners, cattle/sheep/hog/goat/etc shows, a livestock auction, etc. Fireworks are held on Thursday evening. A one time parking fee is good for all 4 days of the fair. Additional information can be found at our website.

Date: Aug 7, 2018 - Aug 10, 2018

Location: Salem County Fairgrounds

735 Harding Hwy. (Rt. 40), Woodstown, NJ 08098

SOMERSET COUNTY

Somerset County NJ 4-H Fair

The Somerset County 4-H Fair is a county tradition since 1947. Although the Fair has grown and changed a little, some things have remained the same: there are no admission or parking fees and no midway or carnival rides. All day free professional & amateur entertainment can be enjoyed as well. Free shuttle buses run from 9:30 am - 10:30 pm each day of the Fair from Raritan Valley Community College Rt. 28, North Branch. We do ask that you leave your pets at home. The Somerset County 4-H Fair recognizes the accomplishments of 1,000 Somerset County 4-H members and is a showcase for visitors to see a wide variety of 4-H projects in action. Twirling, go karts, rockets, magic, model airplanes, R.C. cars, model trains, and other 4-H clubs compete and perform. The Arts Tent, Science Tent, and Prep Tent (for the youngest 4-H'ers) are packed with exhibits, activities for visitors, demonstrations, and performances. Ten other 4-H tents house a variety of animals including dairy cows, beef, alpaca, horses, dogs, herpetology, sheep, goats, poultry, rabbits, and small animals. Most animal tents have a petting area and information about how to join 4-H.

Date: Aug 8, 2018 - Aug 10, 2018

Location: North Branch Park

Milltown Rd., Bridgewater, NJ 08807

SUSSEX COUNTY

New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm & Horse Show

The New Jersey State Fair, also known as the Sussex County Farm and Horse Show has a lot of exciting events happening! Take the time to visit our website to get more information on what will be happening this year! There is always something fun happening at the Fair. We look forward to seeing you this year!

Date: Aug 3, 2018 - Aug 12, 2018

Location: Sussex County Fairgrounds

37 Plains Rd., Augusta, NJ 07822

UNION COUNTY

Fitness Festival

Try out a range of fitness challenges such as Team Workout Challenge and Family Fun Run. Healthy food and fitness vendors plus live music all day. Register Now! $5 per person, $15 per family.

Date: Aug 11, 2018

Location: Warinanco Park

1 Park Dr., Roselle, NJ 07203