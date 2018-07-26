22 of the best things to do this weekend in NJ — July 27-29

Looking for something to do this weekend? We've got you covered. Check out our complete list of great events and fun things do right here in the great Garden State!

ATLANTIC COUNTY

Peach Party

Featuring bushels of peach activities, peach inspired foods and a visit from Peach Queens past and present! Enjoy live music, peach contests and giveaways. Baby Peach Fuzz Contest and a chance to enter your homemade peach pie into the statewide Peach Pie Contest.

Date: July 28, 2018

Location: Downtown

209 Vine St., Hammonton, NJ 08037

BERGEN COUNTY

5th Annual Food Truck Seafood Festival

Join us for our 5th Annual Food Truck Seafood Festival Enjoy great local seafood while watching the eliminations for the Hambletonian Oaks. Featured Seafood: Raw Bar - In the Backyard and Rooftop Terrace & Seafood Themed Food Trucks. Event begins 6 pm on the East Apron near the Winner's Circle Plus enter for a chance to peel-n-eat as many shrimp as you can in 2 minutes. Ten contestants vie for the $500 top prize, $250 for 2nd and $100 for 3rd.

Date: July 28, 2018

Location: Meadowlands Racetrack

1 Racetrack Dr., East Rutherford, NJ 07073

CAMDEN COUNTY

2018 XPoNential Music Festival presented by Subaru

The XPoNential Music Festival presented by Subaru is Philadelphia public radio station WXPN's signature annual concert event that draws audiences from throughout the Greater Philadelphia area, Mid-Atlantic region, and Northeastern US to Camden's Wiggins Park and adjacent BB&T Pavilion. The festival features the expertly curated mix of established and new artists enjoyed by WXPN members and listeners, and is known for convenient access via public transportation, natural amphitheaters that produce great sound, plenty of activities for kids, extensive food, drink and vendor selections, and festival seating and riverfront promenades that offer spectacular views of the Delaware River and Philadelphia skyline. 2018 artists include: David Byrne, Sylvan Esso, The War On Drugs, Sturgill Simpson, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Margo Price, Josh Ritter & The Royal City Band, The Lone Bellow, Hiss Golden Messenger, Femi Kuti & The Positive Force, Mt. Joy, Lo Moon and many more.

Date: July 27, 2018 - July 29, 2018

Location: Wiggins Park & BB&T Pavilion

2 Riverside Dr., Camden, NJ 08103

CAPE MAY COUNTY

Night In Venice

The City's annual boat parade is one of the largest in the world. Starts at 7 pm at the Longport Bridge and runs to Tennessee Ave. along the bay. Fireworks display to follow parade. The physical address provided will take you to the Bayside Center which you can pay a small price to bring your family to watch the events along the bay. Along with a place to watch the parade and fireworks, the Bayside Center provides food (to purchase) and musical entertainment throughout the night. Tickets will become available as the date gets closer. Otherwise, to view the parade for free, you may find a spot on the bay-side between the parade route where bleachers will be set up.

Date: July 28, 2018

Location: Bayside Center

520 Bay Ave., Ocean City, NJ 08226

GLOUCESTER COUNTY

Gloucester County 4-H Fair

The public is invited to the Gloucester County 4-H Fair to celebrate the accomplishments of 4-H youth who have worked throughout the year on a wide variety of educational programs. Visitors can watch our equestrians lead their horses in exercises in precision, place an auction bid on a hog, lamb, or beef raised by a 4-Her, watch the judging of our rabbit or goat shows, learn all about cows from dairy and beef club members, cheer for their favorite dog in the obedience class, learn how to raise a pet bird from members of the exotic bird club, slither around to the reptile club exhibit, and enjoy the various animal costume contests. In addition to the displays and shows of 4-H projects, visitors can look forward to a day on the farm and petting zoo, animal shows, pony rides, live music, K-9 demonstrations, and craft vendors --- lots for the whole family to do!

Date: July 26, 2018 - July 29, 2018

Location: Gloucester County 4-H Fairgrounds

275 Bridgeton Pk., Mullica Hill, NJ 08062

HUNTERDON COUNTY

36th Annual QuickChek New Jersey Festival of Ballooning

The largest summertime hot air balloon and music festival in North America celebrates 36 years of family fun! Featuring 100 hot air balloons from around the world, live concerts and non-stop affordable family entertainment, the Festival is a must on everyone's list of Things to Do this Summer. The festival features the awe-inspiring spectacle of 100 colorful hot air balloons taking flight twice each day over the scenic Hunterdon County countryside, headlining concerts from Grammy Award winning artists, Rock-and-Roll Hall of Famers and the latest teen sensations; fireworks, a nighttime balloon glow, children's amusement rides, age-appropriate family entertainment and attractions, the Running with the Balloons 5K race, interactive exhibits from leading consumer brands, and hundreds of arts and crafts and food vendors. Hot air balloon rides are available for romantics, adventurers or those looking to cross it off their bucket lists!

Date: July 27, 2018 - July 29, 2018

Location: Solberg Airport

39 Thor Solberg Rd., Readington, NJ 08889

Summer Artisan Market

Join us at the winery for two days of delicious foods, artisan food products, and specialty craft shopping. Live music each day will make for a relaxing afternoon with many of our friends from the food & craft world. There is no admission fee, tastings are $10. Wine is available by the glass or bottle. Please, no outside food or beverage during this weekend. Vendors will include: Rossetta's Farm, Demi Olive Oil, Smart Snack Bites, Gail Adam's Jewelry, Sugar and Spice, Baker's Bounty, Ms. Fu's Yummy Food Truck and more to be announced!

Date: July 28, 2018 - July 29, 2018

Location: Unionville Vineyards

9 Rocktown Rd., Ringoes, NJ 08551

MERCER COUNTY

Naijapalooza Wande Coal Featuring Selebobo Afrobeat Music Festival

Wande Coal Is NaijaPalooza Afrobeat Music Festival Headliner! See Wande Coal Perform His Hits Live with Selebobo and Special Guests. Wande Coal is coming to Trenton New Jersey July 28th. See Selebobo and Special Guests along with Wande Coal in Trenton New Jersey Saturday July 28th. Selebobo - NaijaPalooza 2018 Afrobeat Music Festival Headliner - He's also known as Mixxmonsta and has created hits for and alongside Davido, Yemi Alade and Flavour.

Date: July 28, 2018

Location: One Memorial Drive, Trenton, New Jersey 08608

MIDDLESEX COUNTY

New Brunswick Restaurant Week 2018

Get ready for a culinary extravaganza during New Brunswick's Restaurant Week and enjoy fantastic deals on delicious meals ranging from fine dining, to bar food, to ethnic specialties such as Italian, Irish, and American…try them all! Over twenty-five restaurants have cooked up some great offers to get the food lover in you out the door and diving into new experiences and flavors. It's two full weeks of foodie fun including live radio remote sessions with spin the wheel contests for gifts and prizes, and it's so easy to enjoy: no coupons, passes or tickets are needed. Just go to NBRweek.com, for the full list of participating restaurants and special offers. Sponsored in part by the Central Jersey CVB. Presented by New Brunswick City Center.

Date: July 14, 2018 - July 28, 2018

Location: Downtown New Brunswick, New Brunswick, NJ 08901

Rutgers Gardens Summer Fest

Join us in the celebration of Summer on this special day of activities and events for adults and children in the Gardens. Come for a day of tours, classes, leisure and enjoyment! $5 (cash/check payable at front gate); 17 and under are free when accompanied by an adult.

Date: July 28, 2018

Location: Rutgers Gardens

140 Log Cabin Rd., New Brunswick, NJ 08901

MONMOUTH COUNTY

Monmouth County Fair

Join in the fun during this traditional county fair. This year's Fair includes a home and garden competition, live music, rides, and so much more. Hours are Wednesday-Friday from 5 - 11 pm; Saturday from 3 - 11 pm; and Sunday from 11 am - 6 pm.

Date: July 25, 2018 - July 29, 2018

Location: East Freehold Showgrounds

1500 Kozloski Rd., Freehold, NJ 07728

BCCT presents Seussical the Musical

BCCT-Brick Children's Community Theatre proudly presents, Seussical the Musical Friday, Saturday and Sunday July 27th, July 28th and July 29th at The Historic Strand Theatre in Lakewood.

Date: July 27, 2018 - July 28, 2018

Location: 400 Clifton Ave., Lakewood, NJ 08701

MORRIS COUNTY

Dover SummerFest

Dover SummerFest is the heart of Morris County and is soon to be New Jersey's most exciting Hot Rod, Harley and BBQ event. The event features classic cars, bikes, BBQ vendors, beer garden, live music and a family-friendly kid's zone including rides and interactive activities. Rain date August 4th.

Date: July 28, 2018

Location: Crescent Field

2nd & Chestnut Sts., Dover, NJ 07081

Peach Harvest Festival

Enjoy scrumptious peach treats galore! Homemade peach ice cream, peach pie, and lots more! Take a Scenic hayride around our farm to the peach orchard to pick your own peaches! And then enjoy lots of Family Fun activities (Pony Rides, Moon Bounce and more!) Something for the whole family!

Date: July 28, 2018 - Aug 12, 2018

Location: Alstede Farms

1 Alstede Farms Ln., Chester, NJ 07930

OCEAN COUNTY

Soulsational Festival

The festival is a FREE admission community event featuring live music on two stages, over 100 vendors, local businesses, giveaways, a silent auction, and lots of opportunities to give back and unite the Jersey Shore community! The festival includes free group classes, free yoga, A kid's village, art, poets, and live demonstrations. The day is packed with interactive opportunities and events for the entire family of all ages. A vacation day in our backyard. The #Soulsational mission is to motivate and inspire our community to find what brings them health and greater happiness while creating lifelong memories. Gates open at 11 am for thousands of attendees.

