23 of the best things to do this weekend in NJ — Aug. 24-26

Looking for some summer fun this weekend? We've got you covered. Check out our complete list of great events and fun things do right here in the great Garden State!

Big Joe Jersey Talent Show at Jenkinson’s in Point Pleasant Beach!

A New Jersey tradition continues: the Big Joe Jersey Talent Show kicks off on the beach at Jenkinson’s in Point Pleasant Beach on June 24th! The show starts at 7:00 PM sharp each Sunday night through September 2nd! This year one grand prize winner goes home with an amazing prize including a Johanne Seiler 118 Upright Piano courtesy of Worldwide Piano & Music School in Edison, a professional video and multi-location photo shoot by Gellman Images and tickets to the State Theatre's Broadway Series, including Something Rotten, The King and I, Chicago the Musical and Finding Neverland. Bring your beach chair and come out to see the very best local amateur talent compete for fabulous prizes in New Jersey's biggest talent show!

Date: Aug 26, 2018

Location: Jenkinson's

300 Ocean Ave., Pt. Pleasant Beach NJ 08742

ATLANTIC COUNTY

Touch a Truck Event

South Jersey's largest independent toy store hosts this outdoor event featuring up close encounters with big trucks, bulldozers, tractors and more. Interactive games, music, giveaways and even a photo CDL (Children's Drivers License.)

Date: Aug 26, 2018

Location: Downtown, 204 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton, NJ 08037

Boardwalk Beatdown

The First Ever Boardwalk Beatdown Pro Wrestling Experience Special Guest's THE BULLET CLUB, GOLDBERG AND STING!! (CONVENTION ONLY) Friday Night August 24th 7pm Dinner with the Stars at Tennesse Ave Beer Hall. Includes your Meal, Q+A, and Table Photo OPP Saturday August 25th 9am-6pm Boardwalk Beatdown Convention (Admission Ticket Required) Meet your favorite stars former WWE,WCW,ECW,Impact Wrestling will be in attendance. Vendors with a great selection of Merchandise as well. Gary Michael Cappetta will host his Beyond Bodyslams Live Stage Show (Only $20 Free with Goldberg or Sting VIP'S) Sat at 3:05pm.. Val Venis Cannibas Summit!! 18 Years and Older!! Sat Aug 25th 6pm Doors 7pm Belltime Stand Alone Wrestling Boardwalk Beatdown LIVE (A full card Live in the Famous Celebrity Theatre) Sat Night Aug 25th 11pm The Afterparty back at Tennesee Ave Beer Hall (Party with your favorite stars,Drink Specials Exclusive to this event,Karoake) No Cover No Autographs at this Event.

Date: Aug 25, 2018

Location: 123 South Indiana Ave., Atlantic City, NJ 08401

CAPE MAY COUNTY

Sports Card, Toy, Comic & Collectibles Show

Collectibles, memorabilia and guest star appearances. Sports Cards, old and new sets, autographed memorabilia, posters, supplies, toys, coins, beanie babies, comics, jerseys, videos and much more! Friday: 3 - 9 pm, Saturday: 10 am - 9 pm, Sunday: 10 am - 5 pm. Free admission.

Date: Aug 24, 2018 - Aug 26, 2018

Location: Wildwoods Convention Center

4501 Boardwalk, Wildwood, NJ 08260

Seafarers Weekend

Ahoy, matey! Historic Cold Spring Village invites you to celebrate the maritime culture and history of the Jersey Cape at Seafarers' Weekend on Saturday and Sunday from 10 am - 4:30 pm. The event will feature pirates, music and family fun. The Village buildings will also be open, featuring historically clothed interpreters in who demonstrate the trades, crafts and lifestyles of Early America.

Date: Aug 25, 2018 - Aug 26, 2018

Location: Historic Cold Spring Village

720 Rt. 9 S., Cape May, NJ 08204

Tri the Wildwoods - Triathlon, 5k & Kids Splash & Dash

Whether you decide to race the Sprint or International distance, run in the 5k and or have your child participate in the Kids Race we're confident you will have an experience to remember. All participants receive an awesome t-shirt and medal as well as a HOT breakfast buffet immediately following the finish. Sprint: .25 mile swim, 10 mile bike, 5k run International: 1 mile swim, 20 mile bike, 5 mile run,5k: 3.1 mile run,Kids Race: 200 meter swim/splash, 1 mile run. 6:30 am.

Date: Aug 25, 2018

Location: 15th Ave. & the Beach, North Wildwood, NJ 08260

CUMBERLAND COUNTY

South Jersey Multicultural Extravaganza

SJME will incorporate and celebrate the numerous food and other traditions, from all the participating cultures. This family-friendly setting is surrounding experiences of each other's cultural food, arts, music, taste, fashions creations and learnings of all diversities. It is celebrating and promoting the message of Love, Harmony, Peace and Unity in this and as a token for all communities.

