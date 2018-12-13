18 of the best things to do this weekend in NJ — Dec. 14-16

Looking for something to do this weekend? We've got you covered. Check out our complete list of great events and fun things do right here in the great Garden State!

BERGEN COUNTY

The Shannon Rose Irish Pub - Brunch With Santa

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at The Shannon Rose Irish Pub! Families are invited to Brunch with Santa at The Shannon Rose Irish Pub restaurants in Clifton and Ramsey. Families can enjoy brunch, take photos with Santa and give kids the opportunity to share their Christmas wishes with Jolly Old Saint Nick. In addition to Santa’s visit, the family-friendly event will also include: • Face painters • Cookie and ornament decorating stations • Raffles to win a variety of prize baskets. For an added feel-good layer, The Shannon Rose is encouraging guests to bring a new, unwrapped toy, which will benefit local families in need this holiday season. Guests who donate a toy will receive one free raffle entry to win prizes. Ten percent of event sales from Brunch with Santa, and 100 percent of proceeds from the pubs’ additional fundraising activities, will be donated to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to support its mission to advance cures, and means of prevention, for pediatric catastrophic diseases through research and treatment. Reservations are strongly encouraged as space is limited.

Dec 16, 2018

1200 Route 17, Ramsey, NJ 07446

BURLINGTON COUNTY

Model Railroad Club Open House

Burlington County Model Railroad Club - We call our miniature railroad the Rancocas Valley Lines based on our physical location in NJ. We represent portions of a freelanced railroad that goes from tidewater to mountains, running through the typical stations and industrial areas of a large city, then countryside, while serving industries. We run 5-8 trains simultaneously on a double-track mainline along with several other trains operating in various yards. We ask that adults bring a step stool for children under 40 inches tall.

Dec 15, 2018

808 Pomona Rd., Right side entrance

Cinnaminson, New Jersey 08077

CAPE MAY COUNTY

Breakfast With Santa

Head to the Cape May Ferry terminal for breakfast and story time with Santa and Mrs. Claus! Before loading his sleigh and starting his jaunt around the world, Santa has graciously agreed to stop at the Ferry terminal for a special breakfast with some of his favorite Cape May County children! Menu: Sliced Fruit Display Yogurt, Granola & Fresh Berries Scrambled Eggs w/Assorted Toppings Smoked Bacon Breakfast Sausage Home Fried Potatoes Fluffy Pancakes w/Maple Syrup Mushroom & Spinach Quiche Assorted Breakfast Pastries w/Butter & Cream Cheese Fresh Brewed Coffee and Decaf Assorted Fruit Juices Milk Mimosa and Bloody Mary Bar will be available for additional cost. 9 am & 10:30 am. Adults (13 & up): $23, Children (3-12): $14, Children 2 & under: FREE.

Dec 15, 2018

Cape May Ferry Terminal

1200 Lincoln Blvd., North Cape May, NJ 08204

CUMBERLAND COUNTY

Holiday Glass in the Studio

Venture down to the WheatonArts Glass Studio on Saturday, December 8, 15, and 22 to be amazed as our glass artists create holiday-themed glass objects, large and small throughout the day! Visitors can see other holiday glass objects on display, including the record-breaking giant glass ornament, glass fruitcake, the world’s largest glass turkey drumstick, and a 5'7" tall glass menorah.

Dec 15, 2018

1501 Glasstown Rd., Millville, New Jersey 08332

ESSEX

10th Annual Potluck Party, Art Sale, & Gift Market

Come out to Gallery Aferro's End-of-Year Open House, Gift Market-on-Market and 10th Annual Potluck Party! From Saturday, December 8th through Saturday, December 22nd, 73 Market Street becomes the gift market destination, so get something for yourself or anyone on your list. Don't be shy about reaching out via 973-353-9533 or info@aferro.org to ask about an artwork if you see it online, or with any gifting or art-buying questions! SAVE THE DATE! December 15th, all are welcome to Aferro's one and only end-of-year open house and potluck party. While browsing our gallery walls, enjoy shopping the wares of local, diverse artisans and chowing down on the multi-ethnic cuisine. The day-long event will also feature $5 family portraits, a 50/50 raffle, and a youth dance performance by Newark's own Clubhouse Recreation Center Performance Troupe. For more information, including specific dates and times, please visit our Facebook page or our events page at aferro.org.

