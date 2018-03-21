22 ways to call conservatives stupid

Jim Gearhart is no fan of the far left's tendency to get mean-spirited and insulting when it comes to discussing conservatives and Christians. But hey, it looks like they're winning, Jim says — so if you can't beat 'em, join 'em.

And since he and Bob Williams now need to prove their liberal bona fides, they decided its time to up their insult game in the Jim Gearhart Show podcast , available here as well on iTunes and Google Play .

"Good heavens," Jim says, rehearsing. "That conservative is a few screws short of a hardware store!"

Or how about "he's got an intellect rivaled by garden tools?" Maybe at the White House "the gates are down, the lights are flashing, but the train isn't coming?

That's just part of what Jim takes on in the latest installment of his podcast. Check out the full episode to hear the rest. And Email Jim at Jim@NJ1015.com .

The Jim Gearhart Podcast is available every week on New Jersey 101.5 and in the New Jersey 101.5 app . You can also subscribe with your favorite podcasting app for iPhones , Android devices or your computer:

Subscribe to the Jim Gearhart Show on the NJ 101.5 app to get alerts of new episodes.

Love podcasts? Also check out Forever 39 , Annette and Megan's podcast about turning 40 — and loving life along the way. This week, they ask: Why are schools discouraging best friends?

And on Speaking Millennial, the gang is joined by comic Mike E. Winfield.

— Townsquare Media staff

More from New Jersey 101.5 and Jim Gearhart: