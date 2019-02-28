13 of the best things to do this weekend in NJ — Mar. 1-3

Looking for something to do this weekend? We've got you covered. Check out our complete list of great events and fun things do right here in the great Garden State!

2019 Belmar Lake Como St. Patrick's Day Parade with Big Joe Henry

Join Big Joe Henry and New Jersey 101.5 as he broadcasts his show from 9:00 am to 12 noon at the Celtic Cottage in Long Branch. Then we head to the Belmar parade that kicks off at 1:00 pm. Enjoy a great Irish breakfast and then all that the big St. Patrick's Day Parade has to offer!

Mar 3, 2019

Breakfast at Celtic Cottage 608 2nd Ave, Long Branch, NJ 07740

Parade at 3rd Ave and 22nd Ave in Lake Como, NJ 07719

ATLANTIC COUNTY

Progressive Insurance Atlantic City Boat Show

The 2019 Progressive Insurance Boat Show docks at the Atlantic City Convention Center February 27 – March 3, 2019 bringing lifelong boaters and enthusiastic dreamers the latest in luxury motor yachts, sport fishers, performance boats, watersport boats, and thousands of new marine technologies and accessories. The five-day event delivers a shopping paradise for boaters with the latest in boating innovations, plus interactive boating workshops, Progressive's Oculus Rift virtual reality experience, and fun for the whole family. Bring the kids for the Touch-A-Boat Tour, where they can board real boats, snap a pic at the helm and learn the ropes of life on the high seas. Plus, elevate savings to superstar levels at Super Thursday, where shoppers can take advantage of even deeper savings on the best in boating, food & drink specials, plus $5 tickets after 5 p.m.! Visit website for times and more information.

Feb 27, 2019 - Mar 3, 2019

Atlantic City Convention Center

One Convention Blvd., Atlantic City, NJ 08401

BERGEN COUNTY

Paramus H.S. Craft Show

This is the perfect time of the year to spend the day shopping indoors at this great event. One hundred and twenty five exhibitors from the tri state area will be set up throughout the school with a great variety of arts, crafts and photography. There will also be a home made pickle and kettle korn booth located outside the entrance. Admission is $3. For more information go to our web site.

Mar 3, 2019

Paramus High School

99 E. Century Rd., Paramus, NJ 07652

BURLINGTON COUNTY

Underground Railroad Museum of Burlington County

Hosted by the Bordentown Historical Society. The Underground Railroad Museum contains a visual representation of the underground Railroad experience in America, with emphasis on New Jersey and Burlington County. Located in historic Smithville Park, the museum is an educational and interactive testament to American history, American slavery, and the means in which slaves sought freedom, and the continued history of our nation. The Richard Timbers Sr. room houses a collection dedicated to the achievements of the former faculty and students of the Bordentown Manual Training & Industrial School.

Mar 2, 2019

803 Smithville Road, Eastampton, New Jersey 08060

CAPE MAY COUNTY

1st Annual Grand Girls Gone Pink Event

Get away while giving back at The Grand Hotel's first annual 'Grand Girls Gone Pink' event in partnership with Living Beyond Breast Cancer. Tickets for this fun-filled weekend are from $352 per "girlfriend", and The Grand Hotel will donate $50 per Grand Girl Package sold to Living Beyond Breast Cancer, an organization dedicated to connecting people with trusted breast cancer information and a community of support. Visit the website to book your stay for the 'Grand Girls Gone Pink' event.

Mar 1, 2019 - Mar 3, 2019

The Grand Hotel

1045 Beach Ave., Cape May, NJ 08204

MERCER COUNTY

Friends of Princeton Open Space present: The Great Healthy Yard Project

Join Friends of Princeton Open Space for an event hosting Dr. Diane Lewis, founder of The Great Healthy Yard Project. Dr. Lewis will speak about the threats posed by commercial pesticides and fertilizers to our families and our water supply, and about achieving the goal of beautiful yards without synthetic fertilizers. She will answer questions and autograph copies of her book, which will be available for purchase. $40/pp includes wine, craft beer and light hors d'oeuvres. Pre-registration is required to attend.

Mar 3, 2019

Mountain Lakes House

57 Mountain Ave., Princeton, NJ 08540

Celebrate Mardi Gras in Lawerenceville

Café Du Pain Bakery invites you to take a trip to New Orleans with its creole fusions in the French Quarter and beyond. Journey to one of the most exciting places in the world without ever boarding a plane and celebrate Mardi Gras/Carnival, New Orleans and Caribbean style right here in Lawrenceville, NJ. No Passport needed! Café Du Pain Bakery's celebration will include French, Haitian, South American, and Spanish influences allowing you to experience Carnival and some delicious treats from around the world! Revel in the Mardi Gras tradition, as one of the most celebrated events around the world, with food, music, dance and magical regalia. In the weeks leading up to our Mardi Gras celebration, make sure to visit the bakery for scrumptious treats, delightful baked goods, good & strong coffee, and the Mardi Gras/Carnival atmosphere. We're talking Croissants, Beignets, Haitian Kreyol Patties, King Cakes, Coffee and Chicory, and SO MUCH MORE!

