16 of the best things to do this weekend — Mar. 9-11

Looking for something to do this weekend? We've got you covered. Check out our complete list of great events and fun things do right here in the great Garden State!

Asbury Park St. Patrick’s Day Celebration with Big Joe Henry!

Join the fun as Big Joe Henry kicks off a full day of St. Patrick's Day festivities in Asbury Park on Sunday, March 11th from 9:00 AM to Noon with a LIVE broadcast from the Asbury Hotel. Then, check out the Asbury Park St. Patrick's Day Parade as it steps off at 1:00 PM at 5th Avenue and Ocean Avenue. Hang out after the parade as Big Joe hosts a special concert with Bobby Bandiera at The Wonder Bar at 3:00 PM. Proceeds from the concert benefit Asbury Park so be sure to stay and party for a great cause!

Date: March 11th, 2018

Location: The Asbury Hotel

210 5th Ave, Asbury Park, NJ 07712

BERGEN COUNTY

Swedish Easter Smorgasbord

Join us for a Traditional Swedish Easter Smorgasbord on Friday, March 9th (6:00pm-8:30pm) to celebrate the sign of Spring! We will be offering an all you can eat smorgasbord of herring, various salmon dishes, Swedish meatballs, potatoes, eggs, crispbread, cheeses and more! IKEA FAMILY Price: $12.99 (Adult); $2.99 (Kids 12 and under)

Regular Price: $16.99 (Adult); $4.99 (Kids 12 and under) Ask a Restaurant co-worker for more details and to purchase your tickets today! Seating is limited! Restaurant closes at 4:30pm for event set-up. Menu is subject to change due to product availability.

Date: March 9th, 2018

Location: 100 Ikea Dr., Paramus, NJ 07652

ESSEX

Non-Rated Quad Style Chess Tournament

L3 Academy’s non-rated Quad Style Chess Tournament includes medals or ribbons for players ranking in 1st, 2nd and 3rd place. L3 Academy has a medal trade-in reward system, where the medal winners can earn a winner trophy. A player who has won 6 non-rated quads can trade in their medals along with certificates for an engraved quad winner cup trophy (the medals must be in the same category – gold, silver, bronze). Our Chess Tournament is directed by our Blitz Chess Expert Carlos Sanchez.

Date: March 11th, 2018

Location: 1 Greenwood Ave., Montclair, NJ 07042

67th West Orange St. Patrick's Day Parade

The West Orange St. Patrick's Day Parade will be held on Sunday, March 11th beginning at 12:15pm at the corners of Mt. Pleasant Avenue and Main Street. The Parade Committee is proud to honor Donald R. Shauger, Sr. as the 2018 Grand Marshal. Donald was born and raised in West Orange, NJ or as he fondly refers to it as, "I wasn't raised in West Orange, I was raised by West Orange". He founded the "The Shauger Group" over 30 years ago and is involved with numerous charitable organizations including the foundation that was founded by Donald and his wife Lisa,. The "Timothy Groves Memorial Scholarship" benefits students that are deemed to be in financial need. Donald's full bio along with the 2018 Deputy Grand Marshals Sean McGinley, Robert Lynch and Brad Squires on the website at www.westorangeparade.com

Date: March 11th, 2018

Location: 49 Moore Terrace

West Orange, New Jersey 07052

GLOUCESTER COUNTY

“Erin Go Bark” Beef and Beer Fundraiser

A Voice For Paws will be hosting their annual Fundraiser “Erin Go Bark” Beef and Beer on Saturday, March 10, 2018 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Masso’s Crystal Manor located at 210 South Delsea Drive in Glassboro, New Jersey. There will be a food buffet, beer, soda, live music, a cash bar, a basket audition, and a 50/50 cash prize. Come join us for a fun-filled evening that will benefit animals in need! Tickets are $35 each and can be purchased at the door or through PayPal.

Date: March 10th, 2018

Location: Masso's Crystal Manor

210 South Delsea Dr., Glassboro, NJ 08028

MERCER COUNTY

Pi Day Princeton

Einstein was born on March 14th (3.14) the numeric equivalent of Pi! The town of Princeton celebrates with free activities all over town! Free, fun for all competitions like Pie Eating Contest at McCaffrey's SuperMarket, Pie Throwing Event on Palmer Square, Pizza Pie Competion at Princeton Pi. Morven Museum and Gardens holds a Surprise Happy Birthday Party for Albert Einstein while NJ Transit holds Dinky Rides with Einstein! Inside the Nassau Inn Princeton William Ballroom, the town is amazed as contestants compete for $314.15 in the popular Einstein Look A Like and Pi Recitation Contests. For older celebrants, guided tours of Einstein's neighborhood and self guided Grub Crawls/Pub Crawls help everyone celebrate the remarkable coincidence of Princeton's favorite genius being born on Pi Day!

Date: March 10th, 2018 - March 14th, 2018

Location: Nassau Inn

10 Palmer Sq., Princeton, NJ 08542

SMASH: Steam Trains!

Celebrate NJ Maker's Day at the Museum. Build and engineer a train! Explore the role of trains in New Jersey's history; discover rocks that make trains roll (coal, sleeper stones); create some train art. FREE from 10 am - 3 pm.