Date: Aug 25, 2018 - Aug 26, 2018

Location: Cumberland County Fairground

3001 Carmel Rd., Millville, NJ 08332

ESSEX

Riverfront Food Truck Festival w/LezEat Newark

Join us for a day of food, music, and fun at Riverfront Park. Tap into your inner foodie, kick it with the NY Red Bulls street crew, enjoy our kids village, get extreme with party racing or just lounge in the park. Admission is FREE. Festival So We Ate Good (S.W.A.G) passes are available on the website.

Date: Aug 25, 2018

Location: Riverfront Park

726 Raymond Blvd., Newark, NJ 07105

GLOUCESTER COUNTY

Wine Down Summer Festival

Cheers to the Summer One Last Time at this year's Wine Down Summer Festival [Pumpkin spice is nice and all, but we're not ready for Fall.] Come relax with us as we celebrate the summer season's close in the most wine-derful of ways. Grab a cozy lounge chair, enjoy the gorgeous location, and have your souvenir wine glass ready, because the sippin' starts now! At this year's Wine Down Summer event, festival goers can relax while enjoying the sampling and purchasing of 250 refreshing wines, live music from the bands VOODUDES, and The GoldenSeal, shop artisan crafter's works, as well as eat some of the delicious treats served up by some of our favorite food trucks.

Date: Aug 25, 2018 - Aug 26, 2018

Location: RiverWinds Community Center

1000 Riverwinds Dr., West Deptford, NJ 08086

HUDSON COUNTY

18th Annual Jersey City LGBT Pride Festival

The Jersey City Pride Festival celebrates the diversity of the gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender communities and allies of Hudson County and the New York City metropolitan area. Last year the official estimate of attendance at the festival was 14,000-15,000 people. The Jersey City LGBT Pride Festival is recognized not only as the premier LGBT event in Hudson County, but also one of the largest festivals in the Northern New Jersey region. The events of Pride season exemplify the strength and growth of our LGBT & allied communities.

Date: Aug 25, 2018

Location: Newark Avenue Pedestrian Mall

119-158 Newark Ave., Jersey City, NJ 07302

HUNTERDON COUNTY

Hunterdon County 4H & Agricultural Fair

The Hunterdon County 4H & Agricultural Fair is a family friendly event with rides, tractor pulls, good food and of course, 4H and agricultural! Bring the family to see 4H members caring and showing their animals. Enjoy the many horse show events and other 4H clubs demonstrating their projects. Take time to relax and enjoy the good music and other stage shows that we have all week too!

Date: Aug 22, 2018 - Aug 26, 2018

Location: Hunterdon County Fairgrounds

Rt. 179, Ringoes, NJ 08551

The Dutch Architectural Influence at the Bouman-Stickney Farmstead

In 1741 Dutch homesteader Thomas Bouman erected the building now known as the Bouman-Stickney Farmstead. But just how typical is the building of Dutch architectural design? Find out from architecture historian Christopher Pickell, who will deliver a talk on Dutch design, and lead a tour in and around the buildings. Mr. Pickell has been involved in historic preservation and restoration projects in Hunterdon and Mercer counties. He heads up the Flemington firm of Pickell Architecture, lauded for its work in adaptive reuse projects. Refreshments will be offered. Groups of 6 or more please make reservations.

Date: Aug 24, 2018

Location: Bouman-Stickney Farmstead

114 Dreahook Rd., Lebanon, NJ 08833

MERCER COUNTY

Archaeology Day at Morven

Spend the afternoon in and around the site of Commodore Robert Stockton’s greenhouse. Archaeologists from Hunter Research, Inc., the team that unearthed Morven’s c. 1850’s greenhouse and its artifacts, will lead an archaeology walk and talk of the site and galleries. Also, plan to visit inside the Museum for a curator-led tour of the exhibition, featuring a full size reproduction of the greenhouse that visitors can walk inside. In the Carriage House you can pot a plant with Morven’s horticulturists who will set you up for success with your new plant at home.

Date: Aug 26, 2018

Location: Morven Museum & Garden

55 Stockton St., Princeton, NJ 08540

Sangria Weekends

Join us in the Terhune Orchards Vineyard & Winery Tasting Room weekends in August for Sangria Weekends. Cool off with a taste or a glass of our red sangria featuring our Chambourcin wine and our own apples or our white sangria made with our Vidal Blanc and Terhune Orchards' just-picked peaches. While you are here, sample our other award-winning wines, enjoy a glass while admiring local art in our 100-year-old barn, or take home a bottle.

Date: Aug 25, 2018 - Aug 26, 2018

Location: Terhune Orchards

330 Cold Soil Rd., Princeton, NJ 08540

MORRIS COUNTY

New Jersey Uke Fest

A three-day festival of everything ukulele! Concerts on Friday and Saturday nights, featuring nationally and internationally known uke performers. Full day of workshops on Saturday for all levels, with performance opportunities, fellowship and merchandise. Festival ends on Sunday with an informal performance by all participants on the Morristown Green.

