17 of the best things to do this weekend in NJ — Nov. 9-11

Looking for something to do this weekend? We've got you covered. Check out our complete list of great events and fun things do right here in the great Garden State!

BERGEN COUNTY

Paramus Catholic Fall Craft Show

This long running show draws thousand of customers to this "Once a Year" event. One hundred and forty exhibitors will be set up throughout the school with arts and crafts. This is the perfect opportunity to shop for the holiday's. Just some of the items available will be stained and painted glass, cutting boards, turned wood pens, pepper mills and bowls, fiber, florals, lighted wood holiday trees, pottery, ceramics, jewelry, apparel, soft sculpture, bonsai, dried herb mixes, olive oils, chocolates, hand painted slates, children's items, totes, pillows, wood character clock, hand knits and much more. No Strollers please. Admission $4.

Nov 11, 2018

Paramus Catholic High School

425 Paramus Rd., Paramus, NJ 07652

BURLINGTON COUNTY

Cheers to Charity

Join us for the BCTC annual Cheers to Charity Wine & Spirits Tasting event to benefit The Autism Cares Foundation. Enjoy an evening of fine wines, whiskeys and cocktails. Hors d'oeuvres, fruit, cheese and a pasta station will also be served. This event is for individuals over the age of 21 only, and ID must be provided at the door.

Nov 9, 2018

Riverview Restaurant Burlington

219 High St., Burlington, NJ 08016

CAPE MAY COUNTY

Exit Zero Jazz Festival

Exit Zero Jazz Festival Autumn edition with Headline Artists NEA Jazz Master Dianne Reeves and Marcus Miller in the National Historic landmark City of Cape May. More than 40+ sets of world-class music over the Fest weekend on the Main Stages, clubs, and streets of Cape May. Festival Producer Michael Kline has crafted a world-class lineup of Grammy Winners, NEA Jazz Masters, and an eclectic mix of many different genres of music, including Kurt Elling, Charlie Haden's Liberation Music Orchestra Conducted by Carla Bley, Stefon Harris & Blackout, Bob James Trio, Terell Stafford Quintet and many more.

Nov 8, 2018 - Nov 11, 2018

Cape May Convention Hall and venues in Cape May

714 Beach Ave., Cape May, NJ 08204

ESSEX

Afro Brazilian Culture Center Open House

Introduce a new fitness activity into your life. Come and try a variety of classes that are offered at the Afro Brazilian Culture Center of New Jersey Meet the various teachers that teach at our studio.

Nov 10, 2018

554 Bloomfield Ave., Bloomfield, NJ 07003

HUNTERDON COUNTY

Tina & Friends- Open Mic Night

Tina rocks. She rocks Lambertville, New Hope, Doylestown, and once a month she rocks the vines at Unionville. You're invited to join her band of merrymakers for a vineyard open mic in the tasting room. We serve wine by the glass or bottle and encourage guests to bring small bites to enjoy while the music plays. There's no cover charge, and we promise you a raucous, rocking...even riotous good time. Performers should arrive at the beginning of the evening to guarantee stage time.

Nov 9, 2018

Unionville Vineyards

9 Rocktown Rd., Ringoes, NJ 08551

MERCER COUNTY

Pie Sampling Weekend

Come and taste our delicious home baked pies Saturday and Sunday, 10am-5pm. Not sure which of our over 25 varieties of pies to serve for your Thanksgiving meal? Come out to try something new or taste your favorite. Our friendly store staff will be on hand to take your Thanksgiving pie orders. Join Terhune Orchards in providing meals and support for HomeFront during this holiday season. Terhune Orchards donates 200 pies for Thanksgiving to food pantries. Help in our food drive by bringing canned goods for HomeFront. Enjoy a delicious pie tasting for $3 per person. All proceeds from this event will be given to HomeFront to help those in need. Tasting takes place in our Wine Barn. Wine tastings will be available.

Nov 10, 2018 - Nov 11, 2018

330 Cold Soil Rd., Princeton, NJ 08540

Public Archaeology Day

Come and participate in excavation, metal-detection, ground-penetrating radar, and artifact study, and learn first-hand what archaeology is all about. All ages are welcome; no experience required. Come explore history right here in Princeton! Volunteers are welcome to participate in all aspects of the archaeological project on a rotating basis. Excavation, metal-detection, ground-penetrating radar, and artifact study will take place throughout the day. Tours of the Princeton Battlefield will also be offered throughout the day. 9:00 a.m - 3:00 p.m.

Nov 10, 2018

Princeton Battlefield Society

500 Mercer Rd, Princeton, NJ 08540

Holiday Vendor/Craft Fair

This is a great opportunity to get in the mood while you start your holiday shopping. There will be holiday music playing, delicious food and baked goods available as well as a visit from Santa between 12:00 noon and 2:00 pm.

