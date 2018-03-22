24 of the best things to do this weekend in NJ — Mar. 23-25

Looking for something to do this weekend? We've got you covered. Check out our complete list of great events and fun things do right here in the great Garden State!

Speaking Millennial- Comedy Show with Bill Spadea

Don't miss "Speaking Millennial — The Comedy Show" hosted by Bill Spadea at the Brook Art Theatre in Bound Brook on Saturday, March 24th at 8 p.m. The show includes special guest Jessica Nutt and features performances by Eric Potts, Steve Trevelise and Jay Black.

Date: March 24th, 2018

Location: Brook Art Theatre

10 Hamilton Street, Bound Brook, NJ 08805

ATLANTIC COUNTY

The 2018 Atlantic City Beer & Music Festival

The Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival will return to the Convention Center in its entire suded splendor. The goal is to promote and educate attendees on craft beer and the brew masters that create them. This event is the perfect opportunity for beer geeks, beer lovers and beer beginners to speak to the brains behind the brews. For 2018, it is exciting to welcome The Descendents, The Mighty Mighty Bosstones and Pepper to the main stage. If beer and music isn't enough, the 2018 Festival will also feature well-known Atlantic County restaurants serving up their world-famous cuisine, some "off the wall" activities, hot wing eating contests, Silent Disco and so much more! For more information on ticket purchases, hotel deals, and the 3rd Annual Hops Trot 5K run, visit the website.

Date: March 23rd, 2018 - March 24th, 2018

Location: The Atlantic City Convention Center

1 Convention Blvd., Atlantic City, NJ 08401

CAMDEN COUNTY

Peter Rabbit

The quintessential cautionary tale, Peter Rabbit warns children about the potential consequences of misbehaving. When Mrs. Rabbit beseeches her four furry children not to go into Mr. McGregor’s garden, the impish Peter naturally takes this as an open invitation to create mischief. Will it be a case of Curiosity got the Rabbit?

Date: March 23rd, 2018 - March 24th, 2018

Location: Ritz Theatre Company

915 White Horse Pk., Haddon Township, NJ 08107

CAPE MAY COUNTY

Italian Saturday

Spring is here! Celebrate Italian style. Stop in and pair our award winning wines with an assortment of homemade Italian goodies. Relax and enjoy our new heated tasting room.

Date: March 24th, 2018

Location: Natali Vineyards

221 N. Delsea Dr. (Rt. 47 N), Cape May Court House, NJ 08210

Great Egg Hunt

Easter Egg Hunt on the beach (11th-14th St. on the boardwalk) for kids 7 years and under. Five age groups: 0-2 years & 3 years (11th St.), 4 & 5 years (12th St.), 6 & 7 years (13th St.), Special Needs Children (14th St.) Rain date: March 25.

Date: March 24th, 2018

Location: Boardwalk & Beach

1100 Boardwalk, Ocean City, NJ 08226

ESSEX

Vernal Pool Investigations

Join the Environmental Educators of the Cora Hartshorn Arboretum from 7 - 8:30 pm, for a sunset hike as we learn about the amazing adaptations of the creatures that dwell in these temporary habitats. Listen for frog calls and learn how you can participate in a nationwide citizen science project. Light refreshments will be served. $10

Date: March 24th, 2018

Location: Cora Hartshorn Arboretum

324 Forest Dr. S., Short Hills, NJ 07078

18th Annual New Jersey Jewish Film Festival

Now in its 18th year, the New Jersey Jewish Film Festival (NJJFF) screens award-winning premieres and first run Israeli, American, and international films of Jewish interest, followed by thought provoking post-screening discussions. NJJFF strives to offer our region a rich tapestry of Jewish film programming and entertainment.

Date: March 23rd, 2018 - March 25th, 2018

Location: Maurice Levin Theater at JCC MetroWest

760 Northfield Ave., West Orange, NJ 07052

Chess Tournament (Grades 1-8)

Want to play chess? Novice and intermediate players come one down! Grades 1 to 8 can play in a non-rated Quad-style chess tournament. Medals awarded to 1st, 2nd and 3rd place (and a player who has won 6 non-rated quads can trade in their medals for a trophy).

Date: March 25th, 2018

Location: 1 Greenwood Ave., Montclair, NJ 07028

Ryan Hamilton from the Netflix Comedy Special, HAPPY FACE

See the “delightfully funny” and “highly contagious” Ryan Hamilton at SOPAC, fresh off his launch of Happy Face, an original Netflix comedy special. Ryan Hamilton is endearing comedy lovers, and his future is bright. Named one of Rolling Stone’s Five Comics to Watch with standout appearances on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Conan, The Late Late Show, Last Comic Standing, Comedy Central, and Showtime, he’s establishing himself as one of the country’s favorite stand-ups.

Date: March 24th, 2018

Location: 1 SOPAC Way., South Orange, NJ 07079

HUNTERDON COUNTY

Wine & Girl Scout Cookie Reserved Pairing

Love wine and Girl Scout Cookies? This is the perfect experience for you! Join us for a seated tasting for a small group of guests in our Vintner's Tank Room featuring our award winning wines paired with a selection of cookies. You will enjoy the pairings while learning why they taste so great together!