Mar 2, 2019

Cafe Du Pain Bakery

2495 Brunswick Pk., Lawrenceville, NJ 08648

MIDDLESEX COUNTY

New Orleans Style Mardi Gras Event 2019!

Join "The Cultural Exchange Project" in celebration of Mardi Gras 2019!!! We will be embracing the celebration with plenty of food, music and dance..... authentically New Orleans Style!!! Additionally, there will be raffles, costume contest, games and so much more! We want you to gain the full experience on March 2, 2019! So come live, learn and grow with us as we start the year with this awesome celebration in love and peace!

Mar 2, 2019

19 South 2nd Avenue

Highland Park, New Jersey 08904

Golden Oldies Spectacular

Featuring Lloyd Price - ("Stagger Lee," "Personality," "Lawdy Miss Clawdy," Where Were You On Our Wedding Day") Sonny Turner, former lead singer of The Platters - ("My Prayer," "With This Ring," "Only You," I Love You 1000 Times," The Great Pretender," Smoke Gets in Your Eyes) Bill Haley's Original Comets - with the two original Comets ("Rock Around the Clock," "See Ya Later Alligator") The Skyliners - (Tribute to Jimmy Beaumont, "Since I Don't Have You," "This I Swear," "Pennies From Heaven") Gary Troxel & The Fleetwoods - ("Come Softly to Me," "Mr. Blue," "Tragedy") Jimmy Gallagher, original lead singer of The Passions - ("Just to Be with You," "This is My Love," "I Only Want You," "Gloria") Cleveland Stills and The Dubs - ("Could This be Magic," "Chapel of Dreams," "Don't Ask Me to Be Lonely")

Mar 2, 2019

State Theatre New Jersey

15 Livingston Ave., New Brunswick, NJ 08901

2nd Annual Sugarloaf Crafts Festival

Sugarloaf Craft Festivals is BACK! Come out to the NJ Convention & Expo Center for 3 days only (March 1, 2, 3) for an unforgettable shopping experience. Our growing community of master artisans and craftspeople are waiting with their latest handmade creations. Shop direct from some of the nation's most talented exhibitors and enjoy a family-friendly, fun-filled festival! Skip the line at the door and SAVE an additional $2 off admission when you buy online. Leather, fine art, photography, jewelry, pottery, fashion, home decor, and so much more await you at the Sugarloaf Crafts Festival. Sample the latest recipes from dozens of gourmet specialty food purveyors; each with unique recipes and delicious treats for you to shop from. A great atmosphere to spend the morning, the day, or even the whole weekend in! Admission good all 3 days, children under 12 free and free parking. We can't wait to see you!

Mar 1, 2019 - Mar 3, 2019

NJ Convention & Expo Center

97 Sunfield Ave., Edison, NJ 08837

MONMOUTH COUNTY

OCEAN COUNTY

Pet CPR & First Aid

Do you know how to help your pet in an emergency? The Jersey Shore Animal Center has partnered with Paws N Claws 911 to host a Pet CPR and First Aid training classes.

Saturday, March 2nd from 9 AM to 1 PM. Taught with a “real world” approach by a 25+ year pre-hospital care provider and educator, the training is geared toward pet parents, pet care professionals, animal rescue volunteers and emergency service personnel. It includes lecture, demonstration and an emphasis on hands-on skills practice to ensure proficiency in the life saving skills taught. Cost is $65.00 and includes a detailed handbook, certificate of completion and emergency muzzle. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Jersey Shore Animal Center in their mission to help pets. Pre-registration/payment is required to secure seats, register online at www.pawsnclaws911.com. For any questions, contact Tom Rinelli of Paws N Claws 911 daily until 10 PM at 631-721-8129.

Mar 2, 2019 - Mar 3, 2019

Brick Memorial High School

Lanes Mill Road, Brick, New Jersey 08724

UNION COUNTY

A Midsummer Night's Dream

As King Theseus prepares to wed his Amazon queen, two pairs of twenty-somethings run amok, and the impish Puck plays head games with them by way of paranormal flowers and enchants the Fairy Queen into a cross-species relationship. Wander the woods with lunatic lovers, foolish fairies, and rambunctious royals in Shakespeare's most beloved comedy!

Mar 1, 2019 - Mar 2, 2019

1000 Morris Avenue

Union, New Jersey 07083