Nov 11, 2018

Trenton Elks Lodge #105

42 DeCou Ave., West Trenton, NJ 08628

MIDDLESEX COUNTY

Annual Sugarloaf Crafts Festival

Sugarloaf is back in Edison, NJ for another record-breaking festival! Join us at the NJ Convention & Expo Center for a weekend of holiday shopping, family fun, and good company. After a monumental turnout last fall, Sugarloaf is planning its biggest NJ festival yet. Aisle after aisle of handmade arts & crafts await you and your friends; start planning your holiday wish lists now and beat the shopping rush. Experience live art demonstrations and Learn to Paint classes – both designed to give you a unique view into the world of our artisans. Kids are welcome to take part in those, as well as an interactive puppet theater. Looking to entertain your taste buds instead? Sample from dozens of well-stocked specialty food booths. Visit our website for show details, a specialized gift guide, and discounted tickets. Our artists can't wait to meet you!

Nov 9, 2018 - Nov 11, 2018

NJ Convention & Expo Center

97 Sunfield Ave., Edison, NJ 08837

MONMOUTH COUNTY

Asbury Park Record Show

Our fall edition of The Asbury Park Record Show is coming up! 10am early bird $10/ 11am regular entry $5. All genres! LPs & 45s! The best record dealers from the tri-state area are filling the pony with vinyl! Everything from super rare holy grail records to collection staples!

Nov 11, 2018

The Stone Pony

913 Ocean Ave, Asbury Park, NJ 07712

Fall Craft Show

Held from 9 am - 1 pm, this seasonal craft show is the perfect place to find holiday gifts and decorations. Admission and parking are free.

Nov 10, 2018

Fort Monmouth Recreation Center

2566 Guam Ln., Tinton Falls, NJ 07724

The Art of War

A historian is noted as saying that "art and war are old companions," and many military leaders felt that art could capture the true essence of war. Although artists have been capturing the images of war for years, World War I marked the first time that the U.S. government commissioned artists to capture a war effort in the hopes that the artists could provide a historical record and stir up support for the war. Join Dr. Festa as she shows and discusses pieces of art from antiquity to World War II.: $43 per person; includes a multi-course dinner and a multimedia lecture; limited seating. Tickets must be purchased online in advance; no tickets will be sold at the door.

Nov 9, 2018

Georgian Court University, North Dining Room

900 Lakewood Ave., Lakewood, NJ 08701

MORRIS COUNTY

Pie Tasting Weekend

Don't miss this chance to try all the flavors of our tasty home-baked pies! See our website for a list of what flavors we offer. Stop by...there are so many to try!

Nov 10, 2018

Alstede Farms

1 Alstede Farms Ln., Chester, New Jersey 07930

Thanksgiving Harvest Home & Armistice Observance

Enjoy interactive farm chores, a wagon ride, and a family-friendly craft. Visit the 1915 Farmhouse to see what holiday fare is being prepared. At 1 pm, join in a special program honoring all U.S. military personnel and veterans to recognize the 100th anniversary of the end of WWI. Cost: $8 per adult, $7 per senior (65+), $6 per child age 4 - 16, and $4 per child age 2 & 3. FREE per child under age 2. Friends members half price with a current membership card. U.S. military personnel (past and present) admitted free.

Nov 11, 2018

Fosterfields Living Historical Farm

73 Kahdena Rd., Morris Township, NJ 07962

OCEAN COUNTY

St. Andrew's UMC North Star Holiday Bazaar

There's Something for Everyone! Grannie's Cupboard Homemade Foods, Andy's Sweet Shop, Crafts, Knit & Stitched Goods by the Knit Wits/Stitch & Chatters, Attic Treasures, Children's Only Gift Shop, The Jewelry Box, Pictures With Santa & Elfie, Mystery Gifts, Gift Card Tree, American Girl Doll Table featuring Luciana Vegas & accessories, Star Wars Table, 1 O Kind Jewelry, Scentsy, Dottie's Delights, Jems Jewels, Tupperware, Rita's Quilling, Bear Woods, Glassy Lady and many other new vendors. Stop by at Andy's Cafe for Breakfast or Lunch and don't miss our Not Quite Silent Auction! Join us as we being to celebrate the Christmas Holidays with food, song, music & lots of gift ideas! Also, bring a canned or dry packaged food for our THANKSGIVING BASKETS and get a chance to win a special gift! This year we are also recognizing our Vets!

Nov 10, 2018

1528 Church Rd., Toms River, New Jersey 08755

UNION COUNTY

22nd Annual Pet & Craft Expo

Greyhound Friend of NJ will hosting it's 22nd Annual Pet and Craft Expo to raise money to continue to rehome retired racing greyhounds. We have been rehoming retired racing greyhounds for over 30 years. Come out and meet our retired greyhounds and do some shopping at the same. This is a 2 day event Sat, Nov 10th and Sun, Nov 11th. 10am - 4pm. Follow us on facebook at Greyhound Friend of NJ.

Nov 10, 2018 - Nov 11, 2018

500 Rahway Ave., Westfield, New Jersey 07090

WARREN COUNTY

Crafts and Drafts at Jersey Girl Brewing Fall

Santa Claus is comin’ to town - stock up on your holiday gifts and keep warm with a Jersey Girl beer ahead of the holiday crowds! Marketspace returns to Jersey Girl Brewing for Crafts and Drafts: Handmade Holiday on November 10, 2018. This indoor pop-up market features 16 local artisans who will hook you up with the most unique treasures by the menorah or under the Christmas tree.

Nov 10, 2018

426 Sand Shore Rd., Hackettstown, New Jersey 07840