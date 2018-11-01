LAKEWOOD — Two additional cases of measles were confirmed in this township by the state Department of Health.

The new cases come after exposure to a man who had traveled to Israel and was confirmed to have the measles late last week. The DOH warned that anyone who was in the following locations may have been exposed.

NPGS grocery store, 231 Main St in Lakewood: Thursday, Oct. 25, between 9:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. and Monday, Oct. 29, between 2:15 p.m. and 4:45 p.m.

Pizza Plus, 241 4th St, Lakewood: Sunday, Oct. 28 between 12:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

The DOH said that anyone potentially exposed could develop symptoms until Nov. 20 and should contact a health provider immediately to arrange for an examination. People should not just show up at doctor's office.

"Special arrangements can be made for evaluation while also protecting other patients and medical staff from possible infection" the DOH said.

Symptoms of measles include rash, high fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes. Measles can cause serious complications, such as pneumonia and encephalitis (swelling of the brain). In pregnant women, measles can lead to miscarriage, premature birth or a low birth weight.

Anyone who has not been vaccinated or has not had measles is at risk if they are exposed.

"Two doses of measles vaccine are about 97 percent effective in preventing measles,” Dr. Christina Tan, the state epidemiologist, said in a statement.