Date: March 10th, 2018

Location: New Jersey State Museum

205 W. State St., Trenton, NJ 08608

MONMOUTH COUNTY

5th Annual Guinness Run

Event is at 2 pm. Registration of $30, includes a commemorative t-shirt, a Guinness Pint Glass and access to the Post-Race Party at Bahrs Landing Restaurant, 2 Bay Ave. Highlands, NJ, with complimentary appetizers and Guinness Beer. There will be a Post-Run St. Pat's Pub Crawl from 3 - 5 pm, registration is $10 and includes $3 Imported Beer specials at participating restaurants. You do not have to run to participate in the Pub Crawl. Click for easy online registration for both the Guinness Run and the Pub Crawl. Additional information available online by calling or by email. Proceeds benefit the Highlands 2018 St. Patrick's Day Parade.

Date: March 10th, 2018

Location: Bahrs Landing Restaurant

2 Bay Ave., Highlands, NJ 07732

Belmar Restaurant Tour

Between 11:30 am - 4:30 pm, the borough's restaurants will dish up samples of their favorite menu items. Visit the website for updates on participating restaurants.

Date: March 11th, 2018

Location: Various locations

Down Town Belmar, Belmar, NJ 07713

The Sensational Soul Cruisers Dinner Show

iPlay America presents The 2018 Dinner Show Series! Enjoy monthly live musical performances and a delicious dinner buffet. Doors/Buffet: 4:30 pm. Event: 5:30 - 7 pm. As one of the tri-state area's top show bands who originated here in Freehold, this 11 man vocal harmony group with horns is unlike any other you've ever seen!

Date: March 11th, 2018

Location: iPlay America

110 Schanck Rd., Freehold, NJ 07728

MORRIS COUNTY

CCM Festival of Storytelling & World Music

Treat the whole family to an afternoon of storytelling and music with a choice of three storytellers telling age-appropriate tales for all ages, featuring singer/storyteller Ken Galipeau using audience participation to bring stories to life. Treat your imagination to the power of the well-told story, spun round with music. 12:30 - 3:30 pm. Admission $6 for all ages. Ticket sales at the door. Morning workshop for educators. To register for workshop, visit the website.

Date: March 11th, 2018

Location: County College of Morris, Student Community Center

214 Center Grove Rd., Randolph, NJ 07869

Greystone’s Legacy

Learn about the history of our nation's Kirkbride asylums and how the Trans-Allegheny hospital in Weston, WV ties to the former Greystone Park facility. View a vignette screening of the in-production documentary "Greystone's Last Stand," linking the two asylums and how TALA could have saved Greystone from demolition if only given the chance. Starts at 2 pm. Also hear details about joining the Morris Co. Historical Society on its April trip to TALA.

Date: March 11th, 2018

Location: Acorn Hall

68 Lafayette Ave., Morristown, NJ 07960

OCEAN COUNTY

Ocean of Love's Public Service Awards Dinner - A Taste of Disney.

Food and wine tasting by celebrated Disney Chef Phillip Ponticelli of Markham's inside Golden Oak at Walt Disney World Resort. Winner of the Walt Disney Legacy Award 2015. The dinner is honoring our supporters: the D'Onofrio Foundation, Ted Maturo, Switlik Elementary and Rich McCleary. The event will have an Appetizer Competition, Silent Auction and 50/50. Sponsorship opportunities available. An Ad Journal will be featured at the event. For more information please call 732-270-3500 or email info@oceanoflove.org. Tickets: $150 per person

Date: March 10th, 2018

Location: 3900 River Rd., Point Pleasant, NJ 08742

Dinner and Comedy Show to Benefit Firemen

Returning to the New Egypt Firehouse this March is another great evening of stand-up comedy! Headlining this show is Buda, whose credits include the Taj Mahal in Atlantic City, and Sirius/XM Radio! Also appearing on this show are Joe Conte (The Conte and Kenny Podcast, The Bob Levy Podcast), and host Matt Dolan (The Venetian - Somerville). Doors open at 6:30 for a full roast beef dinner with beer and wine, followed by the comedy show, and even some music & dancing after the show! Admission is $30 per person - for tickets and info, stop by the firehouse any Thursday night at 7 PM, or call Don Kernan at 609-234-0608.

Date: March 10th, 2018

Location: 59 Main St., New Egypt, NJ 08533

SOMERSET COUNTY

Open House with Open Hearth Cooking Demonstration

In conjunction with our monthly open house for free tours, the Friends of Abraham Staats House will hold a open hearth cooking demonstration in the old kitchen by its members. Admission is free; Donations are appreciated.

Date: March 10th, 2018

Location: Abraham Staats House

17 Von Steuben Ln., South Bound Brook, NJ 08880

SUSSEX COUNTY

Winter Whimsy

A Pop-Up Fashion Show event at Peter's Valley Gallery. Come warm up midwinter with wine and little bites, colorful company, and unique art! Fashion show at 2 pm featuring artists Debora Meltz, Greg Hicho, Ricky Boscarino, and Robin Lennon.

Date: March 10th, 2018

Location: Peters Valley School of Craft

19 Kuhn Rd., Layton, NJ 07851

WARREN COUNTY

9th Annual St. Patrick's Parade

The Hackettstown BID is excited to bring its 8th Annual St. Patrick's Parade. Attracting over 14,000 visitors making it the biggest event in Hackettstown, the streets come alive with area families lining the streets celebrating this Irish-American tradition. The parade kicks of at 3:30 pm with over 80 participating groups including Irish bands, Community Groups, Bagpipes, Drums, Centenary College Clubs and Groups, Horses, Dancers, Fire Departments and Rescue Squads and hometown favorites the Junior and Senior Colonial Musketeers and the Hackettstown Community Band.

Date: March 11th, 2018

Location: 219 Main St., Hacketstown, NJ 07840