Dec 8, 2018 - Dec 22, 2018

Gallery Aferro

73 Market St., Newark, NJ 07102

Fourth Annual Hot Chocolate Hike Weekend

Take a break from the holiday rush and join us for a guided hike on the Arboretum's grounds. Discover who is in the forest as we look for signs of our woodland animal friends. When we are done, warm up in the historic Stone House with a cup of hot cocoa by the fireplace. Hike times: 11 am, 1 pm and 3 pm. Please dress appropriately for an outdoor adventure. Price: $8 per person.

Dec 15, 2018 - Dec 16, 2018

Cora Hartshorn Arboretum and Bird Sanctuary

324 Forest Dr. S., Short Hills, NJ 07078

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever

Just in time for the holidays, this widely beloved Christmas tale, warm and incredibly funny, full of characters both relatable and utterly unique, is sure to be an hour of enjoyable family time. What happens when a couple struggling to put on a church Christmas pageant is faced with casting the Herdman kids - You won't believe the mayhem - and the fun - when the Herdmans collide with the Christmas story head on! None of the Herdmans has ever heard the Christmas story before. Joseph, Mary, the baby Jesus--it's all news to them but they are sure to make it the most unusual anyone has seen and, just possibly, the best one ever. The cast includes performers from (Montclair) and neighboring communities.

Dec 14, 2018 - Dec 16, 2018

UUCM 67 Church St., Montclair, NJ 07042

GLOUCESTER COUNTY

Santa Parade and Christmas in the Park

Christmas in Pitman! Beginning Nov. 24, Santa comes to Pitman in the Santa Parade. Then each Thursday-Saturday, visit Santa in his house and take an old fashioned trolley ride throughout town and enjoy all the sites and sounds of Christmas each weekend, leading up to Christmas.

Nov 24, 2018 - Dec 22, 2018

Ballard Park

S. Broadway & Pitman Ave., Pitman, NJ 08071

HUDSON COUNTY

JCTC Dance: Cocktail Hour: The Show by Ballets with a Twist

See the Mai Tai, Martini, Manhattan and more spring off the menu and onto the stage in this electrifying production from New York City. Cocktail Hour: The Show, by Ballets with a Twist, reinvents the glamour and excitement of classic entertainment with a 21st-century flair, capturing the timeless American spirit in a series of dazzling vignettes. This sparkling mix of original choreography, music and design is high-style fun for all ages to enjoy. The cabaret-style engagement will feature live music performed by the company's own B-Twist Orchestra, an ensemble of internationally acclaimed musicians. Cocktails, mocktails, beer and wine will be available for purchase in the theater throughout the evening. For every pair of tickets purchased, patrons will have the opportunity to add on a $60 dinner for two (including one drink per person) at Madame Claude Bis, an intimate French bistro located on the ground level of the White Eagle Hall building.

Dec 16, 2018

White Eagle Hall

337 Newark Ave., Jersey City, NJ 07302

MERCER COUNTY

3rd Annual Soul-Filled Bowls Fundraiser

The Arts Council of Princeton's ceramics community is hosting the 3rd annual Soul-Filled Bowls fundraiser event. Come to the Arts Council's Taplin Gallery to purchase beautiful handmade bowls by local ceramic artists for $25 each. Enjoy a courtesy bowl of soup from the Blawenburg Cafe and The Salad and Smoothie Market, with fresh bread provided by Brick Farm Market. Funds raised will benefit Meals on Wheels and Isles. Parking is available in the Spring and Hulfish Street Garages and at metered parking spots along Witherspoon Street and Paul Robeson Place.

Dec 15, 2018

Paul Robeson Center for the Arts

102 Witherspoon St., Princeton, NJ 08542

Friends of Princeton of Open Space Annual Holiday Open House

As you enjoy the miles of wooded trails in the Billy Johnson Mountain Lakes Nature Preserve, Friends of Princeton Open Space (FOPOS), a nonprofit devoted to preservation and stewardship of land in Princeton, invites you to their annual Holiday Open House. Warm up by the fire with cider, treats and a holiday themed art activity. This family-friendly event is FREE and open to everyone. For more information about Friends of Princeton Open Space, please visit our website.