Date: March 24th, 2018 - March 25th, 2018

Location: Old York Cellars Winery

80 Old York Rd., Ringoes, NJ 08551

Sensory Gardening' Lecture

Free Sensory Gardening Lecture — Discover easily grown plants with intriguing sounds, interesting textures, varied scents, engaging colors, and savory flavors, just in time to plan your own garden! This is a beautiful pictorial lecture highlighting the flowers, herbs and plants which can be chosen to create calming environments, stimulate activity, or serve therapeutic needs. The lecture is free and will conclude with a short question and answer period. Sign up at our Facebook page: Gardens of Whittemore or at Whittemore's website: www.whittemoreccc.org or call 908-439-1201. Whittemore's mission is to promote community, culture, and conservation. Certified autism-friendly site. Certified wildlife habitat. On-site parking.

Date: March 24th, 2018

Location: Whittemore Gardens

7 Rockaway Rd., Oldwick, NJ08858

MERCER COUNTY

Read & Explore: Birds, Nesting and Birdhouses

Terhune Orchards Read and Explore Program is our winter education series, following the popular seasonal Read and Pick Program. Our final read and explore program is Birds, Nesting and Birdhouses. Birds are getting ready for spring and new families. The program lasts about an hour and includes a story and educational segment. After story time, each child will make their own nesting materials and birdhouse to take home. 10 am & 1 pm. Everyone is welcome. Please call to register. Registration is requested. The fee is $7 per child.

Date: March 24th, 2018

Location: Terhune Orchards

330 Cold Soil Rd., Princeton, NJ 08540

We'll drink Mai-Tai's and feast on tropical food. Once you see the spread you'll surely get in the mood. Wear your favorite Hawaiian shirt, or a grass skirt if you dare. It's sure to be a blast and we hope to see you there! For more information please visit our Facebook and website or contact Diana via phone or email for questions. Seats are limited so book early. Early Bird Pricing: $45 per person. Ticket prices after Feb 2, $50 per person. Ticket prices March 2 - 15, $55 per person and Mar. 19 - 24, $60 per person.

Date: March 24th, 2018

Location: Princeton NJ Elks Lodge #2129

354 Rt. 518, Skillman, NJ 08558

MIDDLESEX COUNTY

Alborada's Fiesta De Primavera

Enjoy a sumptuous dinner with a smorgasbord of Paella's, Sangria, Desserts & more... Experience fiery flamenco and exciting classical dances with Alborada's acclaimed dancers and musicians. Music for your dancing pleasure, door prizes, raffles are all awaiting you at this years annual fundraiser. Tickets are $65.

Date: March 25th, 2018

Location: Ria Mar Restaurant

25 Whitehead Ave., South River, NJ 08882

Top Golf - Golf Outing

The South Plainfield Education Foundation will be having a “Date Night” event at TOP GOLF located at 1013 US Route 1, Edison NJ from 5-8pm. Door Prizes and 50/50 raffle held in the private event room from 8-9pm. The cost for the event will be $65 for golfers and $45 for non-golfer.

Date: March 25th, 2018

Location: 1013 US Route 1, Edison, NJ 08817

MONMOUTH COUNTY

Garden State Film Festival

Join us to see over 200 current films from around the globe. Meet and greet with filmmakers and celebrities. GSFF only happens once a year, so purchase your tickets today!

Date: March 22nd, 2018 - March 25th, 2018

Location: Various Venues

1400 Ocean Ave., Asbury Park, NJ 07712

Breakfast with Sonny the Bunny

Join us for our Fourth Annual Sonny the Bunny Breakfast! Enjoy a delicious hot breakfast buffet! While you are eating, Sonny the Bunny will walk around and visit with guests at their tables. Ticket sales begin Friday, Jan. 12th. All tickets include a reserved seat, breakfast buffet, a ticket with Sonny and a $5 game card. Visit the website for ticket information.

Date: March 24th, 2018

Location: iPlay America

110 Schanck Rd., Freehold, NJ 07728

Marty's Place Spring Egg-stravaganza

Marty's Place, a senior dog sanctuary, will host an outdoor Spring Egg-stravaganza featuring Children's Egg Hunts, Dog Photo Sessions, and other egg-citing activities. Rain or Shine. The organizers have planned an egg-ceptional afternoon of contests, prizes and surprises, with plenty of fun things to do for kids and dogs - and grownups too. Kids' Egg Hunts, with sign-in open at 12:30 pm and the first hunt at 12:45 pm; • Crafts and other activities for children of all ages; • Dog Photo Sessions - with or without our Easter Bunny (a big, cuddly costumed human); • a Jelly Bean Counting Contest; • Tricky Tray prizes; • shopping for homemade dog treats, Marty's Place merchandise and more. Dogs welcome; must be leashed. There is no charge for admission.