Date: July 28, 2018

Location: Veterans Park – Berkeley Township

489 Forest Hills Pkwy., Bayville, NJ 08721

Family Promise of SOC Fundraiser

Family Promise Fundraiser at Calloway’s – Help Family Promise keep our promise to homeless families in Southern Ocean County by supporting our fundraiser at Calloway’s, Route 9 South, Staffordville, NJ 08092, Friday, July 27, starting at 6:30pm. There will be a buffet dinner, live music, a 50/50 and basket raffles. Tickets for adults are $30 and children 2-10 years are $20. Tickets may be purchased in advance or at the door. Seating is limited so best to purchase tickets ahead of time by visiting the website.

Date: July 27, 2018

Location: 597 Route 9,Staffordville, NJ 08092

PASSAIC COUNTY

Primitive Skills: Throwing Sticks, Stalking, and Awareness

When we move through a town or city, we move at a certain pace, we pay attention to certain things, and we dress to match our environment. However, when we move in the forest, we need to make some serious adjustments - especially if we want to see or get close to wildlife. By learning how to move silently through the landscape, you will feel more at home and relaxed anytime you venture outdoors. We will also cover a basic, primitive hunting technique (no animals will be injured during this program). Instructor: Joe Blevis of Earth Living Skills. Ages 10+. $35 per person; $5 discount for current Weis members. Registration required.

Date: July 28, 2018

Location: The New Weis Center

150 Snake Den Rd., Ringwood, NJ 07456

A Dance With Death

The Experts in Mystery Entertainment are now performing live public and private interactive murder mystery dinner shows in Wayne and surrounding areas throughout New Jersey. Join us for a night of intrigue, deception, and delicious food in this comedic thriller!

Date: July 29, 2018

Location: 50 Hinchman Ave., Wayne, NJ 07470

SOMERSET COUNTY

Villagers Theatre Presents Green Day's American Idiot

Villagers Theatre is proud to announce our 2018 TeensVill production of Green Day’s “AMERICAN IDIOT!” – Rated R for explicit language and adult themes. The two-time Tony Award-winning hit musical Green Day’s American Idiot, based on the Grammy Award-winning multi-platinum album, boldly takes the American musical where it’s never gone before. This high-octane show includes every song from Green Day’s album, American Idiot, as well as several songs from its follow-up release, 21st Century Breakdown. Johnny, Tunny and Will struggle to find meaning in a post-9/11 world. When the three disgruntled men flee the constraints of their hometown for the thrills of city life, their paths are quickly estranged when Tunny enters the armed forces, Will is called back home to attend to familial responsibilities, and Johnny’s attention becomes divided by a seductive love interest and a hazardous new friendship.

Date: July 27, 2018 - July 29, 2018

Location: 475 Demott Lane, Somerset, NJ 08873

SUSSEX COUNTY

Only in Jersey Ice Cream Fest

Join us for our 3rd Annual Ice Cream Fest on The Farm Saturday July 28th and Sunday July 29th from 1pm-8pm! Enjoy live music from MariByrd, Non-Stop Denny, and Sue Polcer of Hoi Polloi, Family Fun & Lawn Games, Farm Fresh Food, and of course, tons of amazing ice cream and specialty desserts! This will also be the exclusive release party for our "ONLY IN JERSEY" Ice Cream Collection, featuring our headline-making TAYLOR HAM & FRENCH TOAST flavor, along with SWEET CORN & HONEY, BUTTERMILK & BLUEBERRIES, CRANBERRY CREAMSICLE, and TOMATO PIE! Find more information on our website at windybrowfarms.com! We'll be there, rain or shine, and hope to see you on the farm!

Date: July 27, 2018 - July 28, 2018

Location: Windy Brow Farms

359 Ridge Rd, Fredon Township, NJ 07860

WARREN COUNTY

Warren County Farmers Fair

This year we're celebrating 81 years! A family fun event that also features a Hot Air Balloon Festival with up to 30 balloons. Explore the Traditional Arts Building featuring demonstrations of quilting, lacemaking and more. Other highlights include 4-H and FFA exhibits and contest. Main arena events include demolition derbies, mud bogs and tractor/truck pulls (some additional charges apply). Tickets go on sale for the Main Arena events on March 15th. The balloon festival features mass hot air balloon launches, tethered balloon rides, hare and hound races and the unique Bicycle Balloon Race, where pilots and cyclists pair up in a race of skill and speed. The Kids' Corral is a fun and magical place where children can play, learn and even enter some contests. Best of all, activities at the Kids' Corral are free of charge to fairgoers. Call for a free brochure or sign up online for our e-news.

Date: July 28, 2018 - Aug 4, 2018

Location: Warren County Fairgrounds

1350 Stryker Rd., Phillipsburg, NJ 08865

HKTWN Restaurant Weeks

Restaurant Week highlights the quality and ethnically diverse restaurants in town. This is a great way for locals and visitors alike to experience restaurants in Hackettstown, ones they love and ones not yet visited. Visit a participating restaurant and order from a specially designed Restaurant Week menu or any highlighted specials to enjoy the tastes in town and show your Passport to receive your stamp and gain more chances to win prizes!

Date: July 12, 2018 - July 29, 2018

Location: Downtown, Hackettstown, NJ 07840