Dec 16, 2018

Mountain Lakes House

57 Mountain Ave., Princeton, NJ 08540

NJSO: Handel's Messiah

Savor a family tradition. Patrick Dupré Quigley shapes a historically informed interpretation of the Messiah in the NJSO’s annual presentation of the holiday favorite. This year, hear it in Newark at the glorious Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart, a perfect setting for this timeless masterpiece.

Dec 14, 2018 & Dec 16, 2018

68 Nassau St., Princeton, NJ 08544

MONMOUTH COUNTY

Everything You Always Wanted To Know About Music, But Were Afraid To Ask

Did you ever wonder what the difference was between a symphony and a philharmonic? Why is a French horn French? What does a conductor actually do-and does the orchestra really need one? Join us for an exciting evening of questions answered by Maestro Anthony LaGruth. Bring your best questions and be a part of the learning journey! $43 per person; includes a multi-course dinner and a multimedia lecture; limited seating. Tickets must be purchased online in advance; no tickets will be sold at the door.

Dec 14, 2018

Georgian Court University, North Dining Room

900 Lakewood Ave., Lakewood, NJ 08701

MORRIS COUNTY

Country Christmas with Santa

Come on over to Santa's Country Corner! He will be visiting us at the farm and would love to take a photo with you, so make sure you bring your camera! See our website for details.

Dec 2, 2018 - Dec 23, 2018

Alstede Farms

1 Alstede Farms Ln., Chester, NJ 07930

Christmas In Boonton Twp. & Toys For Tots Drive

Enjoy A Night Of Dazzling Lights & Refreshments Presented By Christmas In Boonton Township On Behalf Of Boonton Township P.B.A. The Boonton Township P.B.A. will be serving Hot Chocolate, Coffee, Donuts, & Candy Canes. All We Ask Is That All Viewers Bring A Toy To Be Donated To Toys For Tots.

Dec 14, 2018

1 Crestfield Rd., Boonton Township, NJ 07005

OCEAN COUNTY

5th Annual Ugly Sweater 5K Run and Kids 1 mile Jolly Jog

Come run or walk the merriest 5K and 1/2 mile kid’s jog of the year! All Saints Regional Catholic School invites you to wear your most embarrassing Christmas sweater to our 5th annual Ugly Christmas Sweater Run on December 15th at 9 A.M. at the Stafford Township Municipal Building, 260 E. Bay Avenue. To sign-up for your chance to compete for our famed fruit cake prize, visit raceforum.com/sweater. To guarantee a 2018 race t-shirt (which is even uglier than last year) sign-up by November 30th. All race proceeds support All Saints Regional Catholic School PTA.

Dec 15, 2018

260 E. Bay Ave

Manahawkin, New Jersey 08050

UNION COUNTY

Breakfast with Santa

Naughty or nice – all are welcome when Liberty Hall hosts Breakfast with Santa. Our hot breakfast buffet will fill you with Christmas cheer and put you in the holiday spirit. Then take a photo with the jolly old man himself in Santa's sleigh. 9 - 11 am or 11:30 am - 1:30 pm. Program Fee: $25 per child; $30 per adult. Reservations required; please call.

Dec 16, 2018

Liberty Hall Museum

1003 Morris Ave., Union, NJ 07083

WARREN COUNTY

Crafty Kids Marketplace

Looking for last minute gifts made locally? Then come to the fantastic mini-holiday market at CDH where everything is made by local kids! You'll find everything from slime to gourmet salt rubs. Bring cash and a generous spirit! Then head on into our holiday concert! The Al Kessel Band (Formerly Never Too Late) will perform their popular holiday show 'Celebrations of Light-Holiday Songs and Stories for everyone'. This all-inclusive show features narrative explanations of the origins of various December holidays-Christmas, Hanukkah, and Kwanzaa- with traditional music from each. Bring the family and participate in a child-centered sing along. Kick off the season with joy and song! Please register.

Dec 15, 2018

Catherine Dickson Hofman Branch (Warren County Library)

4 Lambert Rd., Blairstown, NJ 07825