Date: March 25th, 2018

Location: Marty's Place Senior Dog Sanctuary

118 Route 526, Upper Freehold, NJ 08750

Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

Every three minutes a person in the United States is diagnosed with blood cancer. Join us in the fight against Blood Cancer on March 24th at the Jersey Shore Arena. Every dollar raised during the Father vs. Sons charity hockey game will go directly to the LLS. Raffles, 50/50 and a silent auction with great prizes including an NHL All Start jersey that is signed by all the player who participated in the 2018 All Start Game.

Date: March 24th, 2018

Location: 1215 Wyckoff Rd., Wall Township, NJ 07727

MORRIS COUNTY

Breakfast With the Easter Bunny

Admission includes an All-You-Can-Eat hearty farm breakfast, a wonderful photo opportunity with the Easter Bunny, and access to all activities at our Easter and Springtime Family Festival including hayrides, pony rides, Easter Egg hunt, baby farm animals, warm campfire and lots more! Breakfast reservations are required. Tickets can be purchased online. Breakfast will be held on these dates and times: Sat. March 24th & Sun. March 25th ,9 am - noon, Friday, March 30th & Saturday March 31st, 9 am - noon.

Date: March 24th, 2018 - March 25th, 2018

Location: Alstede Farms

1 Alstede Farms Ln., Chester, NJ 07930

Comedy Night at the Lodge

Great evening of comedy to support the Colonial-Prospect Lodge No 24 F.&A.M. Headlining this show is Jimmy Graham, whose credits include Comedy Central and the Oxygen Network, featuring other local professionals. Hot and cold appetizers will be served from 7-8, with the show to follow. Admission is $35 - for more information, you can contact Bruce Kleiman at 908-307-3445.

Date: March 23rd, 2018

Location: 370 East Main St., Chester, NJ 07930

SALEM COUNTY

240th Anniversary of the Hancock House Massacre

Come out and learn about the attack on the Hancock House by the Queen's Rangers in the early morning of March 21, 1778. Interact with living-historians and tour the house and grounds. Musket demonstrations and military drill will be conducted throughout the day. Cooking demonstrations will be held in the Swedish Cabin. FREE. Rain or Shine.

Date: March 24th, 2018 - March 25th, 2018

Location: Hancock House State Historic Site

3 Front St., Hancocks Bridge, NJ 08038

SOMERSET COUNTY

Breakfast with the Easter Bunny

The Easter Bunny is hopping into town for this festive Buffet Breakfast served from 8:30 am to 1:00 p.m. Meet and take photos with the Easter Bunny, enjoy a spectacular breakfast, enter contests and win fabulous Bernards Inn prizes. $35.00 for adults $20.00 for children from 2 years to 12 years Complimentary for children under 2 years Space is limited and reservations are required!

Date: March 25th, 2018

Location: The Bernards Inn

27 Mine Brook Rd., Bernardsville, NJ 07924

SUSSEX COUNTY

Maple Sugarin' Open House

Come to the Farm's Sugar Shack's annual Open House and learn how maple syrup is produced. Live demonstrations of how to tap the maple trees, collect the sap, and turn it into delicious maple syrup. Fun for the whole family! Fresh maple syrup will be available for purchase. Free admission. This educational program is funded by the syrup sales at Lusscroft Farm. Presented by the Heritage & Agriculture Association, the NJ Tree Farm Program, & the NJ Society of American Foresters in cooperation with the NJ DEP/Division of Parks and Forestry. 10 am - 3 pm.

Date: March 24th, 2018 - March 25th, 2018

Location: Lusscroft Farm

50 Neilson Rd. & 4-H Trail, Wantage, NJ 07461

UNION COUNTY

Dog Adoption Event

Join us for a dog adoption event! We’ll be waiting from 11 AM to 4 PM at our headquarters, 465 Springfield Ave. in Berkeley Heights, NJ, with our adoptable dogs. Remember to complete an adoption application online before you arrive to begin the approval process.

Date: March 24th, 2018

Location: 465 Springfield Ave., Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922

WARREN COUNTY

Easter Bunny Train Ride

Ride the Easter Bunny Train Ride and visit with Mr. E. Bunny on the train. Your ride will wind along the scenic Delaware River leaving from the Historic District of Phillipsburg, New Jersey. The train will travel along the river to Carpentersville and our destination will be the site of the historic Lime Kilns. In front of the 150 year old Lime kilns is a beautiful little glade filled with Easter eggs! Once we arrive you can get off the train, take a picture with Mr. Bunny and the children can grab their baskets and gather a few Easter eggs! On the train enjoy our banjo playing Hobo and a Juggler! Your ticket purchase helps support the Delaware River Railroad Excursions, a non-profit 501 c (3) corporation. Our “living museum” is completely operated by volunteers with the purpose of educating the public about our rich transportation heritage while providing family entertainment. Trips run on: March 24,25 & 31 11 am, 12:30 pm, 2:00 pm and 3:30 pm Prices: Adults $18.00, Children $11.00, Infants $4.00.

Date: March 24th, 2018

Location: 100 Elizabeth St., Phillipsburg, NJ 08865