Date: Aug 24, 2018 - Aug 26, 2018

Location: Ukrainian American Cultural Center

60-C North Jefferson Rd., Whippany, NJ 07981

OCEAN COUNTY

JDRF/FARE Crab Race

At 5 pm, artificial plastic crabs will be released from Patriot's Plunge into the Revolutionary River at Breakwater Beach in a race to benefit Juvenile Diabetes and Food Allergy Research Education. You can purchase your "crab" for only $5 in the waterpark any day we are open! Each donation IF PURCHASED PRIOR TO AUGUST 17th receives a Twilight Admission for the day of the crab race. If you purchase your crab between August 17th - August 25th (noon), you will be entered to win prizes but will not receive admission to watch the race. Winning crab gets $100 and a 10 All-Day Passes to Breakwater Beach for the 2019 season. LOTS of other prizes will be awarded too. You can purchase your crab at Breakwater Beach Waterpark during the Month of August. All proceeds from the event go directly to JDRF and FARE in hopes of finding a cure for these diseases. We will stop selling crabs at Noon on the day of the Crab race.

Date: Aug 25, 2018

Location: Breakwater Beach Waterpark

62 Grant Ave., Seaside Heights, NJ 08751

Beachwood Community Day

Come celebrate Beachwood with live music, entertainment, games and more. This year’s event will feature a spectacular bike stunt show and Tong Dragon Martial Arts! The Central Jersey Blood Center will have a blood drive throughout the event, and will be joined by other wellness providers and health organizations such as Pollack Health & Wellness, Ocean Ride, The DART Prevention Coalition, New York Life Insurance, Community Medical Center, and the Catastrophic Illnesses Organization. There will be food vendors, face painting, inflatable rides, a petting zoo, health assessments, local civic organizations and so much more. Come join us for an exciting day with family, friends and neighbors as we celebrate Beachwood’s rich history and bright future.

Date: Aug 25, 2018

Location: Birch St. & Surf Ave., Beachwood, NJ 08722

Back to School Bash

Toms River Macaroni Kid has teamed up with the Ocean County Mall to bring you another great event - our first Back to School Bash. Come by and check out our Back to School Fashion Show along with over 20 local family friendly businesses. Looking to sign your child up for a fall activity...then this is the place to find it! Dance studios, martial arts, gymnastics and art programs as well as two local preschools will all be at our Back to School Bash. There will be face painting, balloon art, crafts, activities, story time and a fashion show with all the latest fall looks from preschool to high school!

Date: Aug 25, 2018

Location: 1201 Hooper Ave., Toms River, NJ 08732

PASSAIC COUNTY

National Park Service Founders Day Event

In celebration of the National Park Service Founder's Day, Paterson Great Falls National Historical Park will hold a Nature Fair and Field Day at Mary Ellen Kramer Park. To start the festivities we will hold a clean-up from 10 - 11 am. Come by and enjoy some awesome field day games such as: corn hole, ring toss, and four square. Our Nature Fair events include up-cycling water bottles and transforming them into mini green houses and test your knowledge with Nature Jeopardy. As well as an EnviroScape display where you can learn about the importance of water health. We hope you can join us for a fun filled day!

Date: Aug 25, 2018

Location: Paterson Great Falls National Historical Park

Mary Ellen Kramer Park, 65 McBride Ave., Paterson, NJ 07501

SOMERSET COUNTY

12th Annual "Dine With Your Dog" Event

Take your dog on a dinner date! Gladstone Tavern, 273 Main St., in Gladstone, NJ, will host its 12th annual "Dine With Your Dog" event to benefit Home for Good Dog Rescue on Aug. 26. Enjoy lunch seatings at 12 PM, 2 PM, and 4 PM or dinner seating at 6 PM. For a $10 donation per dog, you can dine on the terrace with your pup as they enjoy a special canine menu, including pup-friendly stew and biscuits. Sales from the day’s special canine meals will also benefit Home for Good! Space is limited. Reservations available at 908-234-9055.

Date: Aug 26, 2018

Location: Gladstone Tavern

273 Main St., Gladstone, NJ 07931

UNION COUNTY

Cranford Street Fair and Craft Show

Artists, crafters, vendors, food, rides, live music and more. Free admission for spectators. The absolute Best way to sell your goods and services. Average Attendance: 30,000. 11 am - 5 pm.

Date: Aug 26, 2018

Location: Downtown Cranford, NJ 07016

Food Festival

Food trucks, cooking demos, kid zone and live entertainment - fun for the entire family! $5 per person or $15 per family. Food prices vary per truck.

Date: Aug 25, 2018

Location: Warinanco Park

1 Park Dr., Roselle, NJ 07203

WARREN COUNTY

Free Family Astronomy Field Day

Pack your picnic basket, grab a blanket, and bring the whole family to New Jersey's premier site for public astronomy - the UACNJ observatories and lecture hall in Jenny Jump State Forest. There will be numerous events throughout the day starting at 3 pm followed by observing with our telescopes after dark. For more information visit the website.

Date: Aug 25, 2018

Location: United Astronomy Clubs of New Jersey

333 State Park Rd., Hope, NJ 07838